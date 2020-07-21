Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Official The Last of Us Podcast in the App
Listen to The Official The Last of Us Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
The Official The Last of Us Podcast

The Official The Last of Us Podcast

Podcast The Official The Last of Us Podcast
Podcast The Official The Last of Us Podcast

The Official The Last of Us Podcast

PlayStation
add
The official podcast of The Last of Us - critically-acclaimed winner of over 200 Game of The Year Awards - offers an immersive experience that blends dynamic co... More
LeisureVideo GamesArtsVisual Arts
The official podcast of The Last of Us - critically-acclaimed winner of over 200 Game of The Year Awards - offers an immersive experience that blends dynamic co... More

Available Episodes

5 of 15
  • The Official The Last of Us Podcast - Bonus Ep 2: "One Person Worth Saving"
    Now that Season One of HBO's The Last of Us has wrapped, Christian Spicer and Neil Druckmann sit down once again to discuss the adaptation and reception of this landmark series. Produced in partnership with HBO and HBO's The Last of Us Podcast. Stream episodes of The Last of Us on HBO Max and subscribe to the audio companion, HBO'S The Last of Us Podcast, wherever you get your podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    3/14/2023
    37:01
  • The Official The Last of Us Podcast - Bonus Ep 1: “I know, I know, I know”
    Christian Spicer and Neil Druckmann return to the quarantine zone in anticipation of the television adaption of The Last of Us. Produced in partnership with HBO and HBO’s The Last of Us Podcast. Stream new episodes of the HBO Original series The Last of Us Sundays at 9pm ET on HBO Max and subscribe to the audio companion, HBO’s The Last of Us Podcast wherever you get your podcasts. HBO’s The Last of Us podcast is produced by HBO and Pineapple Street Studios Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1/17/2023
    33:38
  • The Official The Last of Us Podcast - Preview: HBO’s The Last of Us Podcast
    Spoiler alert! If you’ve already watched Episode 1 of HBO’s The Last of Us, keep listening for a preview from the first episode of the audio companion pod, HBO’s The Last of Us Podcast; hosted by Troy Baker and joined every episode by showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. You can stream new episodes of the HBO Original series Sundays at 9pm ET on HBO Max and you can subscribe to the audio companion, HBO’s The Last of Us Podcast, wherever you get your podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1/16/2023
    14:31
  • “I would do it all over again” - Beyond Part II
    A discussion about the ending and impact of TLOU Part II with writers Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross, as well as Laura Bailey, Troy Baker, and Ashley Johnson. ESRB RATING: Mature 17+ with Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Nudity, Sexual Content, Strong Language, Use of Drugs Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/28/2020
    50:06
  • “You’re my people” - Abby
    An examination of Abby’s character and story arc with writers Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross, as well as Ian Alexander, Laura Bailey, and Ashley Johnson. ESRB RATING: Mature 17+ with Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Nudity, Sexual Content, Strong Language, Use of Drugs Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/21/2020
    49:52

More Leisure podcasts

About The Official The Last of Us Podcast

The official podcast of The Last of Us - critically-acclaimed winner of over 200 Game of The Year Awards - offers an immersive experience that blends dynamic conversations and the cinematic storytelling that changed gaming forever. Featuring writer and creative director Neil Druckmann, Part II co-writer Halley Gross, stars Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson and Laura Bailey as well as other talents and visionaries who brought the games to life, The Official The Last of Us Podcast will take listeners through the groundbreaking journey of Part I and the making of the highly-anticipated Part II.ESRB RATING: Mature 17+ with Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Nudity, Sexual Content, Strong Language, Use of Drugs
Podcast website

Listen to The Official The Last of Us Podcast, 1st Gear Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Official The Last of Us Podcast

The Official The Last of Us Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Official The Last of Us Podcast: Podcasts in Family