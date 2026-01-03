Thanksgiving finds us recording live and unedited in Salinas. It was a low key holiday with lots of food and family, but no hysteria. It's Kelly's favorite holiday. We cooked, we laughed, we knit, we spun, and we were able to get a podcast recorded. We recorded in the dining room so there is some echo-y sound, along with dog and family background noise. Full notes with photos and links can be found in the podcast section of our shop website: TwoEwesFiberAdventures.com Join the community on Ravelry or become a patron and support the show on our Patreon Page. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Subscribe on Android. Marsha's Projects Socks: Finished! Used Red Heart Heart and Sole in colorway Black Jack. Socks: Using The Humming Bird Moon Full Moon BFL Sock in the colorway Eye of Newt. Mountain High: Heidi Kirrmaier. Using my handspun Flowers From My Garden. I decided to put the body on waste yarn and knit the sleeves. Of course color pattern is different because sleeve circumference is smaller than body. Occasionally breaking yarn to manage color. Sheridan Flats Spinning: Purchased 24 oz of 80/15/6 wool/mohair/silk roving in the colorway Kaleidoscope. The owner said to spin at a worsted weight for best results. Mill is Olympic Yarn & Fiber located in Cosmopolis, WA. I've filled two bobbins to date. Rag Rugs: Wound warp for four rag rugs and started warping loom. Warp is 4" and 6" stripes in royal blue, green, and orange. I've threaded the heddles and reed, and need to attach the warp to the front beam. Then I'll turn my attention to preparing fabric strips. Weaving Studio: It's a work in progress. Garden Redesign: I've created a project page. Kelly's Projects Chenille Rugs Part 2 The pad is woven and I've started cutting the strips. They are pretty different from one end to the other. More different than the other two pads were. Next up is warping for another pad so I can get two rugs again. Continuing my Sleeveless Vest by Lone Kjeldsen with handspun from Jazzman's " perfect fleece." I've done the horizontal stitch at the back yoke so not that much further on this week. Charity Hats 11 and 12: This isn't spirit yarn, it's the leftover handspun from the boxy sweater. Knitting it held double. 11 is done, working on 12. Both plain beanies. Natural Dyeing Experiments I have three bobbins of CA Red fiber dyed with long steeped toyon. Holiday Shopping List Opportunity: I got an email from Abundant Earth Fiber that they are having a holiday sale on their dye kits. These aren't natural dyes, they are acid dyes, but a fun way to get started if you don't have the separate dye equipment but want to dye with more than KoolAid. Maiwa has a similar kit for natural dyes that is also on sale this week. I've been having fun seeing what I can get from my local area, but this looks fun. Winter Weave-a-long Now through March 31 We are interested in hearing from anyone who has experienced the Newbury School of Weaving. Home-A-Long October 1st to December 31st Make a home decor item in your craft of choice…knitting, crocheting, weaving, or any way "you can think of to play with string." Salpal1 (Sarah) has added quite a few cute patterns in the bundle. Forest for the Trees (i-cord trees) Buntings/Garlands for every season Mini Sock Yarn Sweaters that would make cute tree ornaments Very cute Victorian Mouse. Also found a tutorial for making Faux popcorn garland on the Sweet Georgia yarn site.