Bob Arum EP12 | The Ring Podcast | Undefeated, Tested, and Boxing’s Future

We sat down with legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum who takes us on a journey through his incredible career, spanning over six decades in the sport.Arum shares stories of his early days working alongside Nat Fleischer, the founder of Ring Magazine, and his unexpected entry into boxing after his work as a federal prosecutor. Hear how he met Muhammad Ali, promoted iconic fights of the Four Kings era (Hagler, Leonard, Hearns, and Duran), and spearheaded the rise of Hispanic fighters in the U.S. market!