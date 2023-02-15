"Haunting, beautifully written and very, very funny."
"Storytelling at its best."
"The gay Fleabag."
"Searingly honest and utterly hilarious."
With his 10-year ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 11
E10 Chapter Ten: What is it we do when we love?
"Brimming with heart and hilarity. Not to be missed." "An important addition to the queer canon." "Exciting, titillating. Heart-pounding in the best possible way."
Written and narrated by Chris Thompson. Directed by Andrew Fallaize. Editing and post production by Christopher Huth.
Support Two Foreskins Walk into a Bar by contributing to their tip jar: https://tips.pinecast.com/jar/two-foreskins
3/15/2023
21:48
E9 Chapter Nine: No Man's Land
"An important addition to the queer canon."
"Storytelling at its best."
"Exciting and titillating. Heart pounding in the hottest way possible."
Written and narrated by Chris Thompson. Directed by Andrew Fallaize. Editing and post production by Christopher Huth.
Support Two Foreskins Walk into a Bar by contributing to their tip jar: https://tips.pinecast.com/jar/two-foreskins
3/3/2023
16:54
E8 Chapter Eight: Blue Light over Bethnal Green
"Honest, raw, hilarious. Thompson is such a naturally witty and engaging storyteller." Written and narrated by Chris Thompson. Directed by Andrew Fallaize. Editing and post production by Christopher Huth.
Support Two Foreskins Walk into a Bar by contributing to their tip jar: https://tips.pinecast.com/jar/two-foreskins
2/23/2023
14:21
E7 Chapter Seven: America's Next Top Bottom
"Hilarious, essential listening. Chris Thompson is such a natural, witty and engaging storyteller." Written by Chris Thompson, directed by Andrew Fallaize, editing and post production by Christopher Huth.
Support Two Foreskins Walk into a Bar by contributing to their tip jar: https://tips.pinecast.com/jar/two-foreskins
2/15/2023
14:09
E6 Chapter Six: Projecting
"Hilarious and poignant, relatable and outlandish."
Written and narrated by Chris Thompson. Directed by Andrew Fallaize. Editing and post production by Christopher Huth.
Support Two Foreskins Walk into a Bar by contributing to their tip jar: https://tips.pinecast.com/jar/two-foreskins
"Haunting, beautifully written and very, very funny."
"Storytelling at its best."
"The gay Fleabag."
"Searingly honest and utterly hilarious."
With his 10-year relationship at an end and his career going down the toilet, loser British playwright Chris Thompson heads to New York City where he embarks on a journey of sexual liberation and self discovery. But as he searches for connection, he faces up to the harsh realities of city life and the limitations of his own desires. An unflinching and hilarious account of starting your life again when you’re a bottom who has hit rock bottom. Written and narrated by Chris Thompson. Editing and post-production by Christopher Huth.