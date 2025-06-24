Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsSportsUltrascape Podcast; Bikepacking & Ultracycling news, discussion, chat & rumours.
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Ultrascape Podcast; Bikepacking & Ultracycling news, discussion, chat & rumours.
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Ultrascape Podcast; Bikepacking & Ultracycling news, discussion, chat & rumours.

Josh Ibbett
Sports
Ultrascape Podcast; Bikepacking & Ultracycling news, discussion, chat & rumours.
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 19
  • TOUR DIVIDE DAILY UPDATE: Day 11
    Welcome to my coverage of the 2025 Tour Divide, the 2600mile bikepacking race from Banff, Canada to Antelope Wells, New Mexico.Subscribe and hit the notifications icon to see my daily coverage of the race over the next month.You can see the race route here: https://ridewithgps.com/routes/51199523 You can follow the race tracker here: https://trackleaders.com/tourdivide25 DISCOUNT CODES:Ultrscape is sponsored by Redshiftsports, for a 15% discount use the code: ULTRASCAPE on the redshift websitehttps://redshiftsports.avln.me/c/oqKvQEDJerNS Albion Cycling, 15% discount:https://albion.avln.me/c/YxKCQyqQEgfZAssavers mudguards, 10% off:https://asssavers.avln.me/c/sEWblVbpwvQU Pelotan sunscreen, 20% off: https://pelotan.avln.me/c/CpRtVtwjajOD Cycplus E mini pump 5% off use: JOSHIBBETT athttps://www.cycplus.com/?ref=rxgqsfgf A big thank you to the brands that support me: Mason Cycles - https://masoncycles.cc Hunt Bike wheels - https://www.huntbikewheels.com Albion Cycling - https://www.albioncycling.com Tailfin Bikepacking equipment - https://www.tailfin.cc/?v=79cba1185463 Enduro bearings - https://cycling.endurobearings.com RideWithGPS - https://ridewithgps.comIf you like my videos and would like to help me produce more, please consider buying me a 'virtual coffee' at the link below, thanks! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jibbett887
    --------  
    31:48
  • TOUR DIVIDE UPDATE with HANNAH SIMON | ULTRASCAPE PODCAST EP8
    Ultrascape podcast with Josh Ibbett and Beccy Waters taking a look into the world of Bikepacking and Ultracycling. On Ultrascape we discuss the news stories and rumours about bikepacking and ultra cycling races as well as in depth discussion and rumours about key topics. Episode 8 updates on the Tour Divide which is 10days in during recording, plus a catch up on other races happening in June. We also have our first ever guest and are really pleased to welcome Hannah Simon to the show.You can see the race route here: https://ridewithgps.com/routes/51199523 You can follow the race tracker here: https://trackleaders.com/tourdivide25 DISCOUNT CODES:Ultrscape is sponsored by Redshiftsports, for a 15% discount use the code: ULTRASCAPE on the redshift websitehttps://redshiftsports.avln.me/c/oqKvQEDJerNS Albion Cycling, 15% discount:https://albion.avln.me/c/YxKCQyqQEgfZAssavers mudguards, 10% off:https://asssavers.avln.me/c/sEWblVbpwvQU Pelotan sunscreen, 20% off: https://pelotan.avln.me/c/CpRtVtwjajOD Cycplus E mini pump 5% off use: JOSHIBBETT athttps://www.cycplus.com/?ref=rxgqsfgf A big thank you to the brands that support me: Mason Cycles - https://masoncycles.cc Hunt Bike wheels - https://www.huntbikewheels.com Albion Cycling - https://www.albioncycling.com Tailfin Bikepacking equipment - https://www.tailfin.cc/?v=79cba1185463 Enduro bearings - https://cycling.endurobearings.com RideWithGPS - https://ridewithgps.comIf you like my videos and would like to help me produce more, please consider buying me a 'virtual coffee' at the link below, thanks! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jibbett887
    --------  
    40:35
  • TOUR DIVIDE DAILY UPDATE: Day 10
