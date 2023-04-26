Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Parenting Reframe podcast is a safe space for parents to feel seen, heard, and supported through this wild journey that is parenting. Hosted by educator an... More
Kids & FamilyParentingEducationSelf-Improvement
The Parenting Reframe podcast is a safe space for parents to feel seen, heard, and supported through this wild journey that is parenting. Hosted by educator an... More

  • How to Help Regulate Your Child’s Emotions
    We are talking on this episode about how to help regulate your child’s emotions. This is not a skill children are born with it develops. We will go over some tips and tools on how to help your child navigate their emotions, and we also go over some ways to help you the parent stay calm. Please excuse my dog, every time I do an episode about tantrums, he has one too! What we go over on how to regulate your child’s emotions:What is self-regulation for a child?What are signs that a child has good or bad self-regulations skills.The core of why most children are having tantrums and issues is that they are needing to gain the ability to regulate their emotions.Joe Newman talks about how when a child has too much power, they don’t know what to do with it. They are really reaching their hand out to their parent when they have too much power and asking who is going to meet my hand, by enforcing a firm boundary and staying consistent. Check out Episode 29 for more about this. Why children need strong boundaries. How the different ways parents grew up affect parenting styles. How suppressed emotions affect your parenting. How being inconsistent with your child confuses your child.Why explaining during a tantrum is not helpful. Make sure to validate and show empathy when your child is having big emotions. If you are feeling anxious when you know a tantrum is coming, your child will feel this as well. This is when you have to stay calm and anchored. What to do when your child is hitting you. Know that the tantrums will get bigger when you start to let them regulate and be prepared to be calm to help them through it. It is ok to walk away during a tantrum, as long as it’s not a punishment. Why using my method PARR is so important to help stay calm when handling tantrums and hard emotions. PARR is Pause, Acknowledge, Respond, ReflectReally pinpoint what is coming up for you so you can navigate stressful situations more effectively. It does get easier when your child learns to self-regulate, I promise you. You have to let your child do the hard part, let them go through the emotions. I am opening up more spots for my 8-week 1:1 coaching so make sure to book your free call, link in the resources below. Resources:I reference Episode 29 - Raising Lion with Joe Newman, make sure to check out this episode for tips on how to set boundaries for your strong-willed child. https://theparentingreframe.com/podcast-episodes/episode-29-raising-lions-with-joe-newman/If you would like to do my 8-week 1:1 coaching with me to get a custom road map on how best to tune into your child’s needs, book a free call to see if we are a good fit. https://stan.store/theparentingreframe/theparentingreframe_store/page/51536I hope you found this episode helpful; for more parenting tips, check out my website and blog for more information. https://theparentingreframe.com/Make sure to sign up for my weekly newsletter and get other free resources. https://theparentingreframe.com/free-resources/Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theparentingreframe/If you would like a personalized approach to help reframe how you parent, check out my coaching options https://theparentingreframe.com/parent-coaching-packages/
    6/7/2023
    26:02
  • Stuttering in Children
    We are talking with Dr. Derek Daniels about stuttering in children. He focuses on public perceptions of stuttering and factors that influence the psychosocial experiences of individuals who stutter. We will review some excellent tips on how to help your child navigate this journey. What we go over about stuttering:How stuttering is misunderstood in our society with so much misinformationThe definition of stuttering.There are some kids outgrow it, and some don’t.What is the best course if your child is stuttering?Why making space for the child to talk is so important.Don’t correct your child’s speech and let them enjoy talking.Watch how you are handling the stress and reactions in front of your child.Stuttering is not brain damage when we talk about neurological. Nothing is wrong. The brain is just more vulnerable.The aspects of stuttering that Dr. Daniels works on are stigma, acceptance, and advocacy.There are common microaggressions where people who stutter feel they need to defend themselves.Dr. Daniels tells his story of stuttering and what brought him to do his incredible work.Hiding and concealing were a big part of his life.The biggest takeaway from a child to an adult, it’s going to be ok.Just having conversations about stuttering is so essential to help break down the stigmas around stuttering.Resources:Learn more about Dr. Derek Daniels and resource for stutteringDerek E. Daniels, Ph.D., CCC-SLP (he/him/his) [email protected]://clasprofiles.wayne.edu/profile/dx5074Associate Professor and Director of Graduate Studies (Graduate Officer)Department of Communication Sciences and DisordersWayne State University Vice President (V.P.) for Diversity, Equity, and InclusionMichigan Speech-Language-Hearing Association (MSHA) Links of interestAmerican Speech-Language-Hearing Association-http://www.asha.org/National Black Association for Speech-Language and Hearing (NBASLH)-http://www.nbaslh.org/National Stuttering Association - http://www.westutter.org/Camp Shout Out for Youth Who Stutter- http://www.campshoutout.org/FRIENDS: The National Association for Young People Who Stutter-https://www.friendswhostutter.org/MySpeech- https://myspeechapp.org/ I hope you found this episode helpful; for more parenting tips, check out my website and blog for more information. https://theparentingreframe.com/Make sure to sign up for my weekly newsletter and get other free resources. https://theparentingreframe.com/free-resources/Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theparentingreframe/If you would like a personalized approach to help reframe how you parent, check out my coaching options https://theparentingreframe.com/parent-coaching-packages/
    5/24/2023
    39:40
  • Raising Lions with Joe Newman
