An Un-fun BINGO Card for Someone Else
1/02/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
We're back together after head colds and busy lives delayed recording. We have lots to catch up on including project updates and upcoming adventures. Full notes with photos and links can be found in the podcast section of our shop website: TwoEwesFiberAdventures.com Join the community on Ravelry or become a patron and support the show on our Patreon Page. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Subscribe on Android. Marsha's Projects Mountain High: Finished! Heidi Kirrmaier. Used my handspun Flowers From My Garden. Socks: Using The Humming Bird Moon Full Moon BFL Sock in the colorway Eye of Newt. Finished first sock. Sheridan Flats Spinning: Purchased 24 oz of 80/15/6 wool/mohair/silk roving in the colorway Kaleidoscope. The owner said to spin at a worsted weight for best results. Mill is Olympic Yarn & Fiber located in Cosmopolis, WA. Plied three singles but somehow I over plied it. Rag Rugs: Warped loom in 4" and 6" stripes in royal blue, green, and orange. Cut three colors of fabric strip so far and started weaving. Nicholas Slouch Hat: by Kyle Kunnecke. Using Sincere Sheep Terroir worsted in rust and Full Circle Wool worsted in natural cream. Bought Sincere Sheep at Stitches in 2017 and Full Circle Wool at Navarro Winery near Mendocino, CA. The wool is from the sheep that keep weeds down between the vines. Weaving Studio: It's a work in progress. Garden Redesign: I've created a project page. Novus Knit Pouch I will be in Oaxaca, Mexico on a fiber tour called Color Explosion of Oaxacan Culture and Folk Artists with Rowan Tree Travel. Kelly's Projects Chenille Rugs Part 2 Finished tying on the warp and started weaving the second pad of chenille . Planning for two rugs again. Continuing my Sleeveless Vest by Lone Kjeldsen with handspun from Jazzman's " perfect fleece." Started the front yoke but haven't gotten to the horizontal stitch yet. Three more hats finished. The mostly handspun one went to my niece's boyfriend for Christmas. The other is a charity hat. The third is still on the needles and is also made of handspun. A darker BFL that was overdyed blue, red, and yellow. Can't recall the dyer, but I bought the braid at the Stitches in Sacramento. Winter Weave-a-long Now through March 31 Home-A-Long Ends December 31st.
When Does the Hysteria Kick In?
11/30/2025 | 48 mins.
Thanksgiving finds us recording live and unedited in Salinas. It was a low key holiday with lots of food and family, but no hysteria. It's Kelly's favorite holiday. We cooked, we laughed, we knit, we spun, and we were able to get a podcast recorded. We recorded in the dining room so there is some echo-y sound, along with dog and family background noise. Full notes with photos and links can be found in the podcast section of our shop website: TwoEwesFiberAdventures.com Join the community on Ravelry or become a patron and support the show on our Patreon Page. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Subscribe on Android. Marsha's Projects Socks: Finished! Used Red Heart Heart and Sole in colorway Black Jack. Socks: Using The Humming Bird Moon Full Moon BFL Sock in the colorway Eye of Newt. Mountain High: Heidi Kirrmaier. Using my handspun Flowers From My Garden. I decided to put the body on waste yarn and knit the sleeves. Of course color pattern is different because sleeve circumference is smaller than body. Occasionally breaking yarn to manage color. Sheridan Flats Spinning: Purchased 24 oz of 80/15/6 wool/mohair/silk roving in the colorway Kaleidoscope. The owner said to spin at a worsted weight for best results. Mill is Olympic Yarn & Fiber located in Cosmopolis, WA. I've filled two bobbins to date. Rag Rugs: Wound warp for four rag rugs and started warping loom. Warp is 4" and 6" stripes in royal blue, green, and orange. I've threaded the heddles and reed, and need to attach the warp to the front beam. Then I'll turn my attention to preparing fabric strips. Weaving Studio: It's a work in progress. Garden Redesign: I've created a project page. Kelly's Projects Chenille Rugs Part 2 The pad is woven and I've started cutting the strips. They are pretty different from one end to the other. More different than the other two pads were. Next up is warping for another pad so I can get two rugs again. Continuing my Sleeveless Vest by Lone Kjeldsen with handspun from Jazzman's " perfect fleece." I've done the horizontal stitch at the back yoke so not that much further on this week. Charity Hats 11 and 12: This isn't spirit yarn, it's the leftover handspun from the boxy sweater. Knitting it held double. 11 is done, working on 12. Both plain beanies. Natural Dyeing Experiments I have three bobbins of CA Red fiber dyed with long steeped toyon. Holiday Shopping List Opportunity: I got an email from Abundant Earth Fiber that they are having a holiday sale on their dye kits. These aren't natural dyes, they are acid dyes, but a fun way to get started if you don't have the separate dye equipment but want to dye with more than KoolAid. Maiwa has a similar kit for natural dyes that is also on sale this week. I've been having fun seeing what I can get from my local area, but this looks fun. Winter Weave-a-long Now through March 31 We are interested in hearing from anyone who has experienced the Newbury School of Weaving. Home-A-Long October 1st to December 31st Make a home decor item in your craft of choice…knitting, crocheting, weaving, or any way "you can think of to play with string." Salpal1 (Sarah) has added quite a few cute patterns in the bundle. Forest for the Trees (i-cord trees) Buntings/Garlands for every season Mini Sock Yarn Sweaters that would make cute tree ornaments Very cute Victorian Mouse. Also found a tutorial for making Faux popcorn garland on the Sweet Georgia yarn site.
