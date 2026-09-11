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167 episodes
- Dr. Mel Houser, MD, physician and founder of the All Brains Belong health care community, explains how current healthcare systems fail neurodivergent people. Dr. Mel explains how traditional healthcare settings create barriers that don’t accommodate neurodivergent needs, and how practices in All Brains Belong, guided by universal design principles, emphasize the importance of elevating lived expertise by telling patients “you are the expert in your body.” The discussion also covered how neurodivergent people often present with intertwined neuroimmune conditions that traditional 10-15 minute medical visits cannot properly address. Dr. Mel concluded by outlining three concrete changes needed in American healthcare systems.
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- Episode 165
Pathological Demand Avoidance: The Lived Experience, with Kendahl Damashek
Barry and Dave speak with Kendall Damashek, a parent coach and expert on the topic of PDA. Kendall shared her personal and professional insights into PDA, explaining it as a survival drive for autonomy and equality rather than a pathology. She discussed the physiological and nervous system responses that individuals with PDA experience, emphasizing that these are not conscious choices but reactions to perceived threats to autonomy. Kendall addressed common misconceptions, such as labeling PDA behaviors as oppositional or defiant, and highlighted the importance of understanding the internal experience of those with PDA, and she provided practical strategies for parents and caregivers, including giving more autonomy, fostering equality, providing nervous system safety, and lowering demands.
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Autism Outdoors Utah: An Innovative Nature-based Family Support Program with Damon and Tarah Bryan08/14/2026 | 46 mins.Episode 164
Autism Outdoors Utah:
An Innovative Nature-based Family Support Program
with Damon and Tarah Bryan
Damon and Tarah Bryan, founders of Utah Autism Outdoors, discuss how they created their nature-based program for autistic individuals and their families after their son's autism diagnosis. They discuss how their organization started with simple parent support groups and has grown to include outdoor activities like hiking, river rafting, paddleboarding, and yoga classes in nature. The conversation covered the therapeutic benefits of outdoor activities for regulation and sensory processing, the importance of creating safe spaces for families to connect without judgment, and how they incorporate siblings into their programming.
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ALL ABOUT NONSPEAKERS: REFLECTIONS ON AUTISM SPECTRUM NEWS ISSUE WITH AMY LAURENT AND JEN LEPAPE07/31/2026 | 48 mins.Episode 163
ALL ABOUT NONSPEAKERS: REFLECTIONS ON AUTISM SPECTRUM NEWS ISSUE WITH AMY LAURENT AND JEN LEPAPE
The discussion focused on the recent issue of Autism Spectrum News dedicated to non-speaking individuals. Topics in the issue included common misunderstandings about supporting non-speakers, including the concept of presuming competence, the role of neuromotor issues, and concerns about communication authenticity and influence. The discussion highlighted that many non-speaking individuals can learn to communicate effectively through methods like spelling and typing, though it requires time and proper support. The guests emphasized that the issue contains 40 articles, including 17 authored or co-authored by non-speakers, covering topics from mental health to legal issues to practical support strategies, demonstrating the complexity of supporting non-speaking individuals beyond simple debates about authenticity.
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- EPISODE 162
TWO DADS WHO CONNECTED WITH UNIQUELY HUMAN INTERVIEW BARRY. WITH BRAD BROYLES AND NATHAN PALMER, FROM THE POLARIS CONNECTION
This episode is a replay of The Polaris Connection, an autism parenting podcast hosted by Brad Broyles and Nathan Palmer. In this episode, they interview Barry with specific attention given to how Uniquely Human has had a positive impact in the way they see their children and support their development. Brad and Nathan are also the founders of Polaris Academy. The podcast offers advice, expert insights, and real-life stories to help families of neurodivergent children navigate special education, therapies, and daily life.
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About Uniquely Human: The Podcast
Uniquely Human: the Podcast expands the conversation on autism and neurodiversity by amplifying the voices of autistic and neurodivergent individuals and thought leaders in providing insightful, cutting-edge and practical information about the autistic and neurodivergent experience. Hosted by Barry Prizant and Dave Finch.Podcast website
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