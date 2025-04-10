Learn Cut Flower Growing | Lessons from a seasoned farmer

019: Foliage Picks: What to Grow in Your Cut Flower Garden
In this episode, we discuss the power of foliage in floral arrangements. Join me as I share my everything from discovering the exceptional vase life of thornless raspberries to exploring a variety of annual and perennial foliages like Nicandra, basil, Bupleurum, and eucalyptus. I offer innovative approaches to managing and harvesting woody foliage and perennials, including practical tips on incorporating herbs and local greenery into your creations. Whether you're a budding gardener or a seasoned floral enthusiast, this episode is packed with valuable insights to help you craft stunning, foliage-rich bouquets with confidence and creativity! In this episode, you will hear: Importance of foliage in cut flower farming, including categories like annuals, perennials, shrubs, and sticks. Practical management techniques for woody foliage like raspberries and viburnums. Integration of perennial foliages like sage, rosemary, mint, Baptisia, peonies, hostas, irises, and meadowsweet into floral arrangements. Benefits of using local and naturally sourced foliage to enhance floral designs. Tips for using foliage in different floral settings, including farm stands, events, and DIY arrangements.
018: Innovating and Adapting a Cut Flower Market
Join me in this exciting episode as I share the dynamic world of cut flower growing, where every day brings new challenges and opportunities. I'll discuss how I navigate changing weather, market demands, and innovative ideas to keep my flower business thriving. Through personal stories from recent months, I highlight the importance of direct customer interaction, scaling flower production, and efficient market distribution. In this episode, we also explore the fascinating world of "you pick" farming and flower harvesting. I share the journey of implementing a "you pick" peony patch, the logistics, customer experiences, and the balancing act of harvesting for cold storage while maintaining an appealing field for visitors. Additionally, I'll discuss the complexities of managing a "you pick" flower and berry farm, the importance of educating customers on proper picking techniques, and the challenges of scaling down operations while remaining profitable. Reflecting on niche marketing strategies and the importance of dedicated staff, this episode is packed with insights to help you manage and grow a successful cut flower business. In this episode, you will hear: Adaptation strategies for thriving in the cut flower industry amid unpredictable weather and market changes. Insights on scaling flower production and developing efficient market distribution processes. Launching and managing a "you pick" peony patch, including customer engagement and logistical challenges. Balancing flower harvesting for cold storage versus maintaining field appeal for visitors. Educational aspects of "you pick" farming, such as teaching proper flower picking techniques.
017: Exploring Markets: Where to Sell Your Locally-Grown Cut Flowers
Join me as we explore the exciting world of selling cut flowers and the many market opportunities available for flower farmers. We'll discuss various sales channels, from farmers' markets to direct customer sales, and the importance of building a supportive community. I'll share my personal experiences and practical advice on harvesting and problem-solving, helping you to discover your passion for flowers, whether you're considering selling them or simply growing them as a hobby. Plus, find out more about my new platform on Skool, where you can access comprehensive resources and support for your flower-growing journey. Join us at https://www.skool.com/beehaven-flower-farm/about In this episode, we also highlight strategies for simplifying and expanding your flower business. Learn the benefits of focusing on one primary service to avoid spreading yourself too thin, and consider subscription models as a source of recurring revenue. We'll talk about the advantages of farm stands, farmers' markets, and pop-ups for selling seasonal flowers, as well as the broader reach offered by wholesale selling. Tune in for a comprehensive guide to growing, selling, and arranging cut flowers, and get inspired to brainstorm new market opportunities this spring. In this episode, you will hear: The best sales channels for locally-grown flower-selling Strategies for avoiding overextension and focusing on primary services Insights on hosting pop-up events and wholesale selling Benefits of subscription models for recurring revenue
016: The Evolution of My Cut Flower Farm Stand
In this episode, I share how I grew from imagining sunflower fields for grocery stores to growing a range of flowers and creating a community through my farm stand. I'll give you practical advice on starting and running a successful farm stand, which includes having a walk-in refrigerator and 24/7 operation. I'll also talk about the reality of being a parent in the digital age, getting kids involved in gardening, and how farm stands can teach young entrepreneurs. No matter if you're an experienced gardener or want to start flower farming, this episode will give you helpful information and show my dedication to building relationships and minimizing waste through local sales and community involvement. In this episode, you will hear: Morning routines and the weather's impact on farming decisions Sales strategies and managing theft at a farm stand Involving children in farming to teach industriousness and reduce screen time Advantages of refrigerated farm stands in reducing waste and keeping produce fresh Growing popularity of farm stands and creating a community hub for local goods
015: Navigating May Madness: The Busy Season of Cut Flower Growing
This episode is packed with invaluable advice on managing the financial pressures of spring and preparing for a profitable summer. From my own journey of overcoming a $10,000 debt in my first year to practical strategies for navigating the intense periods of the growing season, you'll discover how to keep your flower farming dream alive and flourishing. Whether you're a novice gardener, a multitasking mompreneur, or someone in search of a fulfilling hobby, these insights will empower you to plan effectively and understand the business cycle. Learn how to optimize your tulip selections, leverage staffing support to keep your farm on track, and employ tools like Rime covers for a bountiful harvest. We also dive into the challenges of marketing Lily of the Valley, offering creative strategies to boost sales and the idea of building a collaborative community for shared marketing efforts. Tune in for stories and actionable tips that will help you navigate the busiest times of your growing season with confidence and success. In this episode, you will hear: Managing financial pressures in spring as a flower farmer. Staffing support during peak seasons to handle tasks like planting and weed control. Marketing challenges for Lily of the Valley, exploring effective strategies and the idea of a collaborative marketing community for flower farmers. Utilizing Rime covers and choosing early-blooming tulips to secure a bountiful harvest and boost early-season income. The need for succession planting and getting assistance to prevent tasks from overlapping and causing stress during the busy season.
About Learn Cut Flower Growing | Lessons from a seasoned farmer
Hey there, flower enthusiasts, and budding cut flower growers! Welcome to Learn Cut Flower Growing, the podcast that's about to take your passion for blooms to a whole new level. 🌸
Join us on this exhilarating journey into the vibrant world of flowers, where we'll unveil the secrets, the stories, and the sheer magic behind growing and selling cut flowers. Our host? Well, she's not just any flower lover; she's a seasoned farmer-florist, a mother of nine, and a true flower whisperer.
With over 16 years of hands-on experience in nurturing and selling cut flowers, she's here to spill the petals and share the wisdom that comes from countless seasons in the garden. 🌻🌼
Why a podcast, you ask? Because talking about flowers is her superpower! And because she knows that there's a growing tribe of fellow enthusiasts who are hungry for knowledge. Learn Cut Flower Growing isn't just a podcast; it's an education. 📚
Our host's mission is clear: to help you fast-track your journey into the enchanting world of cut flower farming while keeping that important balance in life. She's been there, done that, and she's got the garden gloves to prove it. 💪
In each episode, we'll tackle your burning questions: What to grow? How to make your flowers last longer in a vase? And the timeless query, how to garden like a pro? 🌱
So, whether you're a seasoned flower farmer or just dreaming of tending your own patch of paradise, Learn Cut Flower Growing is your go-to source for all things floral. 🌷
Ready to discover the secrets of cultivating blooms, embrace the art of flower farming, and infuse your life with the sheer joy of fresh flowers? 🌺
Subscribe now, and let's dive headfirst into the garden of your dreams. 🌿 Together, we'll cultivate not just flowers