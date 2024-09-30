Join Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley for another season of conversations about what we drive and what drives us.
2:07
Matthew McConaughey | The Sexy Practicality of a Texan Truck
As the youngest brother in a family of storytellers, Matthew McConaughey had to hone his storytelling craft in order to hold his own at the dinner table. He regales Jim with stories of the role of driving in his life: an ill-advised high school trade of his pick-up truck for a sports car; a motorcycle trip through Europe on borrowed bikes; and the origin of the first three words he ever delivered on screen, uttered from a 1970 Chevelle.
00:00 Introduction
00:14 Demystifying Texas and Trucks
00:30 Matthew McConaughey on Freedom and Trucks
01:46 The Art of Storytelling
03:10 Learning Storytelling from Family
05:18 The Origin of 'Alright, Alright, Alright'
11:33 The Importance of Entrances and Exits
12:30 Inspiration from Family and the Creation of Wooderson
15:14 Reawakening the Emotional Human Experience
15:42 Motorcycle Trip Across Europe
18:50 The Unexpected Cost of Adventure
19:09 A Generous Heart and a Risky Deal
19:55 The Unforgettable Road Trip
20:12 A Crash, A Call, and A Surprise
22:18 The Return and The Stories
23:02 The Hollywood Breakthrough
25:20 The Truck, The Sports Car, and The Lesson
29:26 The Return to the Truck and The Revival
30:07 The Metaphor of The Red Sports Car
33:24 The Advice for The Head of Ford
37:10
Bill Ford | Creating ‘the Ford of the Future’
Jim sits down with his boss, the executive chair of Ford Motor Company, Bill Ford. They discuss their shared passions and approaches to both work (relationships with employees; maintaining authenticity as leaders) and play (hockey, racing, fly fishing). And of course, they talk about the legacy of the company that Bill’s great grandfather founded. “I love the Ford history. I loved growing up with it,” he tells Jim. “But I can't wait to see what happens tomorrow.”
00:00 Introduction
01:18 Insights into the CEO Hiring Process
03:02 Bill Ford's Connection with the Environment
05:28 Revitalizing Detroit: The Michigan Central Station Project
07:27 The Ford Family Legacy
08:49 The Importance of the Auto Industry to the U.S.
09:43 Bill Ford's Connection with Employees and the Rouge Incident
13:50 Bill Ford's Personal Interests: Fly Fishing and Hockey
16:10 Bill Ford's Passion for Racing
17:18 The Detroit Lions and the City's Sports Culture
17:49 The Story of Owning a Football Team
19:08 The Love for Cars and the Evolution of Ford
20:21 The Ford Family's Connection with the Company
21:56 The Future of Ford and the Shift to Electric Vehicles
23:31 Memories of First Cars and Learning to Drive
25:54 The Next Generation of the Ford Family in the Business
28:34 The Challenges and Triumphs of Leading Ford
32:26 Reflections on Legacy and the Future of Ford
34:55
Jimmy Fallon | Lightning Round
From the backseat of an F-150 Lightning, Jim takes TV host Jimmy Fallon on a tour of Dearborn, Michigan. While they drive, Jim Farley and Jimmy talk about growing up in loud Irish Catholic families, how Ford got through the early days of the pandemic, and the thrill and terror of going 200 mph. And Jimmy shares a surprising alteration that he made to his F-150.
00:00 Introduction and Setting the Scene
00:27 Getting to Know Jimmy Fallon
02:39 Jim Farley's Racing Passion
03:48 Jimmy's First Driving Experience with Jim
04:07 The Thrill and Fear of Racing
05:04 Jimmy's Journey into Comedy
05:55 Family Influence and Early Performances
10:46 The Irish Family Experience
15:48 The Joy of Inventing
16:12 Innovative Ideas for Everyday Problems
17:00 Customizing Cars for Fun and Function
17:37 The Unexpected Adventures of Popcorn Making
27:11 The Future of Ford: Going Green and Electric
30:10 Conclusion: A Memorable Visit to Ford
30:48
Luke Russert | The Long Road Trip
In this episode, Jim Farley talks with journalist Luke Russert, the son of journalists Tim Russert and Maureen Orth. They delve into Luke's journey around the world and his experience of dealing with the loss of his father at a young age.
00:00 Introduction and Journey to Alaska
00:21 The Loneliest Road on Earth
00:34 The Story Behind Luke's Book
01:24 The Search for Identity and Dealing with Loss
02:08 The Significance of 'Look for Me There'
02:48 The Concept of Road Trips
03:29 The Journey of Self-Discovery
04:52 The Dream Drive
05:27 The Unexpected Journey to Writing a Book
06:31 Dealing with the Loss of a Father
08:43 The Long Road Trip and Its Impact
08:51 The Influence of Parents and the Journey of Self-Discovery
11:56 The Connection with Mother During the Trip
14:07 Keeping the Memory of Loved Ones Alive
17:43 The Pressure of Upholding a Legacy
25:28 Closing Remarks
