Dominic Schlueter
The Running Effect Podcast aims to bring storytelling to the sport of running. What gets people invested in a sport, movie, or book? A good story. Our sport has...
SportsRunning
Available Episodes

  • Harvard's Graham Blanks On Placing 2nd At NCAAs, Alcohol, Napoleon Dynamite, & Philosophy
    Today on the podcast is Harvard legend and up and coming NCAA star Graham Blanks. Graham Blanks is a remarkable athlete who competes for Harvard University. He has achieved tremendous success in his career. In 2022, he earned USTFCCA All-American status for his top-15 finish at the NCAA Championship Meet and placed an impressive 6th overall. Blanks was named USTFCCA Northeast Regional Athlete of the Year, won the NCAA Northeast Regional Championship, and received All-Ivy First Team honors. Before Harvard, he excelled at Athens Academy, where he was a Georgia Gatorade Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year and a two-time GHSA cross country state champion. Blanks continues to leave his mark in the world of athletics with his exceptional performances. Most recently, Graham placed 6th in the 10k and 2nd in the 5k at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Austin, Texas. Today's conversation with Graham is extremely enjoyable. We go from talking about his upbringing in the sport, NCAA accomplishments, to voting for Pedro (iykyk), alcohol in college sports, and more. This conversation was inspiring, but also provided many laughs along the way. Needless to say, this is an all-time episode and the perfect episode to kick off your week. Tap in to the Graham Blanks Special. You can listen wherever you find your podcasts by searching, "The Running Effect Podcast." If you enjoy the podcast, please consider following us on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and giving us a five-star review! I would also appreciate it if you share it with your friend who you think will benefit from it.  The podcast graphic was done by the talented: Xavier Gallo. S H O W   N O T E S -GET YOUR SAMPLE PACK OF 2Before: 2before.com  -My Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/therunningeffect/?hl=en⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dominic-schlueter/message
    6/26/2023
    1:02:16
  • The Inside Scoop With Parker Valby: Winning NCAAs, Getting Scammed $20k, & Hilarious Stories
    Today on the podcast is the one and only Parker Valby! Parker Valby is an exceptional athlete who has made a lasting impact in both track and field and cross country. With a list of accolades that include being a USTFCCCA All-American, USTFCCCA South Regional Runner of the Year, and First Team All-SEC, Parker's talent, and dedication are undeniable. Her remarkable performances, from setting school records to winning an NCAA title, have solidified her as one of the greats. In cross country, she has demonstrated her strength and endurance, securing victories, earning All-American status, and placing second at the 2022 National Meet. Parker's unwavering commitment to excellence, both on the field and in the classroom, has been recognized through her inclusion in academic honor rolls and All-Academic teams.  Most recently, in Austin, Texas, at the 2023 NCAA Track and Field Championships, Parker won the Women's 5k in dominant fashion running 15:30.57 in brutal conditions.  In this conversation, Parker recaps her last year and all the performances, the highs and lows, and more. While hearing about Parker's journey in sport is inspiring, and I guarantee you'll find value from hearing about her perseverance and dedication, the highlight of this conversation was Parker and I having the most random discussion about other things that is highly entertaining. From being scammed $20k to being chased by wild boar on easy runs, and everything in-between. This conversation was light, fun, inspiring, and you'll walk away impacted with many laughs along the way.  Tap in to the Parker Valby Special.  You can listen wherever you find your podcasts by searching, "The Running Effect Podcast." If you enjoy the podcast, please consider following us on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and giving us a five-star review! I would also appreciate it if you share it with your friend who you think will benefit from it.  The podcast graphic was done by the talented: Xavier Gallo. S H O W   N O T E S -GET YOUR SAMPLE PACK OF 2Before: 2before.com  -My Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/therunningeffect/?hl=en⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dominic-schlueter/message
    6/24/2023
    54:38
  • An Honest and Vulnerable Conversation With Roisin Willis: A Raw Discussion On Mental Health, Insomnia, & More.
    Today's conversation with Roisin Willis is one of the most important and impactful conversations I've ever released. Normally I write fancy bio's about the guest and their accomplishments. Today I just want to say take the time to listen to this conversation and hear Roisin's story. It is impactful beyond words, and I know you will be impacted by it. I'm still shocked at how wise, eloquent, and brave Roisin is for only being eighteen years old. Her courage to speak up and share her story is nothing short of inspiring. You can listen wherever you find your podcasts by searching, "The Running Effect Podcast." Lastly, please share this episode with your inner circle of friends, teammates, and family. I know so many people will be brought so much comfort through Roisin's story. Please do us a favor and share it with someone who you know. Much love The podcast graphic was done by the talented: Xavier Gallo. S H O W   N O T E S -Roisin's Instagram Post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CtcKNTXrtgk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== -GET YOUR SAMPLE PACK OF 2Before: 2before.com  -My Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/therunningeffect/?hl=en⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dominic-schlueter/message
