Motorsport pioneer Katherine Legge speaks with Brent Cox, owner and founder of Abacus Racing about what she should expect racing on dirt for the first time at the upcoming Chili Bowl. Brent shares how he transitioned from being an accountant to a team owner, and discusses the similarities between the Chili Bowl and the Indy500. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Throttle Therapy with Katherine Legge

Join motorsport pioneer Katherine Legge as she gears up to make history this season, competing in some of the world’s toughest racing events in a quest to have one of the most memorable careers in racing. She’s bringing you inside stories with legends of sports, new faces from the next generation of auto racing, and conversations with the people who’ve supported her throughout her career as a pro athlete. She’s driven just about anything with four wheels, so she’ll be getting into everything from karting to NASCAR, and IndyCar to F1.