Only Child with Bob The Drag Queen

This week on Only Child, Bob the Drag Queen is joined by comedian, chaos agent, and self-proclaimed “comedy socialite” Zach Noe Towers, fresh off the release of his debut comedy special Twink Death. (Out NOW: https://youtu.be/jmIxzOLtOQo)



They get into Zach’s journey from musical theater kid to stand-up mainstay, the grind behind a 15-year comedy career, and what it means to finally put out a special that feels like a true culmination of it all. He also talks about building relationships in the comedy world, staying social without burning out, and why being liked might be his strongest skill.



Plus: blind-ranking comedians (and making enemies in the process), brutally honest takes on movie musicals, green text discourse that gets way too heated, and the etiquette of leaving a party without saying goodbye. And of course, stories from the comedy scene, unexpected kinks, and a very passionate debate about whether you should be allowed to pause a movie in an empty theater.



Subscribe for WEEKLY videos: https://youtube.com/@PurseFirstStudios?sub_confirmation=1 Follow Purse First Studios:Instagram: https://instagram.com/purse.first.studiosFollow Bob The Drag Queen:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bobthedragqueenTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bobthedragqueenFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialbobthedragqueen/Twitter: https://x.com/thatonequeenWatch More!Quit Playin’ with Jazmyn and Amber: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiGd_LlJEaaIIf-qzbHdGTgqaxFMLRZkNThe Purse First Morning Show: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiGd_LlJEaaKlojYelXGhUDwNIRhU7Ydn The Big Question: https://youtube.com/watch?v=49vnhc1KhA4&list=PLiGd_LlJEaaLGD6w_cXc0RsK2W9gg3mnx&pp=gAQBNewest Videos: https://youtube.com/watch?v=7BcS9k3oDLs&list=PLiGd_LlJEaaID05rLhBo52U5EWYWbDTWX&pp=gAQBMost Popular: https://youtube.com/watch?v=rv5fzcJOtmo&list=PLiGd_LlJEaaKxkNmKAAPqNh_iztFxal2C&pp=gAQB0gcJCbAEOCosWNinPurse First Studios is a creative content production company for the girls, gays and theys by RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 Winner and Traitors Star Bob The Drag Queen. On this channel you’ll find everything from on the street interviews, comedy specials, and more. #PurseFirstStudios #BobTheDragQueen #ZachNoeTowers #Comedy

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