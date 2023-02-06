EP 624: Run Longer, Run Stronger. 7 Rules of Success

Are you ready to take your running game to the next level? Whether you're gearing up for marathons, ultra-races, or simply looking to improve your endurance, this is the episode you don't want to miss. In this special rerun edition from two years ago, we dive into the valuable insights shared by the renowned runner and coach, Andy Jones-Wilkins. Get ready as we explore the seven simple yet powerful rules that can transform your long runs from good to extraordinary. But hold on, these rules are just the beginning! We'll be sure to follow up with more episodes to keep you on track for success. So, lace up your shoes, tune in, and let's embark on the journey towards long run excellence! Don’t run a single hill (the definition of a hill varies by fitness level) Run all downs, (unless the hill taxes the knees, quads, or risk a fall) Start early with a purposeful walk/run rhythm. Keep the body fresh, do not put yourself in a catch up position. EVERY time you shift from a run to a walk, use this mantra, “Walk with purpose!” Walking with a purpose is effective and a strategy. Manage the aidstations, show up with a plan. Let a volunteer fill your hydration. Next, take care of your gear and medical. Select your fuel, eat it as you walk out. (No loitering). You cover an enormous amount of ground when you purposefully walk. Monitor anything that feels slightly off; calories, hydration, electrolytes, salt on face, salt on shirt, color of urine, cramping, stomach, apply lube to anything hot (chaffage) and listen to negative mental chatter. Negative chatter is your body’s way of telling you that you need to change something, if you push through the early warning sign, catastrophe is around the corner. Give yourself permission to back off your effort and recapture anything that isn’t working or needs correcting. Most issues can be solved by backing off the pace. Give it time and you can return to your gameplan. SCOTT has a story for this one Trust your math. Stay with your plan. Worrying requires energy. You need that energy to finish the run (Do all the math before the run) and share it with your crew/pacer. Don’s video from Moab 240 we mentioned Check out Andy's new podcast, currently in season 2: "Crack a Brew with AJW". Hire Andy as a coach! or check out his weekly Tap Room at iRunFar