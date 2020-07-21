The official podcast of The Last of Us - critically-acclaimed winner of over 200 Game of The Year Awards - offers an immersive experience that blends dynamic co... More
Available Episodes
5 of 15
The Official The Last of Us Podcast - Bonus Ep 2: "One Person Worth Saving"
Now that Season One of HBO's The Last of Us has wrapped, Christian Spicer and Neil Druckmann sit down once again to discuss the adaptation and reception of this landmark series.
Produced in partnership with HBO and HBO's The Last of Us Podcast.
3/14/2023
37:01
The Official The Last of Us Podcast - Bonus Ep 1: “I know, I know, I know”
Christian Spicer and Neil Druckmann return to the quarantine zone in anticipation of the television adaption of The Last of Us. Produced in partnership with HBO and HBO’s The Last of Us Podcast. Stream new episodes of the HBO Original series The Last of Us Sundays at 9pm ET on HBO Max and subscribe to the audio companion, HBO’s The Last of Us Podcast wherever you get your podcasts. HBO’s The Last of Us podcast is produced by HBO and Pineapple Street Studios
1/17/2023
33:38
The Official The Last of Us Podcast - Preview: HBO’s The Last of Us Podcast
Spoiler alert! If you’ve already watched Episode 1 of HBO’s The Last of Us, keep listening for a preview from the first episode of the audio companion pod, HBO’s The Last of Us Podcast; hosted by Troy Baker and joined every episode by showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. You can stream new episodes of the HBO Original series Sundays at 9pm ET on HBO Max and you can subscribe to the audio companion, HBO’s The Last of Us Podcast, wherever you get your podcasts.
1/16/2023
14:31
“I would do it all over again” - Beyond Part II
A discussion about the ending and impact of TLOU Part II with writers Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross, as well as Laura Bailey, Troy Baker, and Ashley Johnson.
7/28/2020
50:06
“You’re my people” - Abby
An examination of Abby’s character and story arc with writers Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross, as well as Ian Alexander, Laura Bailey, and Ashley Johnson.
The official podcast of The Last of Us - critically-acclaimed winner of over 200 Game of The Year Awards - offers an immersive experience that blends dynamic conversations and the cinematic storytelling that changed gaming forever. Featuring writer and creative director Neil Druckmann, Part II co-writer Halley Gross, stars Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson and Laura Bailey as well as other talents and visionaries who brought the games to life, The Official The Last of Us Podcast will take listeners through the groundbreaking journey of Part I and the making of the highly-anticipated Part II.ESRB RATING: Mature 17+ with Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Nudity, Sexual Content, Strong Language, Use of Drugs