The Jay Campbell Podcast

Jay Campbell
Today's healthcare system is flawed. Break free from the limitations of "sick-care" and discover what it means to live life FULLY optimized.
Health & Wellness

  Shutting Down The Podcast & What Comes Next with Hunter Williams
    In this episode, Jay sits down with his close friend and business partner, Hunter Williams, to share the news that after 500 episodes and more than 1 MILLION lifetime downloads, the Jay Campbell Podcast is officially winding down. Jay and Hunter cover everything from the origin story of the Jay Campbell brand, to the inflection point that skyrocketed the growth of both the podcast and the business, to the changing landscape that has Jay looking to invest more of his energy into other projects.  Tune in if you want to hear how The Jay Campbell Podcast climbed the ranks to hold a position in the top 0.50% of podcasts, take notes on all the lessons learned along the way, and hear about what comes next for the Jay Campbell and Hunter Williams partnership.   “Your purpose is to raise the conscious frequency of the human race – in service, without attachment or expectation. What are you doing every day to serve that purpose?” – Jay Campbell   What You'll Learn From This Episode The Origin Story Of The Jay Campbell Brand – Hear about the challenges Jay faced while rebranding from TOT Revolution to a personal brand, all while navigating the fallout of a messy divorce and raising a blended family. The Inflection Point That Made Jay’s Growth Go Parabolic – Learn what global event dramatically accelerated Jay’s growth and how years of unrecognized effort put him in the perfect position to seize the opportunity. Appreciation For The Supporting Cast – Gain a better understanding of the people who made Jay’s success possible and enjoy a moment of appreciation for the contributions they made to the grand vision. The Current Landscape And Limitations Of Podcasting – Learn about the dramatic changes that have happened in podcasting and media consumption, and why now is the right time for Jay to shift his focus elsewhere. What Comes Next For Jay And Hunter – Hear what projects are already underway, and where you’ll be able to keep following their work outside of the podcast feed. Key Moments In This Conversation 00:00:00 – Introduction 00:05:57 – The Origin Story Of The Jay Campbell Brand 00:13:32 – Personal And Professional Challenges During The Transition 00:21:39 – Why 2020 Was An Dramatic Inflection Point 00:28:01 – Appreciation For Everyone Who Made It Possible 00:33:38 – The Current Landscape and Limitations Of Podcasting 00:36:05 – What Made The Jay Campbell Podcast Stand Out 00:42:01 – A Final Message From Jay To You If you can answer ‘yes’ to either of those questions, I just released this FREE must-have E-book: The Top 10 Mistakes People Make When Starting Peptides Avoid the trial and error experienced by 95% of Peptide users and learn how to supercharge your results. Grab Yours Now: https://www.thepeptidescourse.com/10-... --------------------------------------------- If you're using Therapeutic Testosterone now or suffering from the symptoms of Low Testosterone, I just released this FREE must have E-book: Top 10 Questions to Ask Your Doctor About Testosterone It is critically important for you to ask the right questions and for your Doctor to have the right answers before going ALL IN on the most profound treatment in the world of optimized health, Testosterone Optimization Therapy. As a HUGE Bonus: I AM giving away the #1 selling book of all time on using Therapeutic Testosterone (The TOT Bible) in both PDF and audio format FREE! (Please wait for the email to show up with your download links.)  Grab Yours Now: https://www.totdecoded.com/10-questions --------------------------------------------- These Are Products I Believe In And Use! Limitless Life Nootropics (Peptides) The ONLY Reliable Source For Ultra-Pure Therapeutic Peptides: Use code Jay15 to take 15% off your order http://limitlesslifenootropics.com/jayc Fat Loss Stack | Healing Stack | Longevity Stack | Healing Stack http://limitlesslifenootropics.com/Ja... NAD REGEN from Biostack Labs is a revolutionary NAD+ Supplement that supports better cellular energy production, improves cognitive function, and promotes healthy aging. Save 10% on your order at https://biostacklabs.com/jay. VibraGenix (Acoustic Wave Vibrational Technology) The VibraGenix Elite Platform harnesses the power of vibration to hasten your path to elevated consciousness and wellness. http://vibragenix.com/jayc/ Zeroats Sugar FREE Oatmeal The ONLY amazing tasting oatmeal on the market that has ZERO, ZILCH, NADA sugar. https://www.zeroats.com/jayc.  
