Permutations of Sick + Hypotensive

We know what to do with the patient who is sick and hypotensive. But what about the patient who is sick but not hypotensive? Or the patient who is hypotensive but not sick?References for the papers mentioned in the podcast on use of midodrine in the ED:Puissant et al (2022). Wait, What? Oral Midodrine Instead of Pressors for Septic Shock? Annals of Emergency Medicine;80(4):S94Zada et al (2024). Midodrine in Early Septic Shock. Critical Care Medicine 52(1):S708Lal et al (2021). Oral Midodrine Administration During the First 24 Hours of Sepsis to Reduce the Need of Vasoactive Agents: Placebo-Controlled Feasibility Clinical Trial. Critical Care Explorations 3(5):e0382