The Psychology of Relationships

Love can feel intoxicating at the beginning—constant attention, big gestures, nonstop affection. And when it feels that good, the last thing anyone wants to question is whether it’s actually healthy. So how do you tell the difference between genuine romantic enthusiasm and manipulation disguised as devotion? In this episode, Julie & Yue are joined by Dr. Diane Strachowski, licensed psychologist and relationship expert, to unpack the psychology behind love bombing and why it can be so difficult to recognize in the moment. This episode explains how early intensity can sometimes mask control, why certain attachment styles are especially vulnerable to these patterns, and how to stay open to love without ignoring red flags.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

• What love bombing actually is—and why it’s often misunderstood

• The subtle early signs that attention and affection may be crossing into manipulation

• How attachment styles can make love bombing feel especially magnetic

• Why real intimacy is built on consistency rather than intensity

• How to pace connection while still allowing chemistry to develop

To learn more about Dr. Diane Strachowski, follow her @backtolovedoc and visit https://doctor-diane.com/



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