    49:20
  The Future of Anti-Aging: Exploring Cutting-Edge Therapies with Regan Archibald
    In this episode, Jay sits down with Regan Archibald, a leading expert in anti-aging therapies, peptides, and other forms of functional medicine. They discuss the latest trends and emerging technologies that are shaping the conversation around longevity. The interview opens with a discussion about the regulatory future of peptides, and how the landscape might change in 2025. Then, it moves to a conversation about a few lesser-known peptides that Regan is actively using or administering with his clients. Finally, they explore the current state of plasmapheresis and treatments involving stem cells or exosomes, including what types of patients are getting the best outcomes. Tune in if you want to gain a deeper understanding of how peptides and stem cells can revolutionize your approach to health and longevity.    “People who are inflamed physically are also inflamed mentally. So it’s harder for people who are insulin resistant, metabolically deranged, or obese to communicate effectively.” – Jay Campbell   What You'll Learn From This Episode Challenges & Dangers In The Peptide Market – Hear about the confusion and concern caused by the FDA’s recent classification of peptides and consider the potential for it to be reversed in the future.  Lack Of Consumer Awareness & Autonomy – Understand why social media has resulted in a “dumbing down” of the population en masse, and why even highly educated people find it hard to separate the signal from the noise when it comes to health optimization. Optimization vs. Disease Management – Highlight the clear divide between those seeking optimization and those focused on managing their symptoms or their disease. Many patients are conditioned to rely on their doctors for guidance rather than pursuing proactive health optimization strategies for themselves – and it’s costing them dearly. Emerging Peptides and Their Benefits – Hear first-hand experiences with new peptides like ACE-031 and SLU-PP-332, including an explanation of why they are gaining popularity for their ability to promote muscle growth and improve endurance. Guest Bio Regan Archibald is a distinguished expert in the fields of functional and regenerative medicine, with a particular focus on longevity. He has dedicated over 14 years to advancing the practice of regenerative medicine and authored NINE influential books on the subject. In addition to his clinical work, Regan is actively engaged in research and innovation, collaborating with leading scientists and institutions to make groundbreaking discoveries at the outer limits of health optimization, some of which he shares in this conversation. Learn more about Regan and his work at www.acueastwest.com. In addition to his clinical work, Regan is actively engaged in research and innovation, collaborating with leading scientists and institutions to make groundbreaking discoveries at the outer limits of health optimization, some of which he shares in this conversation. Learn more about Regan and his work at www.acueastwest.com.   Jay Campbell Products & Resources 👉 Pick up my newest international best-selling book on Using Peptides: Optimize Your Health with Therapeutic Peptides: Extend Your Life by Becoming More Muscular, Leaner, Smarter, Injury-Free and Younger https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BSVL2X6Z/... --------------------------------------------- ✅ Ready to Let Me Help You Optimize Your Body, Mind, Heart and Soul? 👉 https://jaycampbell.com/start-here/👈 📧 Subscribe to Jay's email list and Raise Your Vibration! 👉 http://join.jaycampbell.com 👈 Maybe you are dabbling in peptides but want to learn how to master their use? If you can answer ‘yes’ to either of those questions, I just released this FREE must-have E-book: The Top 10 Mistakes People Make When Starting Peptides Avoid the trial and error experienced by 95% of Peptide users and learn how to supercharge your results. Grab Yours Now: https://www.thepeptidescourse.com/10-... --------------------------------------------- If you're using Therapeutic Testosterone now or suffering from the symptoms of Low Testosterone, I just released this FREE must have E-book: Top 10 Questions to Ask Your Doctor About Testosterone It is critically important for you to ask the right questions and for your Doctor to have the right answers before going ALL IN on the most profound treatment in the world of optimized health, Testosterone Optimization Therapy. As a HUGE Bonus: I AM giving away the #1 selling book of all time on using Therapeutic Testosterone (The TOT Bible) in both PDF and audio format FREE! (Please wait for the email to show up with your download links.)  Grab Yours Now: https://www.totdecoded.com/10-questions --------------------------------------------- These Are Products I Believe In And Use! Limitless Life Nootropics (Peptides) The ONLY Reliable Source For Ultra-Pure Therapeutic Peptides: Use code Jay15 to take 15% off your order http://limitlesslifenootropics.com/jayc Fat Loss Stack | Healing Stack | Longevity Stack | Healing Stack http://limitlesslifenootropics.com/Ja... NAD REGEN from Biostack Labs is a revolutionary NAD+ Supplement that supports better cellular energy production, improves cognitive function, and promotes healthy aging. Save 10% on your order at https://biostacklabs.com/jay. VibraGenix (Acoustic Wave Vibrational Technology) The VibraGenix Elite Platform harnesses the power of vibration to hasten your path to elevated consciousness and wellness. http://vibragenix.com/jayc/ Zeroats Sugar FREE Oatmeal The ONLY amazing tasting oatmeal on the market that has ZERO, ZILCH, NADA sugar. https://www.zeroats.com/jayc.    
