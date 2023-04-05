Adventure Rider Radio Motorcycle Podcast

A weekly motorcycle podcast bringing to you the best travel stories, tech tips and pro instruction from experienced moto travellers and industry experts and lea... More
Patch and Plug Motorcycle Tire Repairs Made Easy - David Petersen
Many riders lack the confidence and skill to repair their own tire at the side of the road and much of that is derived from two things, not having practiced the skills required and using the wrong patches and plugs. The story usually goes something like this: I tried fixing my tire once but every time I pumped it back up it just leaked again, so I gave up and took it to a shop. The problem with relying on a shop to fix your tire is that it leaves you stuck wherever your air escapes, yet with a little knowledge, preparation and practice, a flat tire can mean nothing more than a delay before you are back on the road. David Peterson loves flats tires, well, he loves to fix them. And over the years he has become an expert of sorts in tire repair, in fact David has invented some of the products riders use to repair tires.
5/4/2023
1:34:23
Exploring Limits on the Frontier: Jackie Layng and David Focardi
Jackie Layng and her partner Davide Focardi came from Ireland to America in part to ride the Dalton and then to continue down into South America. Jackie was a relatively new rider, with little experience and part of her motivation for doing the trip was to overcome the anxiety that had been infiltrating her life. Davide has been dreaming of doing a trip like this all his life, riding off into the unknown. For him it's all about the challenge, pushing his own limits and exploring wild areas that are unavailable in Europe. So, we almost have two sides of the spectrum, one looking to overcome anxiety and build confidence, and the other searching for a test of his.
4/27/2023
1:36:29
Riding the Slow Lane Around the World - Graeme and Katrina Perkins
Graeme and Katrina Perkins are riding the slow lane around the world. They left Australia back in 2016 and thought it could take a couple of years to explore the globe, but it's now seven years later and they have only made it about half way around the world. They have learned plenty, met loads of people, crossed many borders, all along the way perfecting this thing called motorcycle travel. They pack extremely light, plan ahead, and the more they ride, the slower they go.
4/20/2023
1:37:14
RIDER SKILLS: Dirt Rider Refresher for Adventure Motorcycles - Clinton Smout
There is a lot to remember when riding an adventure motorcycle in the dirt and challenges often come up quickly leaving little time for contemplation. That's when having the skills you need in muscle memory can make the difference between an exhilarating ride or a 'pick up you bike' exercise or worse. So, to get some things clear in your mind once again Clinton Smout is going to walk us through almost every challenge we find when riding adventure motorcycless in the dirt.
4/13/2023
1:27:51
A Stone's Throw from the Arctic Circle - Chase Eckert
Chase Eckert says he's drawn to fantastic stories told by amazing people and feels that if you listen to enough interesting people for long enough you will end up trying something interesting yourself. Chase grew up working at his family's traveling carnival in Alaska. As things would have it, during Covid the carnival shut down, but when things started to open up again Chase went back to work. While at a carnival during the Iditarod sled dog race he got the idea to ride his motorcycle to the Arctic Circle. After some quick planning, Chase set out and rode his KTM up the Dalton Highway, but before he made it to his destination he ran in to some trouble with his bike and plans changed.
