The Wisdom of Paramahansa Yogananda

How do you respond when you see habits or qualities in yourself that you would like to change? In this video, Self-Realization Fellowship monk Brother Bhumananda conveys wisdom from Paramahansa Yogananda on how to make introspection a positive experience and use it as a powerful tool for spiritual growth.Our true nature is the perfect divinity of the soul. The flaws and bad habits we have acquired are only temporary. Through regular introspection we can learn to see not only our strengths but any negative qualities or moods that are holding us back — and then take definite steps to cultivate the opposite qualities, all the while maintaining a positive attitude. Our daily efforts to improve, along with practicing meditation, can transform our lives — bringing us greater peace and revealing ever more clearly the blissful light of Spirit within.This talk was recorded at the 2010 SRF World Convocation in Los Angeles.
1:02:32
Harnessing the Power of the Mind
SRF minister Brother Govindananda discusses Paramahansa Yogananda's teachings on how to harness the power of the mind through understanding its relationship to the spiritual eye and by applying the techniques of meditation taught in the SRF Lessons. Brother Govindananda explains that by practicing a powerful form of pranayama such as the Hong-Sau Technique, the yogi can gradually but surely bring the restless mind under control. He also shares how we can use other methods such as daily spiritual study and writing to enhance our ability to reach this goal.In his How-to-Live teachings, Paramahansa Yogananda has given to people of all cultures, races, and creeds the means to free themselves from physical, mental, and spiritual inharmonies — to create for themselves a life of enduring happiness and all-round success.
27:40
The Guru—Guide to Eternal Freedom
SRF minister Brother Anilananda discusses the importance of having a true guru on the spiritual path, in this talk given at the 2014 SRF World Convocation.He quotes Paramahansa Yogananda's words: "Most people could not become millionaires in this lifetime no matter how much they wanted, because it would take several lifetimes for them to bring about the right circumstances. But…all of us, 'being already made in the image of God, can attain Him in one lifetime by making the proper spiritual effort under the guidance of a true guru.'"Brother Anilananda stresses that there are three ways in which we can cooperate and tune in with the Guru, who is trying to help us reach omnipresent liberation. "The Guru is our guide to eternal freedom," he states. "To attune with him, we should remember the importance of love; and the techniques of meditation he has given us, which will help us go inside to awaken that love; and finally we must learn to 'give that love to all.'"In his How-to-Live teachings, Yogananda has given to people of all cultures, races, and creeds the means to free themselves from physical, mental, and spiritual inharmonies — to create for themselves a life of enduring happiness and all-round success.
44:14
The Secrets of Spiritual Progress
In giving the answers to three secrets, SRF minister Brother Jayananda shares insights from Paramahansa Yogananda into how to progress on the spiritual path. The first secret has to do with knowing the true purpose of life. After revealing the answer to this, Brother Jayananda explains how to achieve this purpose by applying various universal methods of spiritual seeking found in the SRF/YSS teachings, especially that of the technique of Kriya Yoga.In his How-to-Live teachings, Paramahansa Yogananda has given to people of all cultures, races, and creeds the means to free themselves from physical, mental, and spiritual inharmonies — to create for themselves a life of enduring happiness and all-round success.
38:31
The Cosmic Motion Picture
SRF minister Brother Bhumananda shares insights into Paramahansa Yogananda's stating that this world in which we live is—in an ultimate sense—a cosmic motion picture. He explains that although our life experiences seem so very real and compelling, the message from the great ones who know God—such as Jesus, Krishna, and the Self-Realization Fellowship lineage of Gurus—is that this 'reality' is not what it seems to be.The great spiritual masters come to wake us up so that we can know what we really are: beings of light and consciousness.This lesson is borne out in the Bible passage from the book of Matthew: "The ship was now in the midst of the sea tossed with waves, for the wind was contrary. And in the fourth watch of the night Jesus went unto them walking onto the sea. And when the disciples saw him walking on the sea they were troubled, saying it is a spirit and they cried out for fear. But straightway Jesus spoke unto them saying, 'Be of good cheer. It is I. Be not afraid.'"Of this miracle Paramahansa Yogananda explains: "A master who by actual realization perceives the entire cosmos as a dream of God, and all matter as condensed light and consciousness, rises above the laws governing material creation….If a sleeping man dreams he is drowning, his consciousness would suffer a painful sense of suffocation. But if he knew the art of controlling his dreams at will he could save his dream self simply by changing his dream thoughts to behold his dream body floating safely on the dream waters. Jesus, perceiving his body, the sea, and the conglomerate world as differentiated dream waves of consciousness…could by mere willing change the…electronic composition of his body so that weightlessly it could walk on water."Paramahansa Yogananda stated that Jesus and his close disciples practiced a form of yoga meditation very similar to Kriya Yoga. And it is through the practice of Kriya Yoga Meditation that a seeker after higher understanding can come to that realization that his or her essence is light and consciousness. Brother Bhumananda points out that when Jesus said, "The kingdom of God is within you," the yogis of India would recognize that assertion as perfectly in harmony with yoga.
Self-Realization Fellowship monks and nuns share Paramahansa Yogananda’s profound inspiration, and their own stories of applying his practical teachings on meditation and balanced living, to encourage you to have a truly victorious life — transcending limitations, fear, and suffering — by awakening to the infinite power and joy of your real Self: the soul. The teachings of Paramahansa Yogananda (author of Autobiography of a Yogi) and his renowned line of gurus offer to people of all cultures, races, and creeds the means to free themselves from physical, mental, and spiritual inharmonies — a way of life of inner happiness and all-round success. To facilitate the spread of his “how-to-live” teachings worldwide — including the spiritual principles and meditation techniques of Kriya Yoga — Yogananda founded Self-Realization Fellowship (SRF) in 1920 and established the headquarters for his work in Los Angeles, California, shortly thereafter. Join us for each new episode of "The Wisdom of Paramahansa Yogananda."“Self-realization is the knowing — in body, mind, and soul — that we are one with the omnipresence of God; that we do not have to pray that it come to us, that we are not merely near it at all times, but that God's omnipresence is our omnipresence; that we are just as much a part of Him now as we ever will be. All we have to do is improve our knowing.” — Paramahansa Yogananda