Only Child with Bob The Drag Queen

This week on Only Child, Bob sits down with comedian, actor, and Broadway vet Alec Mapa (Ugly Betty, Half & Half) for a candid, hilarious, and unexpectedly heartfelt conversation about life, survival, and getting older in the spotlight.
They get into Alec’s decades-long career in Hollywood and on Broadway, the brutal realities of auditioning, and how he’s managed to stay funny, and working, through it all. Alec opens up about surviving cancer, what it means to come out the other side with a new perspective, and why queer resilience runs deeper than people realize.
Plus: the truth about “twink death,” long-term gay relationships, navigating a world that still isn’t built for you, and the moment Alec realized he might have to throw hands with ICE.
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