theScore Fantasy Football Podcast with Justin Boone

RB Breakouts, Busts, & Draft Strategy for 2023

In this episode, Boone is joined by Ian Hartitz of Fantasy Life to discuss how to approach running backs in this year's fantasy drafts. How risky are Jonathan Taylor, Josh Jacobs, and JK Dobbins (1:55) What's the outlook for Breece Hall and Javonte Williams? (6:50) Strategy for drafting fantasy running backs (15:20) RB breakouts (21:25) RB busts (30:55) RB sleepers (38:40) RB deep sleepers (41:20) Rapid-fire questions, including which RB will lead you to a title (44:05)