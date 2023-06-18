The Inside Scoop With Parker Valby: Winning NCAAs, Getting Scammed $20k, & Hilarious Stories
Today on the podcast is the one and only Parker Valby!
Parker Valby is an exceptional athlete who has made a lasting impact in both track and field and cross country. With a list of accolades that include being a USTFCCCA All-American, USTFCCCA South Regional Runner of the Year, and First Team All-SEC, Parker's talent, and dedication are undeniable. Her remarkable performances, from setting school records to winning an NCAA title, have solidified her as one of the greats. In cross country, she has demonstrated her strength and endurance, securing victories, earning All-American status, and placing second at the 2022 National Meet. Parker's unwavering commitment to excellence, both on the field and in the classroom, has been recognized through her inclusion in academic honor rolls and All-Academic teams.
Most recently, in Austin, Texas, at the 2023 NCAA Track and Field Championships, Parker won the Women's 5k in dominant fashion running 15:30.57 in brutal conditions.
In this conversation, Parker recaps her last year and all the performances, the highs and lows, and more. While hearing about Parker's journey in sport is inspiring, and I guarantee you'll find value from hearing about her perseverance and dedication, the highlight of this conversation was Parker and I having the most random discussion about other things that is highly entertaining. From being scammed $20k to being chased by wild boar on easy runs, and everything in-between. This conversation was light, fun, inspiring, and you'll walk away impacted with many laughs along the way.
Tap in to the Parker Valby Special.
