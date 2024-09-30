Powered by RND
DRIVE with Jim Farley

Ford Motor Company & Magnificent Noise
Ride shotgun with Ford CEO Jim Farley as he talks to some of his favorite people about what they drive and what drives them to succeed. New episodes released ev...
  Season 3 of Drive is coming March 5th!
    Join Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley for another season of conversations about what we drive and what drives us.
    --------  
    2:07
  Matthew McConaughey | The Sexy Practicality of a Texan Truck
    As the youngest brother in a family of storytellers, Matthew McConaughey had to hone his storytelling craft in order to hold his own at the dinner table. He regales Jim with stories of the role of driving in his life: an ill-advised high school trade of his pick-up truck for a sports car; a motorcycle trip through Europe on borrowed bikes; and the origin of the first three words he ever delivered on screen, uttered from a 1970 Chevelle. Follow Jim:  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Jim.Farley Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jimfarley98/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@jimfarley98 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jim-farley/ Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/jimfarley98 00:00 Introduction 00:14 Demystifying Texas and Trucks 00:30 Matthew McConaughey on Freedom and Trucks 01:46 The Art of Storytelling 03:10 Learning Storytelling from Family 05:18 The Origin of 'Alright, Alright, Alright' 11:33 The Importance of Entrances and Exits 12:30 Inspiration from Family and the Creation of Wooderson 15:14 Reawakening the Emotional Human Experience 15:42 Motorcycle Trip Across Europe 18:50 The Unexpected Cost of Adventure 19:09 A Generous Heart and a Risky Deal 19:55 The Unforgettable Road Trip 20:12 A Crash, A Call, and A Surprise 22:18 The Return and The Stories 23:02 The Hollywood Breakthrough 25:20 The Truck, The Sports Car, and The Lesson 29:26 The Return to the Truck and The Revival 30:07 The Metaphor of The Red Sports Car 33:24 The Advice for The Head of Ford
    --------  
    37:10
  Bill Ford | Creating 'the Ford of the Future'
    Jim sits down with his boss, the executive chair of Ford Motor Company, Bill Ford. They discuss their shared passions and approaches to both work (relationships with employees; maintaining authenticity as leaders) and play (hockey, racing, fly fishing). And of course, they talk about the legacy of the company that Bill's great grandfather founded. "I love the Ford history. I loved growing up with it," he tells Jim. "But I can't wait to see what happens tomorrow." Follow Jim:  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Jim.Farley Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jimfarley98/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@jimfarley98 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jim-farley/ Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/jimfarley98 00:00 Introduction 01:18 Insights into the CEO Hiring Process 03:02 Bill Ford's Connection with the Environment 05:28 Revitalizing Detroit: The Michigan Central Station Project 07:27 The Ford Family Legacy 08:49 The Importance of the Auto Industry to the U.S. 09:43 Bill Ford's Connection with Employees and the Rouge Incident 13:50 Bill Ford's Personal Interests: Fly Fishing and Hockey 16:10 Bill Ford's Passion for Racing 17:18 The Detroit Lions and the City's Sports Culture 17:49 The Story of Owning a Football Team 19:08 The Love for Cars and the Evolution of Ford 20:21 The Ford Family's Connection with the Company 21:56 The Future of Ford and the Shift to Electric Vehicles 23:31 Memories of First Cars and Learning to Drive 25:54 The Next Generation of the Ford Family in the Business 28:34 The Challenges and Triumphs of Leading Ford 32:26 Reflections on Legacy and the Future of Ford
    --------  
    34:55
  Jimmy Fallon | Lightning Round
    From the backseat of an F-150 Lightning, Jim takes TV host Jimmy Fallon on a tour of Dearborn, Michigan. While they drive, Jim Farley and Jimmy talk about growing up in loud Irish Catholic families, how Ford got through the early days of the pandemic, and the thrill and terror of going 200 mph. And Jimmy shares a surprising alteration that he made to his F-150. Follow Jim:  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Jim.Farley Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jimfarley98/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@jimfarley98 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jim-farley/ Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/jimfarley98 00:00 Introduction and Setting the Scene 00:27 Getting to Know Jimmy Fallon 02:39 Jim Farley's Racing Passion 03:48 Jimmy's First Driving Experience with Jim 04:07 The Thrill and Fear of Racing 05:04 Jimmy's Journey into Comedy 05:55 Family Influence and Early Performances 10:46 The Irish Family Experience 15:48 The Joy of Inventing 16:12 Innovative Ideas for Everyday Problems 17:00 Customizing Cars for Fun and Function 17:37 The Unexpected Adventures of Popcorn Making 27:11 The Future of Ford: Going Green and Electric 30:10 Conclusion: A Memorable Visit to Ford
    --------  
    30:48
  Luke Russert | The Long Road Trip
    In this episode, Jim Farley talks with journalist Luke Russert, the son of journalists Tim Russert and Maureen Orth. They delve into Luke's journey around the world and his experience of dealing with the loss of his father at a young age.  Follow Jim:  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Jim.Farley Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jimfarley98/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@jimfarley98 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jim-farley/ Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/jimfarley98 00:00 Introduction and Journey to Alaska 00:21 The Loneliest Road on Earth 00:34 The Story Behind Luke's Book 01:24 The Search for Identity and Dealing with Loss 02:08 The Significance of 'Look for Me There' 02:48 The Concept of Road Trips 03:29 The Journey of Self-Discovery 04:52 The Dream Drive 05:27 The Unexpected Journey to Writing a Book 06:31 Dealing with the Loss of a Father 08:43 The Long Road Trip and Its Impact 08:51 The Influence of Parents and the Journey of Self-Discovery 11:56 The Connection with Mother During the Trip 14:07 Keeping the Memory of Loved Ones Alive 17:43 The Pressure of Upholding a Legacy 25:28 Closing Remarks
    --------  
    26:52

About DRIVE with Jim Farley

Ride shotgun with Ford CEO Jim Farley as he talks to some of his favorite people about what they drive and what drives them to succeed. New episodes released every Wednesday.