    50:05
  Navigating the GLP-1 Landscape and The Future of Hormone Health with Dr. Amie Hornaman
    In this episode, Jay interviews Dr. Amie Hornaman, a functional medicine practitioner has become widely recognized as “The Thyroid Fixer.” They cover a broad collection of topics ranging from the recent crackdown on Tirzepatide to the future of bioregulators and peptides. The conversation opens by discussing the “Tirzepatide apocalypse” and what it means for both users and distributors going forward. Then, they cover Dr. Hornaman’s go-to protocol for women looking to optimize their hormones. Finally, they discuss the future of bioregulators and peptides, speculating on how different the world might look in just a few years. Tune in if you want to learn how to optimize your hormonal health and navigate the complexities of weight management in today's litigious society, or if you’re curious about what the future has in store for the biohacker community.   “To remove this all for money is just preposterous. You're removing a much-needed tool from our arsenal right as we’re staring down an epidemic of obesity.” – Dr. Amie Hornaman   What You'll Learn From This Episode The Impact Of The Terzepatide Crackdown – As lawsuits and new regulations restrict access to this helpful compound, many individuals are left without an effective option for managing their weight and improving their relationship with food. How Obesity Hinders Hormonal Health – The connection between obesity and hormonal imbalances is becoming clearer, which often manifests as infertility and could be one of the leading factors contributing to historically low birth rates. Dr. Hornaman’s Go-To Hormone Optimization Protocol – Dr. Hornaman shares her preferred methods for hormone optimization in women, including the effectiveness of various delivery methods and the importance of using bioidentical hormones. The Future Of Bioregulators And Peptides – Could bioregulators replace traditional pharmaceuticals and help us recapture the metabolic function of our youth? It's possible that we've just scratched the surface of what these compounds are truly capable of. Key Moments In This Conversation 00:00:00 – Introduction 00:03:41 – Navigating the Tirzapetide apocalypse 00:08:29 – Is there a viable alternative to Tirzapetide? 00:14:09 – Importance of protein for women, especially when using GLP-1s 00:17:25 – The best hormone optimization protocol for women 00:24:51 – Potential causes of historically low fertility and birth rates 00:29:33 – The dire state of food selection and eating habits in the U.S. 00:34:15 – The next frontier of peptides and bioregulators 00:43:08 – Closing thoughts and Dr. Hornaman's resources   Guest Bio Dr. Amie Hornaman, widely recognized as "The Thyroid Fixer," is a leading authority in the field of hormone health and optimization. With an extensive background in functional medicine, she has become the go-to resource for navigating the complexities of thyroid disorders and hormonal imbalances, particularly in women.  In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Hornaman has developed a line of supplements that have garnered positive feedback from users who report rapid and significant improvements in their energy levels and overall health. Learn more about Dr. Hornaman and her work at dramiehornaman.com. With an extensive background in functional medicine, she has become the go-to resource for navigating the complexities of thyroid disorders and hormonal imbalances, particularly in women.  In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Hornaman has developed a line of supplements that have garnered positive feedback from users who report rapid and significant improvements in their energy levels and overall health. Learn more about Dr. Hornaman and her work at dramiehornaman.com.   Jay Campbell Products & Resources 👉 Pick up my newest international best-selling book on Using Peptides: Optimize Your Health with Therapeutic Peptides: Extend Your Life by Becoming More Muscular, Leaner, Smarter, Injury-Free and Younger https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BSVL2X6Z/... --------------------------------------------- ✅ Ready to Let Me Help You Optimize Your Body, Mind, Heart and Soul? 👉 https://jaycampbell.com/start-here/👈 📧 Subscribe to Jay's email list and Raise Your Vibration! 