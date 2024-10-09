Shutting Down The Podcast & What Comes Next with Hunter Williams

In this episode, Jay sits down with his close friend and business partner, Hunter Williams, to share the news that after 500 episodes and more than 1 MILLION lifetime downloads, the Jay Campbell Podcast is officially winding down. Jay and Hunter cover everything from the origin story of the Jay Campbell brand, to the inflection point that skyrocketed the growth of both the podcast and the business, to the changing landscape that has Jay looking to invest more of his energy into other projects. Tune in if you want to hear how The Jay Campbell Podcast climbed the ranks to hold a position in the top 0.50% of podcasts, take notes on all the lessons learned along the way, and hear about what comes next for the Jay Campbell and Hunter Williams partnership. “Your purpose is to raise the conscious frequency of the human race – in service, without attachment or expectation. What are you doing every day to serve that purpose?” – Jay Campbell What You'll Learn From This Episode The Origin Story Of The Jay Campbell Brand – Hear about the challenges Jay faced while rebranding from TOT Revolution to a personal brand, all while navigating the fallout of a messy divorce and raising a blended family. The Inflection Point That Made Jay’s Growth Go Parabolic – Learn what global event dramatically accelerated Jay’s growth and how years of unrecognized effort put him in the perfect position to seize the opportunity. Appreciation For The Supporting Cast – Gain a better understanding of the people who made Jay’s success possible and enjoy a moment of appreciation for the contributions they made to the grand vision. The Current Landscape And Limitations Of Podcasting – Learn about the dramatic changes that have happened in podcasting and media consumption, and why now is the right time for Jay to shift his focus elsewhere. What Comes Next For Jay And Hunter – Hear what projects are already underway, and where you’ll be able to keep following their work outside of the podcast feed. Key Moments In This Conversation 00:00:00 – Introduction 00:05:57 – The Origin Story Of The Jay Campbell Brand 00:13:32 – Personal And Professional Challenges During The Transition 00:21:39 – Why 2020 Was An Dramatic Inflection Point 00:28:01 – Appreciation For Everyone Who Made It Possible 00:33:38 – The Current Landscape and Limitations Of Podcasting 00:36:05 – What Made The Jay Campbell Podcast Stand Out 00:42:01 – A Final Message From Jay To You 