Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsEducationTMG
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
TMG
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

TMG

Travis Patton Sr.
EducationSelf-Improvement
TMG
Latest episode

217 episodes

  • TMG

    One Box

    12/16/2025 | 1h 1 mins.

    Moving can be a hassle! But the experience is worth it. Change isn't always easy. But usually it is just what we need. Stream to hear why the change you want can happen sooner than you think.Visit one of our wonderful sponsors belowMintmobile https://bit.ly/tellmesumthinmintWAL-MARThttps://bit.ly/tellmesumthingood FANATICShttps://bit.ly/tellmesumthin21  TEMUhttps://bit.ly/tellmesumthintmu2Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/tmg/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

  • TMG

    The Next Step

    12/10/2025 | 1h 33 mins.

    No matter your age, the next step always asks the same question: ‘Are you coming or not?’ This episode answers it.Stream in as my special guest John Stuart Hill of The Good Contractors List and I share how the next steps can become some of our best.The Holidays are fast approaching. Use one of the special links to visit one of our affiliate sponsors. This is a great way to help sponsor the show by doing what you enjoy. Remember, I earn a commission when buying through an y of the links. THANK YOU!AMAZONhttps://bit.ly/tellmesumthinamzn Mintmobile https://bit.ly/tellmesumthinmintWAL-MARThttps://bit.ly/tellmesumthingood FANATICShttps://bit.ly/tellmesumthin21  TEMUhttps://bit.ly/tellmesumthintmu2Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/tmg/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

  • TMG

    SIDELINED

    11/07/2025 | 1h 6 mins.

    Sometimes the most powerful seasons happen when no one’s watching.Don’t wait to be chosen .Choose yourself.Because the sideline didn’t steal your power… it built it.The Holidays are fast approaching. Use one of the special links to visit one of our affiliate sponsors. This is a great way to help sponsor the show by doing what you enjoy. Remember, I earn a commission when buying through an y of the links. THANK YOU!Mintmobile https://bit.ly/tellmesumthinmintWAL-MARThttps://bit.ly/tellmesumthingood FANATICShttps://bit.ly/tellmesumthin21  TEMUhttps://bit.ly/tellmesumthintmu2Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/tmg/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

  • TMG

    PULSE

    10/17/2025 | 1h 17 mins.

    You almost gave up. But then—you heard a beep.  This episode is a cinematic gut-check for anyone who’s felt flatlined by life.  If there’s still a pulse, there’s still a fight worth winning.  Reclaim your rhythm. Resurrect your hope. This is your beep.Visit one of our sponsors belowMINT-MOBILEhttps://bit.ly/tellmesumthinmintSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/tmg/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

  • TMG

    ROOTS

    10/10/2025 | 1h 19 mins.

    Roots don't grow in straight lines. And the flowers you see come from the chaos below you didn’t know existed. This episode gets to the root. Because sometimes you can’t get anything new until you get to the bottom of what is already there.Visit one of our fine sponsors TODAY!WALMARThttp://bit.ly/tellmesumthingoodFANATICShttps://bit.ly/tellmesumthin21MINT MOBILEhttps://bit.ly/tellmesumthinmintGIZMOGOhttps://bit.ly/tellmesumthingizmoYOU TUBEPAGEhttps://www.youtube.com/@TMGTellMeSumthinGoodSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/tmg/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About TMG

I like to discover and share real life moments of inspiration by everyday people! This show is about finding these moments of inspiration for our everyday lives. Support this podcast
Podcast website
EducationSelf-Improvement

Listen to TMG, Women Road Warriors and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

TMG: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/19/2025 - 1:02:34 PM