👉 http://join.jaycampbell.com 👈 Maybe you are dabbling in peptides but want to learn how to master their use? If you can answer ‘yes’ to either of those questions, I just released this FREE must-have E-book: The Top 10 Mistakes People Make When Starting Peptides Avoid the trial and error experienced by 95% of Peptide users and learn how to supercharge your results. Grab Yours Now: https://www.thepeptidescourse.com/10-... --------------------------------------------- If you're using Therapeutic Testosterone now or suffering from the symptoms of Low Testosterone, I just released this FREE must have E-book: Top 10 Questions to Ask Your Doctor About Testosterone It is critically important for you to ask the right questions and for your Doctor to have the right answers before going ALL IN on the most profound treatment in the world of optimized health, Testosterone Optimization Therapy. As a HUGE Bonus: I AM giving away the #1 selling book of all time on using Therapeutic Testosterone (The TOT Bible) in both PDF and audio format FREE! (Please wait for the email to show up with your download links.)  Grab Yours Now: https://www.totdecoded.com/10-questions --------------------------------------------- These Are Products I Believe In And Use! Limitless Life Nootropics (Peptides) The ONLY Reliable Source For Ultra-Pure Therapeutic Peptides: Use code Jay15 to take 15% off your order http://limitlesslifenootropics.com/jayc Fat Loss Stack | Healing Stack | Longevity Stack | Healing Stack http://limitlesslifenootropics.com/Ja... NAD REGEN from Biostack Labs is a revolutionary NAD+ Supplement that supports better cellular energy production, improves cognitive function, and promotes healthy aging. Save 10% on your order at https://biostacklabs.com/jay. VibraGenix (Acoustic Wave Vibrational Technology) The VibraGenix Elite Platform harnesses the power of vibration to hasten your path to elevated consciousness and wellness. http://vibragenix.com/jayc/ Zeroats Sugar FREE Oatmeal The ONLY amazing tasting oatmeal on the market that has ZERO, ZILCH, NADA sugar. https://www.zeroats.com/jayc.  
    45:30
  Exploring The Connection Between Physical Health and Spiritual Awakening with Brian Keane
    In this episode, Jay interviews Brian Keane, an online fitness coach and certified nutritionist who has written three bestselling books, launched a #1 ranked podcast, and run ultramarathons in the world’s most grueling locations, including the Saharan desert and Arctic tundra. They cover a variety of topics related to the connection between physical health and one’s ability to elevate their consciousness. Their conversation ranges from the dangers of hyper-palatable processed foods to the difference between emotional eating and consumption driven by true physiological need. Tune in if you want to discover how to (finally) break free from a cycle of unhealthy habits or if you want to gain a better understanding of how optimizing your physical fitness can help you deepen your spiritual practice and raise your vibration. “I think there's a crossover with fitness and spirituality. Everything is difficult in the beginning, messy in the middle, and beautiful at the end.” – Brian Keane   What You'll Learn From This Episode The Dangers Of Hyper-Palatable, Processed Foods – Modern food is engineered to be addictive and unhealthy. Learn how food scientists are creating products that promote overeating, and how marketers are making them an ever-present temptation. Social & Familial Influences On Diet – Cultural “norms” can also lead to unhealthy eating habits, and sometimes it’s those closest to us who are holding us back. Learn how to navigate tricky situations and make healthier food choices, no matter what. Physical Health As A Foundation For Spirituality – A healthy physical body is essential for spiritual growth. You can’t effectively pursue spirituality when you’re physically unwell, so use physical fitness as a gateway to deeper spiritual experiences. The Role Of Self-love In Health – Social media lures many people into a comparison trap, which can prevent them from achieving their full potential. Engage in a healthier discourse with your inner self, and watch your physical and spiritual growth take off. Personal Experiences With Plant-Based Medicine – Jay and Brian both share personal stories of using plant-based medicine to deal with anxiety and trauma and unlock a more balanced and connected version of themselves. Guest Bio Brian Keene is a highly regarded online fitness coach, certified nutritionist, bestselling author, and competitor in numerous ultramarathons in some of the world's most grueling environments. He has dedicated his career to helping individuals achieve their health goals through personalized coaching and evidence-based strategies. He advocates for both introspection and mitigation of environmental factors like endocrine disruptors for a holistic approach to health. Learn more about Brian and his work at briankeanefitness.com. He advocates for both introspection and mitigation of environmental factors like endocrine disruptors for a holistic approach to health. Learn more about Brian and his work at briankeanefitness.com.   