Exploring The Connection Between Physical Health and Spiritual Awakening with Brian Keane
In this episode, Jay interviews Brian Keane, an online fitness coach and certified nutritionist who has written three bestselling books, launched a #1 ranked podcast, and run ultramarathons in the world’s most grueling locations, including the Saharan desert and Arctic tundra. They cover a variety of topics related to the connection between physical health and one’s ability to elevate their consciousness. Their conversation ranges from the dangers of hyper-palatable processed foods to the difference between emotional eating and consumption driven by true physiological need. Tune in if you want to discover how to (finally) break free from a cycle of unhealthy habits or if you want to gain a better understanding of how optimizing your physical fitness can help you deepen your spiritual practice and raise your vibration. “I think there's a crossover with fitness and spirituality. Everything is difficult in the beginning, messy in the middle, and beautiful at the end.” – Brian Keane What You'll Learn From This Episode The Dangers Of Hyper-Palatable, Processed Foods – Modern food is engineered to be addictive and unhealthy. Learn how food scientists are creating products that promote overeating, and how marketers are making them an ever-present temptation. Social & Familial Influences On Diet – Cultural “norms” can also lead to unhealthy eating habits, and sometimes it’s those closest to us who are holding us back. Learn how to navigate tricky situations and make healthier food choices, no matter what. Physical Health As A Foundation For Spirituality – A healthy physical body is essential for spiritual growth. You can’t effectively pursue spirituality when you’re physically unwell, so use physical fitness as a gateway to deeper spiritual experiences. The Role Of Self-love In Health – Social media lures many people into a comparison trap, which can prevent them from achieving their full potential. Engage in a healthier discourse with your inner self, and watch your physical and spiritual growth take off. Personal Experiences With Plant-Based Medicine – Jay and Brian both share personal stories of using plant-based medicine to deal with anxiety and trauma and unlock a more balanced and connected version of themselves. Key Moments In This Conversation 00:01:24 – Brian’s thoughts on the outlook for humanity 00:10:24 – How people fall prey to an unhealthy eating spiral 00:22:29 – Why you can’t afford NOT to eat quality food 00:27:29 – Why a lack of self love and trust results in anxiety 00:31:55 – Your spirit can’t elevate if your physical vessel is weak 00:41:37 – How your thoughts/actions interact with the universe 00:47:03 – Brian’s “Dark night of the soul” story 00:56:20 – Personal experiences with plant-based medicine 01:02:43 – Closing thoughts and Brian’s resources Guest Bio Brian Keene is a highly regarded online fitness coach, certified nutritionist, bestselling author, and competitor in numerous ultramarathons in some of the world’s most grueling environments. He has dedicated his career to helping individuals achieve their health goals through personalized coaching and evidence-based strategies. He advocates for both introspection and mitigation of environmental factors like endocrine disruptors for a holistic approach to health. Learn more about Brian and his work at briankeanefitness.com. 