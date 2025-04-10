#33 - Maj Alex “Auggie” Arcidiacono (C-17 Globemaster III Pilot)

Joined by Major Alex “Auggie” Arcidiacono, a C-17 Globemaster III pilot with a plethora of experience, we talked about the long-range missions of the C-17, effective action during operation ALLIES REFUGE, training and retention of pilots in the Air Force, the changes we can expect for the C-17 in the future, including a possible offensive setting, and how drones might be involved in the agile combat environment that is the air. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss the next episode! *Views expressed are not endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or its components.*