Jay Campbell Products & Resources 👉 Pick up my newest international best-selling book on Using Peptides: Optimize Your Health with Therapeutic Peptides: Extend Your Life by Becoming More Muscular, Leaner, Smarter, Injury-Free and Younger https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BSVL2X6Z/... --------------------------------------------- ✅ Ready to Let Me Help You Optimize Your Body, Mind, Heart and Soul? 👉 https://jaycampbell.com/start-here/👈 📧 Subscribe to Jay's email list and Raise Your Vibration! 👉 http://join.jaycampbell.com 👈 Maybe you are dabbling in peptides but want to learn how to master their use? If you can answer ‘yes’ to either of those questions, I just released this FREE must-have E-book: The Top 10 Mistakes People Make When Starting Peptides Avoid the trial and error experienced by 95% of Peptide users and learn how to supercharge your results. Grab Yours Now: https://www.thepeptidescourse.com/10-... --------------------------------------------- If you're using Therapeutic Testosterone now or suffering from the symptoms of Low Testosterone, I just released this FREE must have E-book: Top 10 Questions to Ask Your Doctor About Testosterone It is critically important for you to ask the right questions and for your Doctor to have the right answers before going ALL IN on the most profound treatment in the world of optimized health, Testosterone Optimization Therapy. As a HUGE Bonus: I AM giving away the #1 selling book of all time on using Therapeutic Testosterone (The TOT Bible) in both PDF and audio format FREE! (Please wait for the email to show up with your download links.)  Grab Yours Now: https://www.totdecoded.com/10-questions --------------------------------------------- These Are Products I Believe In And Use! Limitless Life Nootropics (Peptides) The ONLY Reliable Source For Ultra-Pure Therapeutic Peptides: Use code Jay15 to take 15% off your order http://limitlesslifenootropics.com/jayc Fat Loss Stack | Healing Stack | Longevity Stack | Healing Stack http://limitlesslifenootropics.com/Ja... NAD REGEN from Biostack Labs is a revolutionary NAD+ Supplement that supports better cellular energy production, improves cognitive function, and promotes healthy aging. Save 10% on your order at https://biostacklabs.com/jay. VibraGenix (Acoustic Wave Vibrational Technology) The VibraGenix Elite Platform harnesses the power of vibration to hasten your path to elevated consciousness and wellness. http://vibragenix.com/jayc/ Zeroats Sugar FREE Oatmeal The ONLY amazing tasting oatmeal on the market that has ZERO, ZILCH, NADA sugar. https://www.zeroats.com/jayc.    
    1:05:20
  The Mind-Body Connection: Unpacking The Physical Manifestations Of Mental Trauma with Dr. David Clarke
    In this episode, Jay interviews Dr. David Clarke, a board-certified gastroenterologist who treated over 7,000 patients during a career that spanned 25 years of active practice. The discussion centers around the topic of psychophysiologic disorders and underscores the potential for emotional or mental traumas to manifest as chronic physical ailments or even functional diseases. As is often the case, early and comprehensive treatment is the key. Tune in if you want to gain a deeper understanding of the mind-body connection and hear about the latest developments in psychotherapy that are helping thousands of patients finally alleviate their chronic pain and illness after years of failed attempts using conventional approaches.   “It's astounding the power that the brain has on our bodies. The brain can literally cause physiological manifestations of disease states or pain or suffering.” – Dr. David Clarke   What You'll Learn From This Episode Impact of Childhood Trauma on Health – Childhood trauma can manifest physically, leading to chronic pain and illness in adulthood. It’s important to address adverse childhood experiences early to improve physical and mental health outcomes later on. Overcoming Stigma and Self-Blame – Patients who have experienced trauma often struggle with self-blame and feelings of worthlessness. Helping them recognize their resilience and inherent value is the first step toward making a full recovery. Effectiveness of Pain Relief Psychotherapy – Incorporating psychotherapy can significantly alleviate physical symptoms caused by stress and trauma. There is a large body of evidence that supports positive health outcomes generated using this approach. Integration of Talk Therapy and Psychotherapy – Awareness of stressors is enough for some patients, but talk therapy may be necessary to unlock the full benefits of using psychotherapy to address deeper traumas and