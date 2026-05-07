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Only Child with Bob The Drag Queen
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Only Child with Bob The Drag Queen

Bob The Drag Queen & Studio71
ComedyTV & Film
Only Child with Bob The Drag Queen
Latest episode

16 episodes

  • Only Child with Bob The Drag Queen

    Lushious Massacr on Daytime Realness, Family Battles & Who Gets to Stay in Drag

    05/07/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    DON'T DO IT LITTLE GIRL! This week on Only Child, Bob the Drag Queen is joined by Emmy-winning makeup artist, internet sleuth, and Brownsville legend Lushious Massacr.

    They get into Lushious’ jump from behind-the-scenes to center stage, building a platform on her own terms, and why “daytime realness” is a lifestyle, not a look.

    Plus: a cookie metaphor that goes way too far, Bob getting labeled a “cool dude in drag”, a blind ranking that gets dangerous fast, and a heated stance on whether drag queens are allowed to clock out of drag.

    Also: family arguments featuring the phrase “a cross-dresser built this house” and a question for the next guest that should probably be illegal.Subscribe for WEEKLY videos: https://youtube.com/@PurseFirstStudios?sub_confirmation=1   Follow Purse First Studios:Instagram: https://instagram.com/purse.first.studiosFollow Bob The Drag Queen:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bobthedragqueenTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bobthedragqueenFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialbobthedragqueen/Twitter: https://x.com/thatonequeenWatch More!Quit Playin’ with Jazmyn and Amber: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiGd_LlJEaaIIf-qzbHdGTgqaxFMLRZkNThe Purse First Morning Show: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiGd_LlJEaaKlojYelXGhUDwNIRhU7Ydn The Big Question: https://youtube.com/watch?v=49vnhc1KhA4&list=PLiGd_LlJEaaLGD6w_cXc0RsK2W9gg3mnx&pp=gAQBNewest Videos: https://youtube.com/watch?v=7BcS9k3oDLs&list=PLiGd_LlJEaaID05rLhBo52U5EWYWbDTWX&pp=gAQBMost Popular: https://youtube.com/watch?v=rv5fzcJOtmo&list=PLiGd_LlJEaaKxkNmKAAPqNh_iztFxal2C&pp=gAQB0gcJCbAEOCosWNinPurse First Studios is a creative content production company for the girls, gays and theys by RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 Winner and Traitors Star Bob The Drag Queen. On this channel you’ll find everything from on the street interviews, comedy specials, and more. 

    #PurseFirstStudios #BobTheDragQueen #Lushious Masscr #Comedy

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Only Child with Bob The Drag Queen

    Zach Noe Towers on Twink Death & Blind Ranking Comedians

    04/30/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    This week on Only Child, Bob the Drag Queen is joined by comedian, chaos agent, and self-proclaimed “comedy socialite” Zach Noe Towers, fresh off the release of his debut comedy special Twink Death. (Out NOW: https://youtu.be/jmIxzOLtOQo)

    They get into Zach’s journey from musical theater kid to stand-up mainstay, the grind behind a 15-year comedy career, and what it means to finally put out a special that feels like a true culmination of it all. He also talks about building relationships in the comedy world, staying social without burning out, and why being liked might be his strongest skill.

    Plus: blind-ranking comedians (and making enemies in the process), brutally honest takes on movie musicals, green text discourse that gets way too heated, and the etiquette of leaving a party without saying goodbye. And of course, stories from the comedy scene, unexpected kinks, and a very passionate debate about whether you should be allowed to pause a movie in an empty theater.

