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Wisdom’s Table With Rachel Wortman

rachelwortman
BusinessChristianity
Wisdom’s Table With Rachel Wortman
Latest episode

158 episodes

  • Wisdom’s Table With Rachel Wortman

    158. On Mondays We Pray: For Your Understanding Of The Bible

    03/16/2026 | 2 mins.
    Join me as we kick off the week with a quick prayer! Today we are praying for God to help us understand the Bible more, and for the ability to be led by the Word of God.

     

    Need a mentor in your life? Let's talk! I offer mentoring in several different forms.  Send me a message HERE and let me know you're interested.
  • Wisdom’s Table With Rachel Wortman

    157. How to Get More from Your Daily Bible Time

    03/12/2026 | 22 mins.
    In this episode of Wisdom's Table, I dive deep into the often daunting world of Bible reading, aiming to demystify the experience for those who may feel overwhelmed or confused. Whether you're new to your faith or have spent years feeling disconnected from the Scriptures, I want to equip you with practical tools to enhance your Bible reading time.

    I'm also giving you 3 powerful questions to use as you read the Bible to help you understand and apply the Word on a deeper level.

     

    Need a mentor that can help? I'm here for you. I offer weekly free mentoring through my email list and I think you will love it! JOIN HERE

     

    TIMESTAMP

    00:00:01 - Welcome to Wisdom's Table
    Introduction to the podcast and its purpose.

    00:00:27 - Demystifying the Bible
    Discussion on the confusion many feel when reading the Bible and the intent to clarify.

    00:00:58 - The Role of the Holy Spirit
    Encouragement to invite the Holy Spirit for understanding the Bible.

    00:04:06 - God's Clarity in the Bible
    Exploration of how God communicates clearly through scripture.

    00:05:41 - The Bible as a Lifelong Guide
    Reflection on the Bible's relevance throughout life and personal experiences.

    00:10:41 - Understanding God's Character
    Insights into how the Bible reveals God's nature and expectations.

    00:11:51 - The Bible's Structure and Purpose
    Overview of the Bible as a historical and genealogical record.

    00:13:07 - Old Covenant vs. New Covenant
    Explanation of the transition from the Old Covenant to the New Covenant through Jesus.

    00:15:35 - Reading the Bible Through the Lens of the Cross
    Importance of interpreting the Old Testament in light of the New Testament.

    00:16:06 - Three Key Questions for Bible Reading
    Introduction of three questions to enhance understanding while reading scripture.

    00:19:26 - Starting with the Book of Mark
    Recommendation to begin reading the Bible with the Book of Mark.

    00:20:50 - Pro Tip: Memorizing Scripture
    Advice on the benefits of memorizing Bible verses for spiritual growth.

    00:21:53 - Closing Thoughts
    Wrap-up of the episode and encouragement to share the podcast.
  • Wisdom’s Table With Rachel Wortman

    156. On Mondays We Pray: To Embrace Visibility

    03/09/2026 | 3 mins.
    Every Monday we pray together and this week we are calling down the fire of Heaven together! 

     

    Get my Visibility Prayer HERE
  • Wisdom’s Table With Rachel Wortman

    155. How to Embrace Your Visibility in Leadership

    03/05/2026 | 23 mins.
    In this episode of Wisdom's Table, I dive deep into the often daunting topic of visibility, particularly within the context of the Christian life. As someone who has always had a love-hate relationship with being seen, I share my personal journey and the struggles that many of us face when it comes to putting ourselves out there.

    I begin by discussing the common fears associated with visibility, including the anticipation stress that can overwhelm us before we even take action. I highlight how our nervous systems can create a predictive narrative that amplifies our anxiety, making it difficult to step into the roles God has called us to.

     

    Find out more about Roshanda Pratt at www.roshandapratt.com

    Get the Visibility Prayer HERE

    Looking for a powerful community to support you? Join Kingdom Leaders HERE

     

    TIMESTAMPS

    00:00:01 - Welcome to Wisdom's Table
    Introduction to the podcast and its focus on growth in various aspects of life.

    00:00:26 - The Challenge of Visibility
    Discussion on the difficulty of being visible, especially for Christians, and the internal struggles associated with it.

    00:02:01 - Meeting Rashonda Pratt
    Introduction of Rashonda Pratt and her teachings on visibility and its impact on our nervous system.

    00:03:05 - Public Speaking Fears
    Exploration of public speaking as a common fear and the conflict it creates in leadership.

    00:03:35 - Anticipation Stress
    Explanation of anticipation stress and how it affects our willingness to be visible.

    00:07:33 - Fear of Man
    Reference to Galatians 1:10 and the struggle between pleasing God and fearing judgment from others.

    00:08:04 - Rejection Sensitivity
    Discussion on rejection sensitivity and its impact on behavior and self-perception.

    00:10:54 - Shaking Off Rejection
    Encouragement to overcome rejection sensitivity and the importance of moving past negative experiences.

    00:11:16 - The Judgment/Relief Loop
    Introduction of the judgment/relief loop and how it reinforces avoidance of visibility.

    00:12:40 - The Importance of Being Seen
    Emphasis on the necessity of visibility for effective leadership and connection with others.

    00:13:43 - Personal Experience with Social Media
    Rachel shares her journey with social media and the challenges she faced in becoming visible.

    00:15:38 - Facing Insecurities
    Reflection on how increased visibility can highlight insecurities and lead to personal growth.

    00:17:14 - Visibility Challenges for Everyone
    Acknowledgment that struggles with visibility are common and not unique to individuals.

    00:18:39 - Childhood Experiences and Visibility
    Discussion on how childhood experiences shape our beliefs about visibility and safety.

    00:19:31 - Podcast Growth and Nervous System Response
    Rachel shares her experience with the podcast's growth and the emotional responses it triggered.

    00:20:54 - Living for God's Approval
    Encouragement to focus on God's approval rather than the judgment of others.

    00:21:37 - Tools for Overcoming Visibility Issues
    Introduction of resources, including a free visibility prayer, to help listeners navigate their challenges.

    00:22:29 - Closing Remarks and Community Engagement
    Invitation to engage with the podcast community and share feedback for future topics.
  • Wisdom’s Table With Rachel Wortman

    154. On Mondays We Pray: For You To Be Whole

    03/02/2026 | 3 mins.
    Every Monday we pray together is start the week and this prayer is special to my heart! Pray with me!

     

     

    Looking for next steps to work with me?

    Email me at [email protected] 

    Learn more about the Kingdom Leaders Community HERE

    Get your copy of The Money Mandate HERE

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About Wisdom’s Table With Rachel Wortman

Wisdom’s Table with Rachel Wortman is where faith and strategy meet to transform how you live, lead, and build. Each episode is an invitation to sit down at the table and discover how God’s wisdom can shape your money, your business, and your calling. Rachel brings biblical truth and practical insight together to help you grow with confidence, overcome limiting beliefs, and steward your influence with eternal impact. Whether you’re navigating leadership, entrepreneurship, or personal growth, you’ll walk away with clarity, courage, and the conviction that God’s wisdom is your greatest advantage. Pull up a chair! Your life and business will never be the same once you start building on the wisdom of Heaven.
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