    Welcome to my coverage of the 2025 Tour Divide, the 2600mile bikepacking race from Banff, Canada to Antelope Wells, New Mexico.Subscribe and hit the notifications icon to see my daily coverage of the race over the next month.You can see the race route here: https://ridewithgps.com/routes/51199523 You can follow the race tracker here: https://trackleaders.com/tourdivide25 DISCOUNT CODES:Ultrscape is sponsored by Redshiftsports, for a 15% discount use the code: ULTRASCAPE on the redshift websitehttps://redshiftsports.avln.me/c/oqKvQEDJerNS Assavers mudguards, 10% off:https://asssavers.avln.me/c/sEWblVbpwvQU Pelotan sunscreen, 20% off: https://pelotan.avln.me/c/CpRtVtwjajOD Cycplus E mini pump 5% off use: JOSHIBBETT athttps://www.cycplus.com/?ref=rxgqsfgf A big thank you to the brands that support me: Mason Cycles - https://masoncycles.cc Hunt Bike wheels - https://www.huntbikewheels.com Albion Cycling - https://www.albioncycling.com Tailfin Bikepacking equipment - https://www.tailfin.cc/?v=79cba1185463 Enduro bearings - https://cycling.endurobearings.com RideWithGPS - https://ridewithgps.comIf you like my videos and would like to help me produce more, please consider buying me a 'virtual coffee' at the link below, thanks! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jibbett887
    --------  
    23:27
  • TOUR DIVIDE DAILY UPDATE: Day 9
    Welcome to my coverage of the 2025 Tour Divide, the 2600mile bikepacking race from Banff, Canada to Antelope Wells, New Mexico.Subscribe and hit the notifications icon to see my daily coverage of the race over the next month.You can see the race route here: https://ridewithgps.com/routes/51199523 You can follow the race tracker here: https://trackleaders.com/tourdivide25 DISCOUNT CODES:Ultrscape is sponsored by Redshiftsports, for a 15% discount use the code: ULTRASCAPE on the redshift websitehttps://redshiftsports.avln.me/c/oqKvQEDJerNS Assavers mudguards, 10% off:https://asssavers.avln.me/c/sEWblVbpwvQU Pelotan sunscreen, 20% off: https://pelotan.avln.me/c/CpRtVtwjajOD Cycplus E mini pump 5% off use: JOSHIBBETT athttps://www.cycplus.com/?ref=rxgqsfgf A big thank you to the brands that support me: Mason Cycles - https://masoncycles.cc Hunt Bike wheels - https://www.huntbikewheels.com Albion Cycling - https://www.albioncycling.com Tailfin Bikepacking equipment - https://www.tailfin.cc/?v=79cba1185463 Enduro bearings - https://cycling.endurobearings.com RideWithGPS - https://ridewithgps.comIf you like my videos and would like to help me produce more, please consider buying me a 'virtual coffee' at the link below, thanks! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jibbett887
    --------  
    20:48
  • TOUR DIVIDE DAILY UPDATE: Day 8
    Welcome to my coverage of the 2025 Tour Divide, the 2600mile bikepacking race from Banff, Canada to Antelope Wells, New Mexico.Subscribe and hit the notifications icon to see my daily coverage of the race over the next month.You can see the race route here: https://ridewithgps.com/routes/51199523 You can follow the race tracker here: https://trackleaders.com/tourdivide25 DISCOUNT CODES:Ultrscape is sponsored by Redshiftsports, for a 15% discount use the code: ULTRASCAPE on the redshift websitehttps://redshiftsports.avln.me/c/oqKvQEDJerNS Assavers mudguards, 10% off:https://asssavers.avln.me/c/sEWblVbpwvQU Pelotan sunscreen, 20% off: https://pelotan.avln.me/c/CpRtVtwjajOD Cycplus E mini pump 5% off use: JOSHIBBETT athttps://www.cycplus.com/?ref=rxgqsfgf A big thank you to the brands that support me: Mason Cycles - https://masoncycles.cc Hunt Bike wheels - https://www.huntbikewheels.com Albion Cycling - https://www.albioncycling.com Tailfin Bikepacking equipment - https://www.tailfin.cc/?v=79cba1185463 Enduro bearings - https://cycling.endurobearings.com RideWithGPS - https://ridewithgps.comIf you like my videos and would like to help me produce more, please consider buying me a 'virtual coffee' at the link below, thanks! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jibbett887
    --------  
    26:38

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Ultrascape Podcast; Bikepacking & Ultracycling news, discussion, chat & rumours.

Ultrascape podcast is a brand new podcast with Josh Ibbett taking a look into the world of Bikepacking and Ultracycling. Along with co-host Beccy Waters the podcast takes a look at the news storys and rumours about bikepacking and ultra cycling races as well as in depth discussion and rumours about key topics.
Podcast website
Sports

Listen to Ultrascape Podcast; Bikepacking & Ultracycling news, discussion, chat & rumours., The Bill Simmons Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/24/2025 - 6:49:36 PM