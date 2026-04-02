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The Psychology of Relationships
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The Psychology of Relationships

Julie Krafchick & Yue Xu
Health & WellnessRelationships
The Psychology of Relationships
Latest episode

23 episodes

  • The Psychology of Relationships

    The Psychology of Love Bombing: Why Fast Love Isn’t Always Safe Love w/ Dr Diane Strachowski

    04/02/2026 | 59 mins.
    Love can feel intoxicating at the beginning—constant attention, big gestures, nonstop affection. And when it feels that good, the last thing anyone wants to question is whether it’s actually healthy. So how do you tell the difference between genuine romantic enthusiasm and manipulation disguised as devotion? In this episode, Julie & Yue are joined by Dr. Diane Strachowski, licensed psychologist and relationship expert, to unpack the psychology behind love bombing and why it can be so difficult to recognize in the moment. This episode explains how early intensity can sometimes mask control, why certain attachment styles are especially vulnerable to these patterns, and how to stay open to love without ignoring red flags.
    In this episode, you’ll learn:
    • What love bombing actually is—and why it’s often misunderstood
    • The subtle early signs that attention and affection may be crossing into manipulation
    • How attachment styles can make love bombing feel especially magnetic
    • Why real intimacy is built on consistency rather than intensity
    • How to pace connection while still allowing chemistry to develop
    To learn more about Dr. Diane Strachowski, follow her @backtolovedoc and visit https://doctor-diane.com/ 

    Want to feel more connected to your partner? Download Brick and get 10% off at https://www.getbrick.app/PORSHOW

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • The Psychology of Relationships

    Compatibility Explained: What Actually Predicts Lasting Love & Relationships w/ Eli Finkel

    03/26/2026 | 53 mins.
    How do you actually know if someone is a good match for you—not just on paper or in the early spark, but in a way that lasts over time? So much of modern dating emphasizes chemistry, shared interests, and surface-level alignment, yet research shows those factors aren’t the strongest predictors of long-term relationship satisfaction. In this episode, Julie & Yue are joined by Eli Finkel, social psychologist and Director of the Relationships & Motivation Lab at Northwestern University, to challenge what we think compatibility means. Drawing from decades of research, Eli explains why compatibility isn’t something you discover—it’s something you actively build through growth, responsiveness, and shared meaning.
    In this episode, you’ll learn:
    • Why chemistry and similarity are often overrated in partner selection
    • How compatibility evolves once you’re in a relationship
    • What the Michelangelo Effect reveals about healthy long-term love
    • Why emotional support and responsiveness matter more than shared hobbies
    • How to evaluate potential partners with a growth-oriented mindset

    To learn more about Eli Finkel, visit https://www.elifinkel.com/

    Want to feel more connected to your partner? Download Brick and get 10% off at https://www.getbrick.app/PORSHOW

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • The Psychology of Relationships

    The Hidden Cost of Avoidant Attachment: Why Pushing People Away Doesn’t Protect You w/ Kylie McBeath

    03/19/2026 | 54 mins.
    Ever notice how wanting closeness can suddenly make you feel trapped or how independence can quietly turn into emotional distance? To continue the conversation from last week, Julie & Yue chat with Mark's now-wife Kylie McBeath, relationship educator, co-author of Liberated Love, and someone who didn’t just study avoidant patterns, but lived them. Kylie opens up about why she ended a relationship she deeply cared about and chose a “no man diet” to confront what was really driving her push–pull dynamic. This episode explores the psychology of avoidance, how self-protection can disguise itself as strength, and why stepping back from dating can sometimes be the most powerful move toward secure love.
    In this episode, you’ll learn:
    • How avoidant patterns form and why they’re often misunderstood
    • Why independence can mask emotional self-protection
    • What intentional pauses reveal about attachment and safety
    • How internal security is built without relying on a partner
    • Why slowing down can lead to more grounded, lasting connection
    To learn more about Kylie McBeath, follow her @beingisbeautiful and visit https://www.kyliemcbeath.com/

    Want to feel more connected to your partner? Download Brick and get 10% off at https://www.getbrick.app/PORSHOW

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • The Psychology of Relationships

    The Real Work of Love: Healing Attachment Wounds & Choosing Growth in Relationships w/ Mark Groves

    03/12/2026 | 1h
    When one person pulls away and the other leans in harder, the result is often frustration, confusion, and emotional exhaustion. In this episode, Julie & Yue talk with Mark Groves—human connection specialist, author, and founder of Create the Love—about what it takes to step out of the anxious–avoidant cycle and into a more secure form of partnership. Drawing from both research and lived experience, Mark shares how taking responsibility for his own triggers and emotional responses transformed his relationship. This conversation reframes healing not as fixing your partner, but as changing the patterns you bring into connection.
    In this episode, you’ll learn:
    • Why runner–chaser dynamics feel so hard to escape
    • How anxious and avoidant patterns reinforce each other
    • What self-responsibility actually looks like in relationships
    • Why awareness and repair matter more than blame
    • How secure relationships are built through choice, not chemistry
    To learn more about Mark Groves, follow him @itsmarkgroves and visit https://www.createthelove.com/

    Want to feel more connected to your partner? Download Brick and get 10% off at https://www.getbrick.app/PORSHOW

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • The Psychology of Relationships

    Quieting the Clock: Letting Go of Timeline Anxiety in Love & Life w/ Beth Gulotta

    03/05/2026 | 50 mins.
    There’s a quiet pressure many people carry: the feeling that they’re running out of time. Time to find love. Time to settle down. Time to make it all happen before the clock says otherwise. In this episode, Julie & Yue are joined by therapist and advocate Beth Gulotta to explore how societal timelines—especially around love, fertility, and partnership—shape our anxiety and decision-making. Through the lens of psychology, Beth breaks down how social comparison and time pressure can distort our choices, and why meeting love later in life often comes with more clarity, emotional maturity, and intention. This conversation invites a redefinition of what it means to be “on time,” while still honoring real biological and emotional realities.
    In this episode, you’ll learn:
    • Why societal timelines create stress and rushed relationship decisions
    • How social comparison fuels anxiety around love and fertility
    • What psychology says about partnering later in life
    • How to balance biological realties with value-aligned choices
    • Ways to reclaim agency over your relationship and life timeline

    To learn more about Beth Gulotta, follow her @bethgulotta and visit https://www.bethgulotta.com/ 

    Want to feel more connected to your partner? Download Brick and get 10% off at https://www.getbrick.app/PORSHOW

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

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About The Psychology of Relationships

Every couple has a story: the sparks, the late-night talks, the fights about nothing, and the moments that change everything. So why do some relationships thrive while others fall apart? The answer isn’t luck; it’s psychology. Join Julie Krafchick and Yue Xu, hosts of the hit podcast Dateable and authors of the book 'How to Be Dateable,' as they navigate this next phase of long-term committed relationships. Together with leading experts in the field, they'll explore what science really tells us about love, conflict, and connection — and translate it into tools you can actually use. 
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Health & WellnessRelationshipsScienceSexualitySocial SciencesSociety & Culture

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