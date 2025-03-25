SKETCHIEST Street Racing Moments, Going 200mph, Future Trips + More! (Talkin' Shift EP 001)

Welcome to the very first episode of our new "Talkin' Shift" podcast! In our debut, we're kicking things off with some of our sketchiest street racing moments, the first times we broke 200mph, and where we're headed next. Buckle up—this one's wild! Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe to stay up to date with all our future episodes!