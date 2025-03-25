TX2K25 Favorite Moments + Texas Streets are BACK?! (Talkin' Shift EP 003)
Episode 003 of Talkin' Shift brings us back to the table for a recap of TX2K25 as well as some of our favorite ride alongs on the Texas streets and some teasers for the video we'll be releasing shortly! Subscribe so you don't miss out on all future episodes!
--------
1:40:41
SKETCHIEST Street Racing Moments, Going 200mph, Future Trips + More! (Talkin' Shift EP 001)
Welcome to the very first episode of our new "Talkin' Shift" podcast! In our debut, we're kicking things off with some of our sketchiest street racing moments, the first times we broke 200mph, and where we're headed next. Buckle up—this one's wild! Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe to stay up to date with all our future episodes!
--------
1:24:18
Beater Bomb Talks Cleetus AWD vs RWD Race, New Channel + MORE (Talkin' Shift EP 002)
Welcome back to Talkin' Shift! This time, we’re joined by our first guest—none other than Joey Hiykel , AKA Beater Bomb. We dive into the upcoming Cleetus AWD vs. RWD race, where he’s leading the charge as captain of the RWD team. Plus, we talk about his new YouTube channel, street racing stories, and plenty of rowdy action. Buckle up—this one’s gonna be a ride! Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes!