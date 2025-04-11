The Tijuana River is poisoning San Diego residents. Every day, millions of gallons of untreated sewage, toxic chemicals, and trash are crossing the international border, and the problem is spreading to an increasingly greater area of San Diego County. In today’s show, we talk to Surfrider's Clean Border Water Now Program Manager Sarah Davidson, Doctor Kimberly Dickson, who is treating local residents for medical conditions related to the pollution, and Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre, to learn why Surfrider is calling on the Trump administration to declare a national emergency which is essential to containing and correcting what is rapidly becoming the biggest public health crisis in America.

About The Surfrider Podcast

The Surfrider Podcast dives beneath the surface of today's most pressing coastal environmental issues. Each episode takes you beyond the headlines to explore the compelling stories behind Surfrider’s mission to protect our ocean, waves, and beaches — from the plague of plastic pollution to the coastal impacts of climate change. Join us as we spotlight the extraordinary people who power Surfrider’s environmental work: dedicated volunteers making a difference in their communities, passionate advocates fighting for policy change, and everyone in between who's making waves to protect our ocean. Listen now to discover the deeper currents of change at work at the Surfrider Foundation, and learn more about how you can get involved at www.surfrider.org