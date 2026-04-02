The Psychology of Relationships

How do you actually know if someone is a good match for you—not just on paper or in the early spark, but in a way that lasts over time? So much of modern dating emphasizes chemistry, shared interests, and surface-level alignment, yet research shows those factors aren’t the strongest predictors of long-term relationship satisfaction. In this episode, Julie & Yue are joined by Eli Finkel, social psychologist and Director of the Relationships & Motivation Lab at Northwestern University, to challenge what we think compatibility means. Drawing from decades of research, Eli explains why compatibility isn’t something you discover—it’s something you actively build through growth, responsiveness, and shared meaning.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
• Why chemistry and similarity are often overrated in partner selection
• How compatibility evolves once you’re in a relationship
• What the Michelangelo Effect reveals about healthy long-term love
• Why emotional support and responsiveness matter more than shared hobbies
• How to evaluate potential partners with a growth-oriented mindset
To learn more about Eli Finkel, visit https://www.elifinkel.com/
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