    6/22/2023
    1:08:22
  • Running Towards Greatness: Inside The Journey Of Hoka Professional Runner & NCAA All-American Abby Nichols
    Today I have the privilege of speaking with Abby Nichols! I had the great honor of doing a live podcast with Abby this past month in St. Louis the evening before she ran 4:26.08 in the mile. From the moment I met her, I knew Abby was genuinely an amazing human being. I did her cooldown with her after she ran that race, as we dove into the depths of philosophy, trust, and other subjects that I normally discuss on the podcast. At that point, I knew I had to get Abby on for a proper long-form conversation and display her depth and wisdom. For those unfamiliar with Abby, she is a standout distance runner with an impressive track record (no pun intended). She was a State Champion in both track and cross country during her high school years in Kettering, Ohio. At Ohio State University and later the University of Colorado, she showcased her talent, earning multiple accolades, such as the Big 10 Champion in the 5,000 meters and three-time Pac 12 Champion. Abby's success continued as she joined HOKA NAZ Elite last summer, achieving remarkable performances both on the track and grass, setting personal bests, team records, and securing top finishes at national championships. Her dedication and passion for running has made her a rising star in the world of distance running. In this conversation, you'll hear about Abby's journey in the sport, the different adversity she's faced throughout her career, handling failures, why having a short-term memory in sport is so important, separating your identity from your sport, and much more. This conversation was wide-ranging and packed with depth. I know you'll find great value in Abby's story and the wisdom she shares. You can listen wherever you find your podcasts by searching, "The Running Effect Podcast." If you enjoy the podcast, please consider following us on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and giving us a five-star review! I would also appreciate it if you share it with your friend who you think will benefit from it.  The podcast graphic was done by the talented: Xavier Gallo. S H O W   N O T E S -GET YOUR SAMPLE PACK OF 2Before: 2before.com  -My Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/therunningeffect/?hl=en⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dominic-schlueter/message
    6/20/2023
    47:09
  • Inside The Mind Of Stanford's Coach Ricardo Santos: How He Coaches World Class Athletes & Teams + Coaching Charles Hicks & Ky Robinson To NCAA Titles
    What does it take to be a good coach? What does it take to lead others to success? We explore these questions and many more with the one and only Coach Ricardo Santos, coach of the Stanford cross country and track teams.  Coach Ricardo Santos is an accomplished distance coach at Stanford University, where he has been the primary men's distance coach since August 2019. He has had remarkable success, including coaching Charles Hicks to become the first Stanford runner, male or female, to win an NCAA individual cross-country title in 2022. Under Santos' guidance, the Stanford men's cross-country teams have achieved 13 top-10 finishes in NCAA championships and won numerous regional and conference championships. Santos has been recognized with multiple Coach of the Year honors, including USTFCCCA West Region and Pac-12 Men's Coach of the Year in 2022. His coaching prowess extends to track events as well, with his athletes setting records and earning international recognition. Santos brings a wealth of experience to his coaching role, having previously coached at the Boston Athletic Association and Iona College. This conversation encapsulates the subjects of what it takes to coach a successful team. We discuss culture, instilling patience, a process mindset, and what makes a good leader. We also go through his recent success with athletes Charles Hicks (who won the 2022 NCAA XC title) and Ky Robinson (who won the 2023 5k/10k Outdoor titles). It was an absolute pleasure having a conversation with Coach Santos and dissecting his extremely successful career so far! I know you'll find value from this conversation with one of the best coaches in the world. There's a saying, "A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way." This perfectly describes Coach Santos, and I know you will learn from him in this conversation.  You can listen wherever you find your podcasts by searching, "The Running Effect Podcast." If you enjoy the podcast, please consider following us on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and giving us a five-star review! I would also appreciate it if you share it with your friend who you think will benefit from it.  The podcast graphic was done by the talented: Xavier Gallo. S H O W   N O T E S -GET YOUR SAMPLE PACK OF 2Before: 2before.com  -My Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/therunningeffect/?hl=en⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ -Coach Santos's Stanford Profile: https://gostanford.com/sports/track-and-field/roster/coaches/ricardo-santos/4403 --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dominic-schlueter/message
    6/18/2023
    1:03:02

About The Running Effect Podcast

The Running Effect Podcast aims to bring storytelling to the sport of running. What gets people invested in a sport, movie, or book? A good story. Our sport has plenty, but no one is telling them. The Running Effect is changing that. Through our podcast episodes that release every other day, we tell the stories of those at every level of our sport. Through these incredible athletes' stories, we hope it'll inspire you to turn your "what ifs?" into realities. You can also follow us on Instagram @therunningeffect to stay up to date on all current and upcoming projects!
The Running Effect Podcast

The Running Effect Podcast

