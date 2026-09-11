Episode 165

Pathological Demand Avoidance: The Lived Experience, with Kendahl Damashek

Barry and Dave speak with Kendall Damashek, a parent coach and expert on the topic of PDA. Kendall shared her personal and professional insights into PDA, explaining it as a survival drive for autonomy and equality rather than a pathology. She discussed the physiological and nervous system responses that individuals with PDA experience, emphasizing that these are not conscious choices but reactions to perceived threats to autonomy. Kendall addressed common misconceptions, such as labeling PDA behaviors as oppositional or defiant, and highlighted the importance of understanding the internal experience of those with PDA, and she provided practical strategies for parents and caregivers, including giving more autonomy, fostering equality, providing nervous system safety, and lowering demands.

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