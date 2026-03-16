Wisdom’s Table With Rachel Wortman

In this episode of Wisdom's Table, I dive deep into the often daunting topic of visibility, particularly within the context of the Christian life. As someone who has always had a love-hate relationship with being seen, I share my personal journey and the struggles that many of us face when it comes to putting ourselves out there.



I begin by discussing the common fears associated with visibility, including the anticipation stress that can overwhelm us before we even take action. I highlight how our nervous systems can create a predictive narrative that amplifies our anxiety, making it difficult to step into the roles God has called us to.







Find out more about Roshanda Pratt at www.roshandapratt.com



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TIMESTAMPS



00:00:01 - Welcome to Wisdom's Table

Introduction to the podcast and its focus on growth in various aspects of life.



00:00:26 - The Challenge of Visibility

Discussion on the difficulty of being visible, especially for Christians, and the internal struggles associated with it.



00:02:01 - Meeting Rashonda Pratt

Introduction of Rashonda Pratt and her teachings on visibility and its impact on our nervous system.



00:03:05 - Public Speaking Fears

Exploration of public speaking as a common fear and the conflict it creates in leadership.



00:03:35 - Anticipation Stress

Explanation of anticipation stress and how it affects our willingness to be visible.



00:07:33 - Fear of Man

Reference to Galatians 1:10 and the struggle between pleasing God and fearing judgment from others.



00:08:04 - Rejection Sensitivity

Discussion on rejection sensitivity and its impact on behavior and self-perception.



00:10:54 - Shaking Off Rejection

Encouragement to overcome rejection sensitivity and the importance of moving past negative experiences.



00:11:16 - The Judgment/Relief Loop

Introduction of the judgment/relief loop and how it reinforces avoidance of visibility.



00:12:40 - The Importance of Being Seen

Emphasis on the necessity of visibility for effective leadership and connection with others.



00:13:43 - Personal Experience with Social Media

Rachel shares her journey with social media and the challenges she faced in becoming visible.



00:15:38 - Facing Insecurities

Reflection on how increased visibility can highlight insecurities and lead to personal growth.



00:17:14 - Visibility Challenges for Everyone

Acknowledgment that struggles with visibility are common and not unique to individuals.



00:18:39 - Childhood Experiences and Visibility

Discussion on how childhood experiences shape our beliefs about visibility and safety.



00:19:31 - Podcast Growth and Nervous System Response

Rachel shares her experience with the podcast's growth and the emotional responses it triggered.



00:20:54 - Living for God's Approval

Encouragement to focus on God's approval rather than the judgment of others.



00:21:37 - Tools for Overcoming Visibility Issues

Introduction of resources, including a free visibility prayer, to help listeners navigate their challenges.



00:22:29 - Closing Remarks and Community Engagement

Invitation to engage with the podcast community and share feedback for future topics.