    Subscribe for WEEKLY videos: https://youtube.com/@PurseFirstStudios?sub_confirmation=1   Follow Purse First Studios:Instagram: https://instagram.com/purse.first.studiosFollow Bob The Drag Queen:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bobthedragqueenTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bobthedragqueenFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialbobthedragqueen/Twitter: https://x.com/thatonequeenWatch More!Quit Playin’ with Jazmyn and Amber: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiGd_LlJEaaIIf-qzbHdGTgqaxFMLRZkNThe Purse First Morning Show: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiGd_LlJEaaKlojYelXGhUDwNIRhU7Ydn The Big Question: https://youtube.com/watch?v=49vnhc1KhA4&list=PLiGd_LlJEaaLGD6w_cXc0RsK2W9gg3mnx&pp=gAQBNewest Videos: https://youtube.com/watch?v=7BcS9k3oDLs&list=PLiGd_LlJEaaID05rLhBo52U5EWYWbDTWX&pp=gAQBMost Popular: https://youtube.com/watch?v=rv5fzcJOtmo&list=PLiGd_LlJEaaKxkNmKAAPqNh_iztFxal2C&pp=gAQB0gcJCbAEOCosWNinPurse First Studios is a creative content production company for the girls, gays and theys by RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 Winner and Traitors Star Bob The Drag Queen. On this channel you’ll find everything from on the street interviews, comedy specials, and more. #PurseFirstStudios #BobTheDragQueen #ZachNoeTowers #Comedy
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Only Child with Bob The Drag Queen

    Meg Donnelly on Disney Fame, Moulin Rouge The Musical & What Would You Do? Drama

    04/23/2026 | 58 mins.
    This week on Only Child, Bob sits down with Disney star and Broadway darling Meg Donnelly (Zombies, Moulin Rouge! The Musical) for a hilarious and surprisingly candid conversation about breaking into the industry and surviving it.They get into Meg’s journey of nonstop childhood auditions to landing her first Broadway show and what it actually feels like to step into a role as iconic, and demanding, as Satine. Meg also opens up about her Disney Channel rise, building a fanbase, and navigating that transition into adulthood onstage and on camera.Plus: behind-the-scenes MRTM stories (including Bob fully missing a cue and leaving Meg alone in a spotlight), whatWhat Would You Do? is really like when you’re being fed lines in an earpiece, stage door culture, and a heated debate about why sharks deserve better PR, and why dolphins might be the real villains.

    Subscribe for WEEKLY videos: https://youtube.com/@PurseFirstStudios?sub_confirmation=1   

    Follow Purse First Studios:Instagram: https://instagram.com/purse.first.studiosFollow Bob The Drag Queen:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bobthedragqueenTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bobthedragqueenFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialbobthedragqueen/Twitter: https://x.com/thatonequeenWatch More!Quit Playin’ with Jazmyn and Amber: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiGd_LlJEaaIIf-qzbHdGTgqaxFMLRZkNThe Purse First Morning Show: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiGd_LlJEaaKlojYelXGhUDwNIRhU7Ydn The Big Question: https://youtube.com/watch?v=49vnhc1KhA4&list=PLiGd_LlJEaaLGD6w_cXc0RsK2W9gg3mnx&pp=gAQBNewest Videos: https://youtube.com/watch?v=7BcS9k3oDLs&list=PLiGd_LlJEaaID05rLhBo52U5EWYWbDTWX&pp=gAQBMost Popular: https://youtube.com/watch?v=rv5fzcJOtmo&list=PLiGd_LlJEaaKxkNmKAAPqNh_iztFxal2C&pp=gAQB0gcJCbAEOCosWNinPurse First Studios is a creative content production company for the girls, gays and theys by RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 Winner and Traitors Star Bob The Drag Queen. On this channel you’ll find everything from on the street interviews, comedy specials, and more. #PurseFirstStudios #BobTheDragQueen #MegDonnelly #Comedy
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Only Child with Bob The Drag Queen

    Alec Mapa Stands Up To ICE, Ugly Betty, Twink Death & Cancer

    04/16/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    This week on Only Child, Bob sits down with comedian, actor, and Broadway vet Alec Mapa (Ugly Betty, Half & Half) for a candid, hilarious, and unexpectedly heartfelt conversation about life, survival, and getting older in the spotlight.

    They get into Alec’s decades-long career in Hollywood and on Broadway, the brutal realities of auditioning, and how he’s managed to stay funny, and working, through it all. Alec opens up about surviving cancer, what it means to come out the other side with a new perspective, and why queer resilience runs deeper than people realize.

    Plus: the truth about “twink death,” long-term gay relationships, navigating a world that still isn’t built for you, and the moment Alec realized he might have to throw hands with ICE.

