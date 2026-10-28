In the 1970s and 80s, a tax revolt broke the property tax system in liberal states like California. David Schleicher shares how, in the 2020s, conservative states are joining the party.

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Show notes:

Schleicher, D. (2026). The Great American Property Tax Freak Out. Available at SSRN 7377158.

Episode 11 of UCLA Housing Voice: Land Value Tax Would Fix This with Lars Doucet.

Youngman, J. (2016). A Good Tax: Legal and Policy Issues for the Property Tax in the United States. Lincoln Institute of Land Policy.

Shane’s Substack post, “What kinds of housing do kids live in?”

Fischel, W. A. (1989). Did" Serrano" Cause Proposition 13? National Tax Journal, 42(4), 465-473.

Martin, I. (2006). Does school finance litigation cause taxpayer revolt? Serrano and Proposition 13. Law & Society Review, 40(3), 525-558.

Malcolm Gladwell’s episode on Prop 13 on his podcast, Revisionist History.

Coven, J., Golder, S., Gupta, A., & Ndiaye, A. (2026). Property Taxes and Housing Allocation Under Financial Constraints (No. w35587). National Bureau of Economic Research.

Schleicher, D. (2024). Your House is Worth More Than They Think: The Strange Case of Property Tax Assessment Regressivity. Harv. J. on Legis., 62, 85.