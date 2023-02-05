Uniquely Human: the Podcast expands the conversation on autism and neurodiversity by amplifying the voices of autistic individuals and thought leaders in provid... More
Available Episodes
5 of 79
Feeding and Nutritional Issues with Autistic and Neurodivergent Individuals - with Yaffi Lvova
Nutrition and feeding are common issues of concern for parents of autistic family members, and for autistic people themselves. With appropriate nutrition, quality of life is improved due to enhanced physical and mental health and improved relationships with those who play a role in supporting good nutrition and successful feeding interactions. Yaffi Lvova, a neurodivergent Dietitian Nutritionist provides crucial information and advice for family members and autistic people. More info about the episode here
4/28/2023
59:18
Autism, Eating Disorders and Sensory Processing - with Kim Clairy, Autistic OT
Kim Clairy is an autistic occupational therapist who brings a variety of perspectives in educating others about autism, eating disorders, and sensory processing conditions. Initially diagnosed with a severe eating disorder, she faced a healthcare system that was ill-prepared to understand the complexities of her conditions, and that prescribed treatments that were not only not helpful, but in some ways, damaging. With the support of her husband, and a passion to be self-educated, she has emerged as a powerful voice and advocate for supporting others with complex conditions co-occurring with their autism. Kim shares details of her journey and provides helpful guidance for families and their autistic family members. Visit our website for more info and useful resources
4/14/2023
59:01
Does Being Black Come before Being Autistic? - with Tiffany Hammond
Tiffany Hammond wears many hats. First, she is the loving mother of two autistic children, a developmental psychologist who provides professional consultation and she has a huge network with her Instagram following on “Fidgets and Fries”. Based on her experiences as both a professional and a mother, as well as the way she has been treated herself as an autistic person, she has become a fierce, social justice activist. She also is a talented writer. We discuss issues she feels passionately about, as well as her forthcoming book, inspired by her son, “A Day with No Words”. Visit the Episode's Website for more info
3/31/2023
1:09:24
Is College in my Future? - with Eric Endlich, Ph.D.
One of the most important life decisions for all young people, is whether to consider going to college, and if so, how to deal with the challenges in applying and selecting the best match. For many reasons, this process has additional layers of added complexity for neurodivergent teens and older individuals. Eric Endlich, Ph.D. shares advice from his decades of experience in supporting families and college-bound young adults in helping them to ask the most important questions, and ultimately, making the best decisions for the student and the family. Visit the Episode's Website
3/17/2023
59:40
Loss, Grief, and Autism - with Lisa Morgan and Ken Doka
The issue of loss and grief reactions of autistic people has only received serious consideration in recent years. Decades of behavioral perspectives about autism, which prohibited serious consideration of feelings and internalized relationships prevented crucial issues such as loss and grief from getting the attention needed to better understand and support people on the autism spectrum. Dr. Ken Doka, a recognized expert and authority on loss and grief, and Lisa Morgan, an autistic professional, take a deep dive into these issues, and how important it is for all of us to have deeper understandings to better support autistic children and adults and their families. Find out more about this episode here
Uniquely Human: the Podcast expands the conversation on autism and neurodiversity by amplifying the voices of autistic individuals and thought leaders in providing insightful, cutting-edge and practical information about the autistic experience. Hosted by Barry Prizant and Dave Finch.