Bill Ford | Creating ‘the Ford of the Future’

Jim sits down with his boss, the executive chair of Ford Motor Company, Bill Ford. They discuss their shared passions and approaches to both work (relationships with employees; maintaining authenticity as leaders) and play (hockey, racing, fly fishing). And of course, they talk about the legacy of the company that Bill's great grandfather founded. "I love the Ford history. I loved growing up with it," he tells Jim. "But I can't wait to see what happens tomorrow." 00:00 Introduction 01:18 Insights into the CEO Hiring Process 03:02 Bill Ford's Connection with the Environment 05:28 Revitalizing Detroit: The Michigan Central Station Project 07:27 The Ford Family Legacy 08:49 The Importance of the Auto Industry to the U.S. 09:43 Bill Ford's Connection with Employees and the Rouge Incident 13:50 Bill Ford's Personal Interests: Fly Fishing and Hockey 16:10 Bill Ford's Passion for Racing 17:18 The Detroit Lions and the City's Sports Culture 17:49 The Story of Owning a Football Team 19:08 The Love for Cars and the Evolution of Ford 20:21 The Ford Family's Connection with the Company 21:56 The Future of Ford and the Shift to Electric Vehicles 23:31 Memories of First Cars and Learning to Drive 25:54 The Next Generation of the Ford Family in the Business 28:34 The Challenges and Triumphs of Leading Ford 32:26 Reflections on Legacy and the Future of Ford