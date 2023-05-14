The "God Bomb" and Worshipping the Divine Masculine w/ Aubrey Marcus | This Tantric Life EP 1

Welcome to This Tantric Life with Layla Martin! The first episode features the radically wise Aubrey Marcus, Founder of Onnit and host of the Aubrey Marcus Podcast. Join Aubrey and I as we discuss… The three-part model for relationships – rolemate, soulmate, wholemate – and how to transcend each of them to create an unfuckablewith relationship container The intricate relationship and embodiment of the divine masculine and the biggest lie society (and men) have ever been told Dropping the God Bomb (you'll want to hear this…) Also, we literally bare it all as we take our shirts off === TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 Intro 3:51 Embodying the Divine Masculine 8:19 Why We Forgot our Divinity 14:14 Why Men Struggle & Rewriting Cultural Narratives 24:09 Full Spectrum of Feminine Expression 35:17 How Men Heal 43:33 One of the Biggest Lies told to Men 46:24 Reclaiming our Divinity 58:59 Meeting the Fullness of Your F*ck 1:14:05 The "God Bomb" 1:38:46 Clearing our Lens of the Masculine 1:52:20 Life After the God Bomb 1:57:25 The Dance of the Feminine & Masculine 2:02:58 Finding Your Wholemate 2:18:20 Building a Liberated Future 2:20:14 Guided Meditation with Layla 2:24:48 Conclusion === Aubrey Marcus (IG: @aubreymarcus) is the founder of Onnit, a globally disruptive brand based on a holistic health philosophy he calls Total Human Optimization. Onnit remains an industry leader with products optimizing millions of lives, including many top professional athletes around the world. Aubrey currently hosts the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, a motivational destination for conversations with the brightest minds in athletics, business, mindset, and spirituality with over 100 million listens. He is the author of the NYT Bestselling book Own The Day, Own Your Life and has been featured on the cover of Men's Health and other publications. He has also produced several documentaries including Awake In The Darkness, Dragon of the Jungle, Ayahuasca, and Huachuma. He is currently the visionary behind the donation based coaching platform Fit For Service which recently hosted the transformational music festival, Arkadia. If you ask Aubrey what he is most passionate about, it is raising awareness for psychedelic medicine, including dedicated philanthropic support to MAPS.org and Heffter Institute. He is a 27 year native of Austin, Texas where he currently resides with his wife Vylana.