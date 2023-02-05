Does Being Black Come before Being Autistic? - with Tiffany Hammond

Tiffany Hammond wears many hats. First, she is the loving mother of two autistic children, a developmental psychologist who provides professional consultation and she has a huge network with her Instagram following on “Fidgets and Fries”. Based on her experiences as both a professional and a mother, as well as the way she has been treated herself as an autistic person, she has become a fierce, social justice activist. She also is a talented writer. We discuss issues she feels passionately about, as well as her forthcoming book, inspired by her son, “A Day with No Words”. Visit the Episode's Website for more info