Adventure Rider Radio Motorcycle Podcast

Patch and Plug Motorcycle Tire Repairs Made Easy - David Petersen

Many riders lack the confidence and skill to repair their own tire at the side of the road and much of that is derived from two things, not having practiced the skills required and using the wrong patches and plugs. The story usually goes something like this: I tried fixing my tire once but every time I pumped it back up it just leaked again, so I gave up and took it to a shop. The problem with relying on a shop to fix your tire is that it leaves you stuck wherever your air escapes, yet with a little knowledge, preparation and practice, a flat tire can mean nothing more than a delay before you are back on the road. David Peterson loves flats tires, well, he loves to fix them. And over the years he has become an expert of sorts in tire repair, in fact David has invented some of the products riders use to repair tires. Photos and links for this episode can be found on our website at adventureriderradio.com.