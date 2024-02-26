Top Stations
飞驰圈（原F1方程式漫谈）
飞驰圈（原F1方程式漫谈）
Chester117
add
The Flying Lap Podcast, F1赛车相关播客节目。内有F1相关的消息，技术分析，及每场赛后的全长比赛回顾节目。
Available Episodes
5 of 131
F1职场如何有效甩锅？飞驰圈™x张栩通
这一次我们非常荣幸，有请到F1 CFD工程师张栩通做客飞驰圈播客。这一期就来聊聊这F1测试都在测个啥，不同团队之间怎么样吵架甩锅，以及未来2026新规的不确定性。嘉宾：张栩通 @zhxutong_现任职位：Alpine F1车队CFD工程师可以在喜马拉雅XiM团或者B站包月充电直接支持节目，周一就收听抢先版比赛回顾合作或加听友群+v guanbing-77，注明意图00:00 开场01:38 气动/CFD实在干什么04:05 嘉宾对于F1的兴趣与历程13:42 24年Alpine咋了24:43 冬测F1车队们都在测什么？37:12 CFD工程师的日常与吵架甩锅流程50:44 FIA的繁琐检查有多烦58:04 22与26新规讨论01:18:03 2030年风洞要被禁掉了？01:26:50 F1求职中心/SC问答环节
--------
1:50:06
如何成为大学生方程式世界冠军？飞驰圈™x曹子浩
这次我们有幸请来了大学生方程式世界冠军车队的成员：曹子浩同学。这一期就一起探讨一下，冠军车队的经历与收获；中国和德国的车队，究竟差在了哪里；以及理论上来说，AI能快过维斯塔潘么？曹子浩Greenteam E12成员&车手；2024赛季FSG官方摄影师；2024TUM IAC无人赛车队核心成员大学生方程式时期：大学生方程式赛车2022赛季电车组世界排名第一，分获2022FSG德国赛，FSEast匈牙利赛，FSA奥地利赛，FSS西班牙赛冠军，FSN荷兰赛季军无人方程式时期：2024IAC冠军， 2024 A2RL冠军00:00 开场01:11 都参加了哪些比赛？09:57 中德大学生方程式的区别16:47 国内队伍们值得学习提升的点27:59 潜在解决方案 企业怎么样更重视FSC37:29 大学生方程式的技术转变47:36 A2RL无人方程式53:17 为什么这个比赛这么难？01:06:15 未来无人驾驶比赛有什么预期01:17:13 如何用AI击败维斯塔潘
--------
1:27:22
法拉利F1食堂吃啥？飞驰圈™x李沁老师PART2
李沁老师再一次做客飞驰圈，给大家分享维特尔亲手设计的圣诞礼物，以及让看看法拉利F1的食堂，味道和价格有多么的..."离谱“可以在喜马拉雅XiMi团直接支持节目，周一就收听抢先版比赛回顾合作或加听友群+v guanbing-77，注明意图00:00 法拉利和维特尔的礼物10:44 法拉利食堂吃什么35:09 沁姐嗑什么CP？37:26 F1求职中心问答01:01:13 F1会希望招什么样的新人？01:12:26 美国和欧洲的职场文化差异01:18:24 莱科宁中午吃饭趣闻01:21:29 车辆损伤掉下压力怎么算出来的01:28:25 F1车上气动部件的奇怪名字维特尔送的圣诞礼物：2019和2020两本画册：2019年贺卡2020年贺卡2019年蒙扎胜利纪念：沁姐的法拉利食堂记录：F1车上的气动部件：雷诺的气动猫2018哈斯车上的”兵马俑“（Terracotta):2018法拉利Front Turning Vane(FTV)
--------
1:36:34
低开高走的精彩赛季：2024年度复盘【飞驰圈™F1复盘】
2024赛季，年初几场非常的绝望，这比赛怎么看怎么讲？没想到之后竟然有如此多的转折、意外以及悬念。可以在喜马拉雅XiM团充电直接支持节目，周一就收听抢先版比赛回顾合作或加听友群+v guanbing-77，注明意图00:00 开场+年度评分+统计数据06:12 车手评分25:25 逐个车队仔细观察01:03:22 年度颁奖+红黑榜01:17:17 SC环节
--------
3:23:28
24R24阿布扎比｜年度收官大战！【飞驰圈™F1复盘】
没想到最后阿布扎比，竟然能够如此悬念拉满。不论是车队冠军的争夺，还是多为车手的各种告别，都共同铸下了一场经典好看的年度收官大战可以在喜马拉雅XiM团直接支持节目，周一就收听抢先版比赛回顾合作或加听友群+v guanbing-77，注明意图00:00 开场+评分01:22 村长吃播环节05:25 迈凯伦时隔26年的车队冠军17:50 为啥专门给老汉立了个牌子34:47 赛恩斯的最后一场法拉利比赛42:53 佩大师真的要走了？50:33 周冠宇以及几位暂时告别F1的车手58:31 周末红黑榜01:07:55 潘子当爹 村长功不可没？01:24:57 SC问答环节
--------
2:58:06
Show more
