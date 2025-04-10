#36 - Lt Col (ret) John "Rico" Ballenger (Marine One Pilot)
Joined by Lt Col (ret) John "Rico" Ballenger, a former Marine One pilot, we discussed flying the president around the world, watching Top Gun with President Trump, and the uniqueness of the Marine Corps. Be sure to subscribe so you don't miss the next episode!
*Views expressed are not endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or its components.*
--------
50:58
#35 - Maj Scott "Ogre" Portue (F-35A Lightning II Pilot)
Joined by Maj Scott "Ogre" Portue, a F-35 pilot, we discussed the next generation of flying in the Air Force, how technology will be leveraged in the future fight, and the Next Generation Air Dominance Program! Be sure to subscribe so you don't miss the next episode!
*Views expressed are not endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or its components.*
Joined by Captain Drea "Mystique" Moffett, an outstanding Huey pilot and experienced aviator, we discussed the challenges of flying an older model aircraft in a modern Air Force, the benefits of being a language enabled Air Force Officer, and the changes coming to the helicopter pilot pipeline! Be sure to subscribe so you don't miss the next episode!
*Views expressed are not endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or its components. *
--------
45:44
#33 - Maj Alex “Auggie” Arcidiacono (C-17 Globemaster III Pilot)
Joined by Major Alex “Auggie” Arcidiacono, a C-17 Globemaster III pilot with a plethora of experience, we talked about the long-range missions of the C-17, effective action during operation ALLIES REFUGE, training and retention of pilots in the Air Force, the changes we can expect for the C-17 in the future, including a possible offensive setting, and how drones might be involved in the agile combat environment that is the air. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss the next episode!
*Views expressed are not endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or its components.*
--------
41:36
#32 - Capt Jimmy Owenby (UH-60 Black Hawk & UC-35 Pilot)
Joined by Capt Jimmy Owenby, a UH-60 Black Hawk and UC-35 pilot, we discussed what the differences between flying in the Army and the Air Force, Active Duty vs. Reserves, and the mission of the Black Hawk. Be sure to subscribe so you don't miss the next episode!
*Views expressed are not endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or its components.*
Welcome to The Flyover Podcast, part of USAFA Aviation. We will explore a variety of military aviation related topics by having Air Force pilots and other aviation related career fields on the podcast. Be sure to follow so you never miss our latest episode!
*Views expressed are not endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or its components.*