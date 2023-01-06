Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Backyard Ecology
Shannon Trimboli
Leisure
Available Episodes

5 of 77
  • Learning to See and Identify Plants with Alan Weakley
    If you’ve ever found a plant that you didn’t recognize and wanted to know what it was, then this episode is for you. We talk with Dr. Alan Weakley about learning to observe plants, how to identify plants, why that’s important, and some exciting new tools that are available to help us better recognize and appreciate the diversity of plants around us. Alan is the director of the University of North Carolina's Herbarium, which is located at the North Carolina Botanical Garden. He is also the author of the Flora of the Southeastern US and the newly released FloraQuest app.  The full transcript of this episode can be found on the episode’s webpage: https://www.backyardecology.net/learning-to-see-and-identify-plants-with-alan-weakley/ Get a free copy of our e-book, An Introduction to Gardening with Native Plants: Hardiness Zones and Ecoregions, when you subscribe to our email. Subscribe at www.backyardecology.net/subscribe. Episode links:  FloraQuest: https://ncbg.unc.edu/research/unc-herbarium/flora-apps/ Flora of the Southeastern U.S. (pdf): https://ncbg.unc.edu/research/unc-herbarium/flora-request/ University of North Carolina Chapel Hill: https://www.unc.edu/ UNC Herbarium: https://ncbg.unc.edu/research/unc-herbarium/ North Carolina Botanical Garden: https://ncbg.unc.edu/ Last Child in the Woods: https://amzn.to/3qEBw5D Wildflowers of the Atlantic Southeast: https://amzn.to/3P6McEc Wildflowers of New England: https://amzn.to/3N5tZnI Wildflowers of Texas: https://amzn.to/3J9ix9D Wildflowers of the Pacific Northwest: https://amzn.to/3N95S7U * Amazon links are affiliate links.  Backyard Ecology links: Website: https://backyardecology.net YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/backyardecology Blog: https://www.backyardecology.net/blog/ Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/backyardecology Make a one-time donation: https://www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=K7F3HJLJT9F8N Subscribe to Backyard Ecology emails: https://www.backyardecology.net/subscribe/ Episode image: Hepatica flowers Photo credit: Shenandoah National Park, public domain 
    6/15/2023
    55:13
  • 5 Tips for Attracting Butterflies to Your Yard
    I offer five tips to help you attract butterflies to your property. Depending on your property and situation, you may not be able to do all of them. That’s ok. If you have a small property, look around you. See what’s lacking in your area and try to fill in the gaps. The important thing is to be aware and to do what you can. The full transcript can be found on the episode’s webpage: https://www.backyardecology.net/5-tips-for-attracting-butterflies/ We have lots of exciting opportunities planned with Backyard Ecology over the next several months. If you want to keep up with everything going on in the Backyard Ecology world, then please subscribe to our emails. You can do so at www.backyardecology.net/subscribe. And when you sign up for our emails, you’ll be sent a link to download a free, e-book that explains why our familiar garden zones, aren’t important when it comes to gardening with native plants. That’s just our way of saying thank you for your interest in Backyard Ecology. Links Website: https://backyardecology.net YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/backyardecology Blog: https://www.backyardecology.net/blog/ Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/backyardecology Make a one-time donation: https://www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=K7F3HJLJT9F8N Subscribe to Backyard Ecology emails: https://www.backyardecology.net/subscribe/ Episode Image: Eastern tiger swallowtail on a purple coneflower. Photo credit: USFWS
    6/1/2023
    11:29
  • Gardening with Sedges - Mt. Cuba Center Carex Trial
    Did you know there is a group of native plants which can be highly adaptable, can serve multiple functions in our gardens, and perhaps even be a backbone component to our home landscapes, but which has historically been overlooked for those purposes? This group of native plants is the sedges, or more specifically, members of the genus Carex. In this episode of the Backyard Ecology podcast, we talk with Sam Hoadley about sedges and their use in the home garden and landscape. Sam is the Manager of Horticultural Research at Mt. Cuba Center in Delaware. Recently, Mt. Cuba Center released their Carex trial report. This report evaluated 70 species and cultivars of Carex over 4 years for garden and landscape use in the Mid-Atlantic Region. During our conversation, Sam and I talk about how Mt. Cuba Center’s trials are conducted, the importance of sedges / Carex species, how they can be used in the garden or home landscape, and many other topics. Sedges may not produce the colorful, flashy flowers that we often think about and are drawn to when we are picking native plants to use in our home landscapes or pollinator and wildlife