Yarny Projects for Your Home
11/18/2025 | 54 mins.
In this episode we have listener comments, project updates, and lots of listener ideas and projects from our Home-A-Long. Full notes with photos and links can be found in the podcast section of our shop website: TwoEwesFiberAdventures.com Join the community on Ravelry or become a patron and support the show on our Patreon Page. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Subscribe on Android. Marsha's Projects Socks: Using Red Heart Heart and Sole in colorway Black Jack. Finished first sock and started heel flap of the second sock. Mountain High: Heidi Kirrmaier. Using my handspun Flowers From My Garden. I decided to put the body on waste yarn and knit the sleeves. Of course color work is different because sleeve circumference is smaller than body. Occasionally breaking yarn to manage color. Finished first sleeve and about a third of the second sleeve. Sheridan Flats Spinning: Purchased 24 oz of 80/15/6 wool/mohair/silk roving in the colorway Kaleidoscope. The owner said to spin at a worsted weight for best results. Mill is Olympic Yarn & Fiber located in Cosmopolis, WA. I've filled two bobbins to date. Rag Rugs: Wound warp for four rag rugs and started warping loom. Warp is 4" and 6" stripes in royal blue, green, and orange. I've threaded the heddles and reed, and need to attach the warp to the front beam. Then I'll turn my attention to preparing fabric strips. Weaving Studio: It's a work in progress. Garden Redesign: I've created a project page. Kelly's Projects Accidental Dishtowels are off the loom and washed. Waiting to be hemmed. Ran out of chenille for the three chenille rugs I had warped for. Decided to resley the 8/4 cotton warp to a denser sett (10 epi) and see how it works for a dish towel. Natural Dyeing Experiments I started spinning the orange CA Red fiber dyed with toyon that had been steeped for 24 hours. Two bobbins are full. I plan to ply from a center pull ball when I'm finished with this spinning. Chenille Rugs Part 2 Wound the warp and sleyed the reed. Continuing my Sleeveless Vest by Lone Kjeldsen with handspun from Jazzman, "Judith says perfect fleece." I am nearing the bottom of the armhole. Home-A-Long October 1st to December 31st Make a home decor item in your craft of choice…knitting, crocheting, weaving, or any way "you can think of to play with string." Winter Weave-a-long Now through March 31
Rag Rugs, Chenille Rugs, Garden Renos, and Other Home Projects
11/03/2025 | 1h 4 mins.
