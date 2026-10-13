Summary

In this episode, Sam Hoadley and I talk about how goldenrods (Solidago sp.) are keystone species and all the ecological roles that they play. We also touch on some of the evolving discussions and potential unintended consequences related to the native plant movement.



3 things you'll learn from this episode

The various ways that goldenrods are used year-round by a wide variety of wildlife and insects.

Different ways in which you can incorporate goldenrods into your gardens and home landscape.

Some of the deeper level discussions and concerns that are starting to arise as gardening with native plants begins to become more mainstream and common in the horticulture world.



Today's guest

Sam Hoadley is the Manager of Horticultural Research at Mt. Cuba Center where he evaluates native plant species, old and new cultivars, and hybrids in the Trial Garden.



Resources:

Mt. Cuba Center

Solidago Trial Report

Goldenrod Galls - What, How, and Why

The Backyard Ecologist's Newsletter

Backyard Ecology™ Community



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