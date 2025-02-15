The Wisdom of Paramahansa Yogananda

The Cosmic Motion Picture

SRF minister Brother Bhumananda shares insights into Paramahansa Yogananda's stating that this world in which we live is—in an ultimate sense—a cosmic motion picture. He explains that although our life experiences seem so very real and compelling, the message from the great ones who know God—such as Jesus, Krishna, and the Self-Realization Fellowship lineage of Gurus—is that this 'reality' is not what it seems to be.The great spiritual masters come to wake us up so that we can know what we really are: beings of light and consciousness.This lesson is borne out in the Bible passage from the book of Matthew: "The ship was now in the midst of the sea tossed with waves, for the wind was contrary. And in the fourth watch of the night Jesus went unto them walking onto the sea. And when the disciples saw him walking on the sea they were troubled, saying it is a spirit and they cried out for fear. But straightway Jesus spoke unto them saying, 'Be of good cheer. It is I. Be not afraid.'"Of this miracle Paramahansa Yogananda explains: "A master who by actual realization perceives the entire cosmos as a dream of God, and all matter as condensed light and consciousness, rises above the laws governing material creation….If a sleeping man dreams he is drowning, his consciousness would suffer a painful sense of suffocation. But if he knew the art of controlling his dreams at will he could save his dream self simply by changing his dream thoughts to behold his dream body floating safely on the dream waters. Jesus, perceiving his body, the sea, and the conglomerate world as differentiated dream waves of consciousness…could by mere willing change the…electronic composition of his body so that weightlessly it could walk on water."Paramahansa Yogananda stated that Jesus and his close disciples practiced a form of yoga meditation very similar to Kriya Yoga. And it is through the practice of Kriya Yoga Meditation that a seeker after higher understanding can come to that realization that his or her essence is light and consciousness. Brother Bhumananda points out that when Jesus said, "The kingdom of God is within you," the yogis of India would recognize that assertion as perfectly in harmony with yoga.