    Subscribe for WEEKLY videos: https://youtube.com/@PurseFirstStudios?sub_confirmation=1Follow Purse First Studios:Instagram: https://instagram.com/purse.first.studios

    Follow Bob The Drag Queen:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bobthedragqueenTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bobthedragqueenFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialbobthedragqueen/Twitter: https://x.com/thatonequeenWatch More!Quit Playin' with Jazmyn and Amber: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiGd_LlJEaaIIf-qzbHdGTgqaxFMLRZkNThe Purse First Morning Show: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiGd_LlJEaaKlojYelXGhUDwNIRhU7YdnThe Big Question: https://youtube.com/watch?v=49vnhc1KhA4&list=PLiGd_LlJEaaLGD6w_cXc0RsK2W9gg3mnx&pp=gAQBNewest Videos: https://youtube.com/watch?v=7BcS9k3oDLs&list=PLiGd_LlJEaaID05rLhBo52U5EWYWbDTWX&pp=gAQBMost Popular: https://youtube.com/watch?v=rv5fzcJOtmo&list=PLiGd_LlJEaaKxkNmKAAPqNh_iztFxal2C&pp=gAQB0gcJCbAEOCosWNinPurse First Studios is a creative content production company for the girls, gays and theys by RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 Winner and Traitors Star Bob The Drag Queen. On this channel you’ll find everything from on the street interviews, comedy specials, and more. #PurseFirstStudios #BobTheDragQueen #Comedy
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Only Child with Bob The Drag Queen

    Keltie Knight: Rockette Secrets, Red Carpets & Surviving Dancer Delusion

    04/09/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    This week on Only Child, Bob sits down with Keltie Knight: Emmy Award-winning E! News personality and red carpet host, former Radio City Rockette, and author, for a candid and hilarious conversation about life onstage and off.

    They get into Keltie’s path from Rockette to TV host, the discipline (and secrets) behind Radio City's favorite dancers, and how her new book tackles body image, ambition, and the pressure to be perfect.Plus: questionable first kisses, theater kid instincts that never go away, and the kind of confidence that carries you… whether you’re ready or not.

    Subscribe for WEEKLY videos: https://youtube.com/@PurseFirstStudios?sub_confirmation=1Follow Purse First Studios:Instagram: https://instagram.com/purse.first.studios

    Follow Bob The Drag Queen:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bobthedragqueenTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bobthedragqueenFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialbobthedragqueen/Twitter: https://x.com/thatonequeenWatch More!Quit Playin' with Jazmyn and Amber: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiGd_LlJEaaIIf-qzbHdGTgqaxFMLRZkNThe Purse First Morning Show: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiGd_LlJEaaKlojYelXGhUDwNIRhU7YdnThe Big Question: https://youtube.com/watch?v=49vnhc1KhA4&list=PLiGd_LlJEaaLGD6w_cXc0RsK2W9gg3mnx&pp=gAQBNewest Videos: https://youtube.com/watch?v=7BcS9k3oDLs&list=PLiGd_LlJEaaID05rLhBo52U5EWYWbDTWX&pp=gAQBMost Popular: https://youtube.com/watch?v=rv5fzcJOtmo&list=PLiGd_LlJEaaKxkNmKAAPqNh_iztFxal2C&pp=gAQB0gcJCbAEOCosWNinPurse First Studios is a creative content production company for the girls, gays and theys by RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 Winner and Traitors Star Bob The Drag Queen. On this channel you’ll find everything from on the street interviews, comedy specials, and more. #PurseFirstStudios #BobTheDragQueen #Comedy
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Only Child with Bob The Drag Queen
Only Child is a podcast hosted by Bob the Drag Queen, a multi-award winning comedian, drag icon, traitor and NYT bestselling author. This is Bob’s first solo podcast without his annoying little sister. Every week, he’s sitting down to chat with friends, future friends, and people he just met: comedians, drag queens, reality TV stars, Broadway actors, and much more! Every episode ends with a very important question: “What is a hill you’re willing to die on today?” The conversations get real, but true to Bob’s personality, they’ll also make you laugh.  For advertising opportunities please email  [email protected]    We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can:  https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4   Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
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