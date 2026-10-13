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119 episodes
- Summary
In this episode, Sam Hoadley and I talk about the results of Mt. Cuba's Solidago Trials which evaluated how approximately 50 different goldenrod species performed in a garden setting.
3 things you'll learn from this episode:
Some of the top performers from a horticultural perspective based on the results of Mt. Cuba's trial garden studies.
Some of the species which saw the highest insect visitation rates in the study.
Some goldenrod species which saw very little browsing by deer in a partner project conducted by Temple University.
Today's guest
Sam Hoadley is the Manager of Horticultural Research at Mt. Cuba Center where he evaluates native plant species, old and new cultivars, and hybrids in the Trial Garden.
Resources:
Mt. Cuba Center
Solidago Trial Report
Goldenrod Geek-out! What YOU Need to Know About this Ecological Powerhouse!
3 Reasons Why Fall Is the Best Time to Plant
The Backyard Ecologist's Newsletter
Backyard Ecology Community
Thank you!
We want to say a big "Thank you!" to all our financial supporters who help us provide free educational content about the plants, pollinators, and wildlife that can be found in our yards and communities.
Join our financial supporters in helping us produce free content for everyone.
It doesn't take much if we all work together. If everyone who hears this contributed just $2-3 / month (or the cost of one bottle of soda / month), we would be able to produce a whole year's worth of videos, podcasts, blogs, newsletters, and other free content.
Ways to contribute include:
Monthly contributions.
One-time donation online.
Mailing a check to Backyard Ecology, P.O. Box 652, Glasgow, KY 42142-0652.
- Summary
In this episode, Sam Hoadley and I talk about how goldenrods (Solidago sp.) are keystone species and all the ecological roles that they play. We also touch on some of the evolving discussions and potential unintended consequences related to the native plant movement.
3 things you'll learn from this episode
The various ways that goldenrods are used year-round by a wide variety of wildlife and insects.
Different ways in which you can incorporate goldenrods into your gardens and home landscape.
Some of the deeper level discussions and concerns that are starting to arise as gardening with native plants begins to become more mainstream and common in the horticulture world.
Today's guest
Sam Hoadley is the Manager of Horticultural Research at Mt. Cuba Center where he evaluates native plant species, old and new cultivars, and hybrids in the Trial Garden.
Resources:
Mt. Cuba Center
Solidago Trial Report
Goldenrod Galls - What, How, and Why
The Backyard Ecologist's Newsletter
Backyard Ecology™ Community
Thank you!
We want to say a big "Thank you!" to all our financial supporters who help us provide free educational content about the plants, pollinators, and wildlife that can be found in our yards and communities.
Join our financial supporters in helping us produce free content for everyone.
It doesn't take much if we all work together. If everyone who hears this contributed just $2-3 / month (or the cost of one bottle of soda / month), we would be able to produce a whole year's worth of videos, podcasts, blogs, newsletters, and other free content.
Ways to contribute include:
Monthly contributions.
One-time donation online.
Mailing a check to Backyard Ecology, P.O. Box 652, Glasgow, KY 42142-0652
- Summary
In this episode, Ashley Kennedy and I discuss simple ways that anyone can help eastern bluebirds. Our discussion is based off her recently published research looking at the diets of nestling eastern bluebirds. You can find our discussion of her research and its results in episode 115.
3 things you'll learn from this episode
Simple ways to support eastern bluebirds and make a difference without getting overwhelmed.
2 resources for discovering caterpillar host plants.
Some of the interactions between plants and the insects that eat them.
Today's guest
Ashley Kennedy is an entomologist who recently published her research on what eastern bluebird nestlings eat.
Resources:
Ashley's research
Gardening for Moths a Regional Guide *
New Research Reveals Diet of Baby Eastern Bluebirds (episode 115)
The Backyard Ecologist's Newsletter
Backyard Ecology™ Community
* affiliate link – We receive a small commission for purchases made through affiliate links, but it comes at no extra cost to you. All commissions that we receive through these links goes toward producing Backyard Ecology™ content. We appreciate your support.
Thank you!
We want to say a big "Thank you!" to all our financial supporters who help us provide free educational content about the plants, pollinators, and wildlife that can be found in our yards and communities.
Join our financial supporters in helping us produce free content for everyone.
It doesn't take much if we all work together. If everyone who hears this contributed just $2-3 / month (or the cost of one bottle of soda / month), we would be able to produce a whole year's worth of videos, podcasts, blogs, newsletters, and other free content.
Ways to contribute include:
Monthly contributions.
One-time donation online.
Mailing a check to Backyard Ecology, P.O. Box 652, Glasgow, KY 42142-0652.
- Summary
In this episode, Ashley Kennedy and I discuss the results of her research on the diets of nestling eastern bluebirds. Ashley used GoPro cameras located on active bluebird nestboxes to take pictures of what eastern bluebirds were bringing back to the nest to feed their young. Over the course of several seasons, she obtained over 8,000 pictures which clearly showed food being brought back to the nest.
3 things you'll learn from this episode:
The most common food items brought back to eastern bluebird nestlings, plus some less common and very unexpected prey items.
Some of the reasons why caterpillars are such an important food source for baby birds.
Insights into eastern bluebird food preferences.
Today's guest
Ashley Kennedy is an entomologist who recently published her research on what eastern bluebird nestlings eat.
Resources:
Ashley's research
The Backyard Ecologist's Newsletter
Backyard Ecology™ Community
Thank you!
We want to say a big "Thank you!" to all our financial supporters who help us provide free educational content about the plants, pollinators, and wildlife that can be found in our yards and communities.
Join our financial supporters in helping us produce free content for everyone.
It doesn't take much if we all work together. If everyone who hears this contributed just $2-3 / month (or the cost of one bottle of soda / month), we would be able to produce a whole year's worth of videos, podcasts, blogs, newsletters, and other free content.
Ways to contribute include:
Monthly contributions.
One-time donation online.
Mailing a check to Backyard Ecology, P.O. Box 652, Glasgow, KY 42142-0652.
- Summary
The general impression that many people have is that prior to European settlement the whole eastern U.S. was one giant old growth forest. But that wasn't the case. Using an interdisciplinary approach, researchers over the last several decades have discovered that the eastern U.S. was instead interspersed with a surprising number of diverse ecosystems – only one of which was old growth forest.
3 things you'll learn from this episode:
What researchers now think the eastern U.S. looked like 400 years or more ago.
Why we have so many trees now and why it's so easy to believe that everything was once forest.
Why all of this matters and what we should do about it.
Additional Resources:
Forgotten Grasslands of the South: Natural History and Conservation *
2013 Harvard University - Smithsonian study
2025 State of the Birds Report
* affiliate link – We receive a small commission for purchases made through these links, but it comes at no extra cost to you. All commissions that we receive through these links goes toward producing Backyard Ecology content. We appreciate your support.
Backyard Ecology™ resources:
The Backyard Ecologist's Newsletter
Backyard Ecology™ Community
Thank you
Thank you to our amazing Patrons who go above and beyond every month to provide financial support which helps us create so much free content for everyone to enjoy and learn from.
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About Backyard Ecology
Nature isn't just "out there" in some pristine, far-off location. It's all around us, including right outside our doors. Hi, my name is Shannon Trimboli and I'm here to help people in the eastern U.S. create thriving ecosystems where they live, work, and play. Join us as we ignite our curiosity and natural wonder, explore our yards and communities, and improve our local pollinator and wildlife habitat. Learn more at: https://www.backyardecology.net/podcastPodcast website
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