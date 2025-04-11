Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsSportsThe Surfrider Podcast
Listen to The Surfrider Podcast in the App
Listen to The Surfrider Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Surfrider Podcast

Podcast The Surfrider Podcast
The Surfrider Foundation
The Surfrider Podcast dives beneath the surface of today's most pressing coastal environmental issues. Each episode takes you beyond the headlines to explore th...
SportsWildernessBusinessNon-Profit

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • The Dirtiest Beach In America
    The Tijuana River is poisoning San Diego residents. Every day, millions of gallons of untreated sewage, toxic chemicals, and trash are crossing the international border, and the problem is spreading to an increasingly greater area of San Diego County. In today’s show, we talk to Surfrider's Clean Border Water Now Program Manager Sarah Davidson, Doctor Kimberly Dickson, who is treating local residents for medical conditions related to the pollution, and Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre, to learn why Surfrider is calling on the Trump administration to declare a national emergency which is essential to containing and correcting what is rapidly becoming the biggest public health crisis in America.
    --------  
    26:55

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About The Surfrider Podcast

The Surfrider Podcast dives beneath the surface of today's most pressing coastal environmental issues. Each episode takes you beyond the headlines to explore the compelling stories behind Surfrider’s mission to protect our ocean, waves, and beaches — from the plague of plastic pollution to the coastal impacts of climate change. Join us as we spotlight the extraordinary people who power Surfrider’s environmental work: dedicated volunteers making a difference in their communities, passionate advocates fighting for policy change, and everyone in between who's making waves to protect our ocean. Listen now to discover the deeper currents of change at work at the Surfrider Foundation, and learn more about how you can get involved at www.surfrider.org
Podcast website

Listen to The Surfrider Podcast, Giants Nation Show (Giants Podcast) and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.14.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/12/2025 - 10:23:36 PM