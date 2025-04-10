Learn Cut Flower Growing | Lessons from a seasoned farmer

015: Navigating May Madness: The Busy Season of Cut Flower Growing

This episode is packed with invaluable advice on managing the financial pressures of spring and preparing for a profitable summer. From my own journey of overcoming a $10,000 debt in my first year to practical strategies for navigating the intense periods of the growing season, you'll discover how to keep your flower farming dream alive and flourishing. Whether you're a novice gardener, a multitasking mompreneur, or someone in search of a fulfilling hobby, these insights will empower you to plan effectively and understand the business cycle. Learn how to optimize your tulip selections, leverage staffing support to keep your farm on track, and employ tools like Rime covers for a bountiful harvest. We also dive into the challenges of marketing Lily of the Valley, offering creative strategies to boost sales and the idea of building a collaborative community for shared marketing efforts. Tune in for stories and actionable tips that will help you navigate the busiest times of your growing season with confidence and success. In this episode, you will hear: Managing financial pressures in spring as a flower farmer. Staffing support during peak seasons to handle tasks like planting and weed control. Marketing challenges for Lily of the Valley, exploring effective strategies and the idea of a collaborative marketing community for flower farmers. Utilizing Rime covers and choosing early-blooming tulips to secure a bountiful harvest and boost early-season income. The need for succession planting and getting assistance to prevent tasks from overlapping and causing stress during the busy season.