gardens, but they are definitely worth considering. Not only do they have their own innate beauty, but they can also serve so many different functions in the garden and landscape – including filling in so called “problem areas” or serving as a potential lawn alternative. We have lots of exciting opportunities planned with Backyard Ecology over the next several months. If you want to keep up with everything going on in the Backyard Ecology world, then please subscribe to our emails. You can do so at www.backyardecology.net/subscribe. And when you sign up for our emails, you’ll be sent a link to download a free, e-book that explains why our familiar garden zones, aren’t important when it comes to gardening with native plants. That’s just our way of saying thank you for your interest in Backyard Ecology. Episode Resources: Sam’s email: [email protected] Carex Trial Report: https://mtcubacenter.org/trials/carex-for-the-mid-atlantic-region/ Past Trial Reports: https://mtcubacenter.org/research/trial-garden/ Mt. Cuba Center webpage: https://mtcubacenter.org/ Mt. Cuba Center Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MtCubaCenter/ Backyard Ecology Links: Website: https://backyardecology.net YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/backyardecology Blog: https://www.backyardecology.net/blog/ Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/backyardecology Make a one-time donation: https://www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=K7F3HJLJT9F8N Subscribe to Backyard Ecology emails: https://www.backyardecology.net/subscribe/ Episode image: Pennsylvania sedge (Carex pensylvanica) Photo credit: Brian Hunt, cc-by
    5/18/2023
    59:06
  • How Can Your State’s Native Plant Society Help You?
    Do you want to start growing native plants in your yard, but don’t know where to find them? Or maybe you aren’t even sure what a native plant is for your area. Or maybe you are in a situation where you can’t plant anything right now, but you still want to learn about native plants and enjoy them in the wild. Your state’s native plant society may be able to help you in all of these situations. In this episode of the Backyard Ecology podcast, we’re joined by multiple guests representing native plant societies in different parts of the eastern U.S. Our guests are Randi Eckel from the Native Plant Society of New Jersey, Jeff Nelson from the Kentucky Native Plant Society, and Ellen Honeycutt from the Georgia Native Plant Society. We start our conversation with what seems like a very basic question, “What is a native plant?” As you’ll hear, the answers were all similar in their broad sense, but some of the details were a little different. Which of course, led to a conversation about those slight variations in the definitions and why they are important to be aware of when you are talking about native plants. We then dove into talking about native plant societies and what they do. Every native plant society is going to be different and do different things, but they all share a love of native plants, conservation, and education. They also tend to be very accessible and include members of all experience levels – from the person just getting started on their native plant journey all the way to professional botanists with decades of experience. Native plant societies also tend to have lots of educational resources available online for anyone interested in native plants. I highly encourage you to check out your state’s native plant society. Links to the Georgia Native Plant Society, Kentucky Native Plant Society, and Native Plant Society of New Jersey are below. I also included a link from the American Horticultural Society’s website which lists information for each state’s native plant society. On a side note, if you want to keep up with everything going on in the Backyard Ecology world, then please subscribe to our emails. You can do so at www.backyardecology.net/subscribe. And when you sign up for our emails, you’ll receive a link to download a free e-book that explains why our familiar garden zones don’t mean anything when it comes to gardening with native plants. That’s just our way of saying thank you for your interest in Backyard Ecology. Until next week, I encourage you to take some time to enjoy the nature in your own yard and community. Georgia Native Plant Society: Website: https://gnps.org/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Georgia-Native-Plant-Society Kentucky Native Plant Society: Website: https://www.knps.org/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/knps.org/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kynativeplantsociety/ Native Plant Society of New Jersey: Website: https://www.npsnj.org Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NPSNJ/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nativeplantsocietynj Twitter: http://twitter.com/npsnj American Horticultural Society’s list of native plant societies: https://ahsgardening.org/gardening-resources/societies-clubs-organizations/native-plant-societies/ Backyard Ecology: Growing Native Plants, Insect-Plant Interactions, Playing in the Pond, and Much More with Dr. Randi Eckel: https://www.backyardecology.net/growing-native-plants-insect-plant-interactions-playing-in-the-pond-and-much-more-with-dr-randi-eckel/ Website: https://backyardecology.net YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/backyardecology Blog: https://www.backyardecology.net/blog/ Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/backyardecology Make a one-time donation: https://www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=K7F3HJLJT9F8N Subscribe to Backyard Ecology emails: https://www.backyardecology.net/subscribe/ Episode image: Butterfly milkweed (Asclepias tuberosa) Photo credit: Shenandoah National Park, public domain
