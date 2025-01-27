Roberto Durán EP14 | The Ring Podcast | Being A Ring Champion and Performing At The Top
We caught up with Roberto Duran in the latest episode of The Ring about his win of the fight of the year, how he used to prepare for fights, and how he performed at the top level.
21:48
Egis Klimas EP13 | The Ring Podcast | Undefeated, Tested, and Boxing’s Future
We sat down with renowned boxing manager Egis Klimas, who shares his extraordinary journey from Lithuania to becoming one of boxing’s most respected figures.Klimas opens up about discovering and managing world champions like Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko, the challenges of breaking into the American market, and the rise of Eastern European fighters on the global stage.
18:13
Bob Arum EP12 | The Ring Podcast | Undefeated, Tested, and Boxing’s Future
We sat down with legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum who takes us on a journey through his incredible career, spanning over six decades in the sport.Arum shares stories of his early days working alongside Nat Fleischer, the founder of Ring Magazine, and his unexpected entry into boxing after his work as a federal prosecutor. Hear how he met Muhammad Ali, promoted iconic fights of the Four Kings era (Hagler, Leonard, Hearns, and Duran), and spearheaded the rise of Hispanic fighters in the U.S. market!
24:21
Teofimo Lopez EP11 | The Ring Podcast | Undefeated, Tested, and Boxing’s Future
We sat down with two-division, two-time Ring Magazine Champion, Teofimo Lopez. From crafting his legacy to revolutionising his craft in the ring, Teofimo shares his unique perspective on boxing’s history, the evolution of the sport, and his approach to the sweet science.
20:28
Devin Haney EP10 | The Ring Podcast | Undefeated, Tested, and Boxing’s Future
We sat down with boxing star Devin Haney. In this candid conversation, Haney discusses the constant pressure to prove himself despite his unbeaten record, his decision to undergo year-round VADA testing, and his commitment to fair play in boxing.
