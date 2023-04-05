t’s The Undressing Room podcast presented by Macy’s featuring Lore’l, from The Morning Hustle, and Claudia Jordan. Join this dynamic duo of powerhouse nationall... More
Can Somebody Ask Did I Eat Today?...I Episode 121
Things get deep on this week’s episode of The Undressing Room Podcast Presented by Macy’s with Lore’l and Claudia Jordan. Social media has been buzzing ever since Gabrielle Union said her and her husband, NBA legend Dwayne Wade, split their household bills 50/50. Lore’l and Claudia gave their opinion about going 50/50 in the household, but it got much deeper. Both feel that they want support from their partner fully, not just financially. Speaking of financially, Lore’l and Claudia Jordan talk about Rihanna reportedly not wanting to get married to A$AP Rocky because it would not make financial sense. But Rihanna and Rocky seem happy, so why be in a rush to get married. Also, Miss Lawrence joined the show to tell us how we should be looking poolside this Memorial Day Weekend. And do not forget, it Goes Down in Lore’l’s DMs.
5/25/2023
54:18
Let Go Of That Pride and Be Vulnerable...I Episode 120
On The Undressing Room Podcast Presented by Macy’s, Lore’l and Claudia Jordan dealt with some real issues this week. Loneliness is really taking a toll on people right now. It is becoming deadly. Lore’l and Claudia talked about the importance of having friends and being touched (in a good way). A hug can go a really long way. Also, DaBaby has been having a really hard time getting back in the good graces of the public. After his homophobic and misogynistic remarks on Rolling Loud in 2021, DaBaby was canceled. But when is it okay to un-cancel someone who has made some mistakes? We have to remember that the best apology is changed behavior.
Miss Lawrence joined The Undressing Room Podcast to talk about what shades to rock this summer. And Miss Lawrence, Lore’l & Claudia talked about the relationship between gay men and straight women and the potential double standards. And of course, it goes down in Lore’l’s DMs.
5/18/2023
50:07
Some Black Women Aren’t Allowed to Have a Preference...I Episode 119
This week on The Undressing Room Podcast Presented by Macy’s, Lore’l and Claudia Jordan get into the family situation of Brian McKnight. Brian McKnight’s daughter Briana has settled the lawsuit between her and her estranged singer father. Lore’l and Claudia Jordan talk about him denying his black family and publicly loving on his step-children, who are not black. Lore’l and Claudia weighed in on the comments Eboni K. Williams made when she interviewed Iyanla Vanzant about dating a bus driver. We are pretty sure you have heard about it by now. Both Lore’l and Claudia both agreed with Eboni K. Williams. She has the right to like who she likes. Of course Miss Lawrence joined The Undressing Room to talk about what we should be wearing this summer. They also spoke on a few hot topics.
5/11/2023
50:15
No Woman Wants Short, Dark, and Handsome...I Episode 118
There is so much going on this week on The Undressing Room Podcast Presented by Macy’s. After a conversation between T.I. and Tiny surfaced online about Tiny’s cleavage being out, Lore’l and Claudia Jordan asked if your partner should have influence on your wardrobe. Is it insecurity or could it be you just don’t want to have your partner showing too much? Also, Lore’l and Claudia Jordan talk about the male version of the BBL. Men are getting height enhancements and Claudia is here for it. And Miss Lawrence joins the show and it gets real heavy. They do talk about the best Mother’s Day gifts at Macy’s but they also touched on a few hot topics. They also speak about Jonathan Majors and his domestic violence case. If anyone is a victim of domestic violence, there is help there for you. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-(800) 799 - 7233 and your local authorities.
5/4/2023
51:00
I’m Too Lazy For Two Men...I Episode 117
On The Undressing Room Podcast Presented by Macy’s, Lore’l and Claudia Jordan talk about girls and guys trips. It is getting warm outside and it is that time of the year where girls and guys trips start to happen. If you are in a relationship, what is the proper etiquette while you are on these trips? Lore’l and Claudi discuss how you should behave. And did you ever leave the right person and are now regretting your decision? Listen to see if Lore’l or Claudia Jordan ever left the love of their life. Also, Miss Lawrence joined The Undressing Room to talk about how we should look when we are stepping out this summer. And as you know, it goes Down in Lore’l’s DMs.
About The Undressing Room Podcast Presented by Macy’s
t’s The Undressing Room podcast presented by Macy’s featuring Lore’l, from The Morning Hustle, and Claudia Jordan. Join this dynamic duo of powerhouse nationally-syndicated radio and media personalities each week as they talk pop culture, celebrity gossip, fashion, and beauty. They will each bring a unique perspective on all things entertainment, relationships, the good, the bad, and the messy.
Think of it as a “meeting in the ladies room” where just about no topic is off the table and these women become your best friends in your head. Subscribe for what’s poppin’ in entertainment with an array of celebrity interviews. The Undressing Room podcast presented by Macy’s enlightens audiences with real-life discussions and above all, a celebration of black excellence.