    4/13/2023
    1:05:54
  • Birding Tools and Technology to Help You Be a Better Birder
    Birding is a fun activity with many different ways you can do it. You can bird by ear and identify birds by their songs. You can look at the birds and identify them that way. You can watch the birds out your window or as you spend time in your yard. Or you can go on trips where birding can be either a side activity or the main purpose of the trip. It really is an activity that pretty much anyone can do in pretty much any location. In this episode, I am joined by James Wheat. James is the President of the Kentucky Ornithological Society. You may also remember him from our conversation a few months ago about the Christmas Bird Count. Once again James shares a wealth of information along with his passion for helping others get involved in birding. Our conversation focuses on birding tools and technology that can be helpful for birders with any experience level. We start our conversation by talking about binoculars, what the numbers mean, and tips about what to look for when purchasing binoculars. Our conversation then moves to a discussion of free birding apps that James really enjoys using. The first birding app that we discuss is Merlin which is in some ways a digital field guide, but can also do so much more. This app can help you identify a bird whether you see it or hear it, and you can access tons of detailed information about that bird. The second app that we talk about is eBird which also has a desktop version. eBird helps you keep track of the birds that you’ve seen in different locations, let’s you see what birds other people have seen in a given location, and is used by scientists to study birds. We wrap up our conversation by talking about the Birding Hotspots website which provides logistical information about parking, trail surfaces, bathrooms, etc. associated with the eBird hotspots. Links to all the resources we talked about can be found on the webpage for this episode. Also, Anthony and I are working on a project that we’re very excited about. We’re hoping to make an announcement about it very soon, possibly within the next couple of weeks. If you want to be among the first to hear about it, and perhaps participate in our beta trial, then be sure to subscribe to our Backyard Ecology emails. You can do so at www.backyardecology.net/subscribe. That’ll keep you up to date with everything going on in the Backyard Ecology world. And when you sign up for our emails, you’ll also be able to download a free, e-book that explains why our familiar garden zones, don’t mean anything when it comes to gardening with native plants. That’s just our way of saying thank you for your interest in Backyard Ecology. Until next week, I encourage you to take some time to enjoy the nature in your own yard and community. Links for James: James’ email: [email protected] Kentucky Ornithological Society’s webpage: https://www.birdky.org Binocular Resources: 6 Steps to Choosing a Pair of Binoculars You’ll Love: https://www.allaboutbirds.org/news/six-steps-to-choosing-a-pair-of-binoculars-youll-love/ How to Choose Your Binoculars: https://www.audubon.org/news/how-choose-your-binoculars Merlin: Website: https://merlin.allaboutbirds.org Who's Singing? How to Use Merlin Bird ID to Identify Bird Calls (1 hr webinar): https://academy.allaboutbirds.org/live-event/whos-singing-how-to-use-merlin-bird-id-to-identify-bird-calls/ eBird: Website: https://ebird.org/home eBird Essentials (free course): https://academy.allaboutbirds.org/product/ebird-essentials/ Site Logistical Resources: Birding Hotspots: https://birdinghotspots.org Birdability: https://www.birdability.org Backyard Ecology Links: Website: https://backyardecology.net YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/backyardecology Blog: https://www.backyardecology.net/blog/ Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/backyardecology Make a one-time donation: https://www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=K7F3HJLJT9F8N Subscribe to Backyard Ecology emails: https://www.backyardecology.net/subscribe/ Episode image: American goldfinch Photo credit: Shenandoah National Park, public domain
    3/31/2023
    1:09:36

About Backyard Ecology

Nature isn’t just “out there” in some pristine or far-off location. It’s all around us, including right outside our doors. Join us as we ignite our curiosity and natural wonder, explore our yards and communities, and improve our local pollinator and wildlife habitat.
Podcast website