We have exciting finished projects to talk about and updates on current projects. Our Home-A-Long and Winter Weave-A-Long are in full swing and we have project ideas to share Full notes with photos and links can be found in the podcast section of our shop website: TwoEwesFiberAdventures.com Join the community on Ravelry or become a patron and support the show on our Patreon Page. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Subscribe on Android. Marsha's Projects Deer Scarf: Finished! Ben and his roommates rescued a concrete deer lawn ornaments. I made a red scarf for the deer to wear this holiday. Including fringe, the scarf is about 9' long. Socks: Using Red Heart Heart and Sole in colorway Black Jack. Finished first sock and knitting on leg of the second sock. Mountain High: Heidi Kirrmaier. Using my handspun Flowers From My Garden. I decided to put the body on waste yarn and knit the sleeves. Of course color work is different because sleeve circumference is smaller than body. Occasionally breaking yarn to manage color. Sheridan Flats Spinning: Purchased 24 oz of 80/15/6 wool/mohair/silk roving in the colorway Kaleidoscope. The owner said to spin at a worsted weight for best results. Mill is Olympic Yarn & Fiber located in Cosmopolis, WA. I've filled two bobbins to date. Rag Rugs: Wound warp for four rag rugs and yesterday started warping loom. Warp will be 4" and 6" stripes in royal blue, green, and orange. Weaving Studio: It's a work in progress. Kelly's Projects Natural Dyeing Experiments I started spinning the orange CA Red fiber dyed with toyon that had been steeped for 24 hours. Spirit Yarn Hat #9 is finished. I did some free style color work with the rest of the white and the bright pink. Made Xs and Os and some border designs. Solid pink hat #8 and color work hat #9 were both gone in two days. Finished two chenille rugs. Still have warp, but no more chenille. I need to figure out the best way to use up the remaining warp (weft-faced rug, resley for towels?) and then make more chenille for more of these rugs. Started my Sleeveless Vest by Lone Kjeldsen with handspun from Jazzman, "Judith says perfect fleece." I've finished the bottom ribbing, the lateral stitch and I'm a couple inches into the body ribbing. Home-A-Long October 1st to December 31st Make a home decor item in your craft of choice…knitting, crocheting, weaving, or any way "you can think of to play with string." Recent ideas: pumpkins in the bundle, lots of gnomes in the thread, two Lindas in PA are both making Christmas ornaments, and Autumn is making a bunting with swatches. WEFT magazine has a whole issue out devoted to items for the table. Winter Weave-a-long Now through March 31
Handspun Vs Orlon
10/20/2025 | 1h 10 mins.
Our Home-A-Long is underway. Join us as we create home items for ourselves or someone else's home. We have finished objects and updates on our projects. Full notes with photos and links can be found in the podcast section of our shop website: TwoEwesFiberAdventures.com Join the community on Ravelry or become a patron and support the show on our Patreon Page. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Subscribe on Android. Listener Caroline recommended the movie Alive and Kicking. Here is a link to the movie on YouTube. Marsha's Projects Elinya by Ambah O'Brien: Finished! I started this shawl in March 2018. I was about ¾ done with the picot bind off when I stopped and I have no idea why. I used Hazel Knits IArtisan Sock in the color way Sassafras and Jorstad Creek Cornwall in the colorway Flamingo. Simple Shawl by Jane Hunter: Finished! Used Michael's CWD in colorway San Francisco Fog. Again, no idea why I stopped. The shawl was finished except for washing and blocking. I started the shawl in March 2018 and finished the knitting in August 2021. Socks: Using Red Heart Heart and Sole in colorway Black Jack. Finished first sock and knitting on leg of the second sock. Mountain High: Heidi Kirrmaier. Using my handspun Flowers From My Garden. About to start the garter stitch edge with measures about 3.25". Managing color when I change balls. Deer Scarf: Ben and his roommates rescued a concrete deer lawn ornaments. I am making a red scarf for the deer to wear this holiday. Added fringe to beginning edge. I have knit about 8 feet. Sheridan Flats Spinning: Purchased 24 oz of 80/15/6 if wool*/mohair/silk roving in the colorway Kaleidoscope. The owner said to spin at a worsted weight for best results. The mill is Olympic Yarn & Fiber located in Cosmopolis, WA. Weaving Studio: It's a work in progress. Kelly's Projects Moose Hat for Moose It was a fun, one week project that I started on his birthday and finished a week later. The pattern would also make a good pillow. Cathy suggested to decrease faster than the pattern calls for so the hat wouldn't be pointed. I used that suggestion and got a traditional beanie/toque shape. Natural Dyeing Experiments Elderberry leaves gave me a very light yellowy tan. I was hoping for green. I may have heated the dye pot too quickly. I simmered and then soaked a dyepot of walnut shells and hulls for about a week and then dyed with it. Heating and cooling the pot twice over the course of a day. Then I left the wool in to soak for a couple days. I got a darker brown than with the leaves, but not as dark as I thought I would get. Sort of a medium brown. Next up is loquat leaves. Spirit Yarn Hat #7 is finished using mostly a white skein of acrylic DK. A small amount of striping with a purple leaning brown and a pink. Hat #8 is at the crown. It is a bright pink. Wound the warp and dressed the loom for the chenille rug project. This project was inspired by Kelli who made one for her travel van. Instructions are in Summer 2024 Handwoven. Swatched with handspun from Jazzman, "Judith says perfect fleece." Haven't decided on the vest I'll make, but I've done a search with my gauge to find the patterns that might work. Home-A-Long October 1st to December 31st Make a home decor item in your craft of choice…knitting, crocheting, weaving, or any way "you can think of to play with string." Some ideas for projects could be pillows, afghans, rugs, towels, teapot or mug cozies, potholders, dishcloths, bags,..... Winter Weave-A-Long Now through March 31
Two Ewes Fiber Adventures