self-esteem issues. The Need For More (And Better) Physician Training – All healthcare professionals should get more training around the mind-body connection to help them recognize and treat psychophysiologic disorders more effectively. Guest Bio Dr. David Clarke, is board-certified in Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine and treated over 7,000 patients throughout his 25 years of practice. Now, he serves as the President of the Psychophysiologic Disorders Association (PPDA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the chronic pain epidemic. Through his work, Dr. Clarke has uncovered the profound influence of psychological factors on physical symptoms, challenging the conventional medical paradigm and offering new hope to patients who have long struggled with unexplained conditions. Learn more about Dr. Clarke and his work at www.ppdassociation.org. Through his work, Dr. Clarke has uncovered the profound influence of psychological factors on physical symptoms, challenging the conventional medical paradigm and offering new hope to patients who have long struggled with unexplained conditions. Learn more about Dr. Clarke and his work at www.ppdassociation.org.   Jay Campbell Products & Resources 👉 Pick up my newest international best-selling book on Using Peptides: Optimize Your Health with Therapeutic Peptides: Extend Your Life by Becoming More Muscular, Leaner, Smarter, Injury-Free and Younger https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BSVL2X6Z/... --------------------------------------------- ✅ Ready to Let Me Help You Optimize Your Body, Mind, Heart and Soul? 👉 https://jaycampbell.com/start-here/👈 📧 Subscribe to Jay's email list and Raise Your Vibration! 👉 http://join.jaycampbell.com 👈 Maybe you are dabbling in peptides but want to learn how to master their use? If you can answer ‘yes’ to either of those questions, I just released this FREE must-have E-book: The Top 10 Mistakes People Make When Starting Peptides Avoid the trial and error experienced by 95% of Peptide users and learn how to supercharge your results. Grab Yours Now: https://www.thepeptidescourse.com/10-... --------------------------------------------- If you're using Therapeutic Testosterone now or suffering from the symptoms of Low Testosterone, I just released this FREE must have E-book: Top 10 Questions to Ask Your Doctor About Testosterone It is critically important for you to ask the right questions and for your Doctor to have the right answers before going ALL IN on the most profound treatment in the world of optimized health, Testosterone Optimization Therapy. As a HUGE Bonus: I AM giving away the #1 selling book of all time on using Therapeutic Testosterone (The TOT Bible) in both PDF and audio format FREE! (Please wait for the email to show up with your download links.)  Grab Yours Now: https://www.totdecoded.com/10-questions --------------------------------------------- These Are Products I Believe In And Use! Limitless Life Nootropics (Peptides) The ONLY Reliable Source For Ultra-Pure Therapeutic Peptides: Use code Jay15 to take 15% off your order http://limitlesslifenootropics.com/jayc Fat Loss Stack | Healing Stack | Longevity Stack | Healing Stack http://limitlesslifenootropics.com/Ja... NAD REGEN from Biostack Labs is a revolutionary NAD+ Supplement that supports better cellular energy production, improves cognitive function, and promotes healthy aging. Save 10% on your order at https://biostacklabs.com/jay. VibraGenix (Acoustic Wave Vibrational Technology) The VibraGenix Elite Platform harnesses the power of vibration to hasten your path to elevated consciousness and wellness. http://vibragenix.com/jayc/ Zeroats Sugar FREE Oatmeal The ONLY amazing tasting oatmeal on the market that has ZERO, ZILCH, NADA sugar. https://www.zeroats.com/jayc.  
    39:52

About The Jay Campbell Podcast

Today’s healthcare system is flawed. Break free from the limitations of “sick-care” and discover what it means to live life FULLY optimized. A former champion men’s physique competitor and current 4x international best selling author in the optimized health care space, Jay Campbell is a global thought leader on hormones, biohacking and higher consciousness. Since returning from 12 days in The Sacred Valley of Peru, he's experienced a profound awareness of the importance of #RaisingTheVibration of humanity to reach planetary consciousness aka unconditional love. On the Jay Campbell Podcast, Jay interviews empowered servant leaders helping to propel humanity towards full spectrum optimization of the body-mind, heart and soul. Are you the best version of yourself? Claim: I AM Giving, Receiving and BE-ing Love! Raise Your Vibration To Optimize Your Love Creation!
