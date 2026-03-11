Welcome back to another episode of So When Do I Take My Clothes Off? Today, we’re doing a deep dive into the intricacies of female friendships. Do friendships get easier as we age? Do we really not care what other people think about us? It turns out, there’s actually a biological reason that social rejection affects us so deeply. So, how do we flip the narrative when we don’t feel included in social situations? Together, we’ll engage in a vulnerable, thoughtful conversation about rewriting the stories we tell ourselves when we feel we don’t belong, the importance of being honest about our feelings, and how to ultimately show up as our most confident selves at every age. Don’t forget to subscribe and follow for more: > Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/getinthegroove1/?hl=en & https://www.instagram.com/sowhendoi/ > TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@getinthegroove1 > YouTube: www.youtube.com/@InTheGroove1 Hosts and Executive Producers - Susan Feldman and Phyllis Berger Co-Producer, Engineer, & Editor - Spencer Ganus Co-Producer & Editor - Caroline McClelland Social Media Manager - Skylar Harrison Music - Ben Berger Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

As we age, it can feel like everywhere you turn someone is talking about Botox, fillers, or plastic surgery. But how do you know when a procedure might actually make sense—and when it might not? Today, we're talking all things plastic surgery with board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Michele Koo. Dr. Michele is a nationally recognized plastic surgeon known for her meticulous attention to detail, working closely with patients to identify areas they'd like to improve and creating thoughtful treatment plans tailored to their unique anatomy and goals. Today, we'll talk with her about when surgery might be worth considering versus when something less invasive—like a little Botox—might do the trick. We'll also discuss why "less is more," how cosmetic procedures can be an empowering choice for women as they age, and why it's important to remember that no procedure can replace taking care of yourself and feeling good on the inside. Because while looking refreshed can be wonderful, true confidence comes from health, happiness, and embracing every stage of life. Please note, this conversation is intended for informational purposes only and should not be taken as medical advice. Always consult with a qualified healthcare professional about decisions regarding your health.

About So When Do I Take My Clothes Off?

We’re women who never stopped talking, questioning, debating — and occasionally challenging one another — about how to keep moving forward. We still love gathering, laughing, and talking things through, often with a glass of wine in hand, trying to make sense of what life has taught us so far… and what we’re still figuring out.Because the truth is, life doesn’t come with instructions — and the questions don’t stop just because you’ve lived a little.Which brings us to the title.So When Do I Take My Clothes Off? isn’t really about sex (though that may come up).It’s a metaphor for those moments when we quietly ask ourselves:When do I speak up?Let go?Start over?Try something new?Stop caring what everyone else thinks?Whether you’re navigating relationships, reinvention, loneliness, or simply wondering “Is this it… or is there more?” — you’re not alone. And if you need company, you can drop into a conversation with women who sound a lot like you — sharing stories, supporting one another, and telling the truth without pretending we’ve got it all figured out.We also know we don’t have to do this alone. So we bring in experts — from health and wellness to beauty, relationships, money, and longevity — people who help us understand our bodies, our choices, and ourselves without shame or hype.And yes, we love products. Smart ones. Thoughtful ones. Things that make life easier, healthier, and a little more fun. We are not invisible — we’re engaged, curious, and paying attention.So When Do I Take My Clothes Off? is a starting point — for conversations that begin with “When do I…?”We dig deep. We laugh (often at ourselves). We’re honest about where we are — and we invite you to be honest too.Because while some things change, our appetite for connection, clarity, and a good laugh absolutely hasn’t.Follow us at @getinthegroove1 and @sowhendoi on Instagram for more! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.