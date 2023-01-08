theScore Fantasy Football Podcast with Justin Boone

Dominate your fantasy football leagues with advice and analysis from one of the most accurate experts in the industry. This is the fantasy podcast that will sim...
RB Breakouts, Busts, & Draft Strategy for 2023
In this episode, Boone is joined by Ian Hartitz of Fantasy Life to discuss how to approach running backs in this year's fantasy drafts.
How risky are Jonathan Taylor, Josh Jacobs, and JK Dobbins (1:55)
What's the outlook for Breece Hall and Javonte Williams? (6:50)
Strategy for drafting fantasy running backs (15:20)
RB breakouts (21:25)
RB busts (30:55)
RB sleepers (38:40)
RB deep sleepers (41:20)
Rapid-fire questions, including which RB will lead you to a title (44:05)
8/3/2023
49:57
QB Breakouts, Busts, & Draft Strategy for 2023
In this episode, Boone is joined by Rich Hribar of Sharp Football to discuss how to approach quarterbacks in this year's fantasy drafts.
Strategy for drafting fantasy quarterbacks (1:45)
QB breakouts (7:10)
QB busts (14:45)
QB sleepers (20:35)
QB deep sleepers (26:50)
Rapid-fire questions, including which QB will lead you to a title (29:30)
8/1/2023
35:37
New Injuries, Unhappy RBs, & Rookies Standing Out
In this episode, Boone goes over the latest news coming out of NFL training camps.
Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet (1:45)
Joe Burrow (3:20)
Garrett Wilson (4:15)
Tim Patrick (5:00)
Zack Moss (6:25)
Jonathan Taylor and other running back contract disputes (7:20)
Chiefs receivers to target with Kadarius Toney out (10:40)
Early rookie standouts in training camp (14:05)
7/31/2023
16:32
8 Biggest Fantasy Questions Entering NFL Training Camps
In this episode, Boone goes over the latest news and the biggest training camp storylines to monitor.
8 training camp storylines to follow (1:10)
7/24/2023
18:16
Hopkins to Titans & Outlook for Franchise-Tag RBs
In this episode, Boone discusses DeAndre Hopkins signing with the Titans and the outlook for franchise-tag running backs now that the extension deadline has passed.
DeAndre Hopkins' impact on Titans' offense (0:25)
Fantasy outlook for franchise-tag RBs: Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard (6:35)