    This was such a special episode for me to interview Joe Newman, author of Raising Lions. Joe tells us his story of growing up with ADHD and how he came to write his book. We discuss the importance of understanding connection and power. Joe discusses why boundaries are so important and how our past childhood experiences affect how we parent. We go over so much more in this jam-packed episode. This is not one you want to miss. I know there is so much you will take away from this episode.  What we go over with Joe Newman on Raising Lions:Joe’s story about how he wrote his book Raising Lions and the work he does.Why it is so important to understand connection and power with your child.Why eggshell parenting isn’t helping with behavior - when the parent backs away from challenges and does anything not to have a tantrum.The reason why strong-willed children need stronger boundaries.Why you need to take parts of old school and new school parenting to actually make it work.How giving too many choices is not helpful.Why doing less is more helpful.How Joe reframed timeouts to breaks.Breaks - what they really are and how and when to use them.Why no doesn’t mean no when you don’t set boundaries.How to get kids to take breaks when they aren’t listening.It takes time to undo children’s behaviors. It can sometimes take multiple experiences.It’s always us, as parents, it’s so critical to understand the dynamic of how you are dealing with your child.We are still at the beginning of understanding children. This requires stepping out of old paradigms and looking for what works for you and your child.Ask yourself, is what you are currently doing working? And if not, what can you do to shift the lens on what you are doing?Why ADHD children usually have sleep struggles.Kids need different things, some need approval, and others need power.Your child is not always seeking attention from you.Look at your behavior and past experiences as a parent. This affects your child.Children don’t learn cognitively first. They learn from experiences.Learn more about Joe Newman - Raising Lions https://www.raisinglions.com/Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/@raising_lionsBio - Joe Newman likes kids with attitude because he was one. In 1970 he was diagnosed with ADHD & medicated.  His book, Raising Lions, is the culmination of a 30-year journey working with the most difficult kids and a desire to bring a new, more effective perspective to our educational institutions and families.  He teaches parents and teachers simple, practical methods to understand and motivate all our children.  In 2018 UCSB conducted a year-long study on how his method improved student behavior, motivation, and engagement in Pre-K through 6th-grade classrooms.  He’s been a guest on Radio Andy (Andy Cohen), goop podcast, The Tools with Barry Michels, and many other podcasts.  He’s spoken to audiences across the U.S., in Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. In 2020, Raising Lions reached number one in its category on Amazon. I hope you found this episode helpful; for more parenting tips, check out my website and blog for more information. https://theparentingreframe.com/Make sure to sign up for my weekly newsletter and get other free resources. https://theparentingreframe.com/free-resources/Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theparentingreframe/If you would like a personalized approach to help reframe how you parent, check out my coaching options https://theparentingreframe.com/parent-coaching-packages/
    5/10/2023
    1:00:54
  • Inside a Parent Coaching Session
    This is a special episode for me. I am doing a parent coaching session with one of my first clients. I have had a lot of requests about what the inside of a coaching session looks like, so this is an excellent way to let you all see how I work with my clients. We will review the challenges of getting a 3-year-old to sleep through the night and alone. We will also discuss how to handle an older sibling having issues with attention when they feel the younger sibling is receiving more attention.  What we go over in the live Parent Coaching Session:Sleeping challenges with a 3-year-old Do what is best for your family, co-sleeping or in their room.Tip from Joe Newman, Raising Lions, how to handle “One more book.”Dr. Becky from Good Inside says when kids struggle to sleep independently, it’s another part of separation anxiety.Use of timers and limitations of what they are asking before bed.Use baby steps when trying to get your child to go to bed by themself.An unpopular opinion - for some kiddos, tv before bed is helpful. Tips on setting the mood for bedtime.How having a game plan is essential for success. Why taking away nap time might help. Look at how baths affect your kiddo; sometimes, they are more stimulating than relaxing.How power struggles before bed can give kids more energy.How to handle an older sibling struggling with the attention the younger sibling is getting. Ways to make special connections with your kiddo needing more attention.Resources:Joe Newman - Raising Lions https://www.raisinglions.com/Dr. Becky - https://www.goodinside.com/I hope you found this episode helpful; for more parenting tips, check out my website and blog for more information. https://theparentingreframe.com/Make sure to sign up for my weekly newsletter and get other free resources. https://theparentingreframe.com/free-resources/Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theparentingreframe/If you would like a personalized approach to help reframe how you parent, check out my coaching options https://theparentingreframe.com/parent-coaching-packages/
    4/26/2023
    43:31
  • My Child’s Behavior: Home vs. School
    In this mini-episode, we are discussing two different sides of tantrums or behavior our kiddos have with school vs. home. I have received both sides of this question where the kiddo does great at home but not and school and vice versa. In this episode, I am guiding you like I would if we were doing 1:1 coaching to help you ask the right questions to see why this behavior is happening and how to help you navigate how to help with these.We discuss why my child’s different behaviors are happening, home vs. school:Guides to help with the different behaviors between home and schoolEvery child is different, so this is just a guide.We go over children that don’t have tantrums at home but do at school.Question to ask, what is your child’s school learning environment and teaching style? What challenges are there for your child, and are they being challenged enough?Get the data on how they act at school; name it. And then see when it’s happening. This will require sitting with their teacher to better understand where it’s coming from.Find out if your kiddo is having issues sharing closer to lunchtime or when they are more tired at the end of the day.Consider adjusting bedtimes, adding more to their lunches, or maybe a snack is needed.Get a plan in place to see about changing this behavior before labeling them bad.Remember that kiddos are very accommodated at home; they don’t deal with wait times like at school.I remind parents that the issues children are dealing with are challenging for them to communicate with us.We must help our children build resilience, help them tolerate frustration, and develop problem-solving skills.Question to ask, especially for parents of neurodivergent children, are they in a place where they will thrive, or are they just trying to survive?Make sure to dig deeper into why the behavior is happening before putting all the blame on the school.Remember that school, in general, is designed for kids to conform.Why kids are acting up at home and not at school.Kids see other kids conforming, which can be overwhelming for your kiddos to follow, so when they get home to their safe place, they feel safe to express what they need and let their guard down. This results in tantrums and bad behaviors.It might be a good idea to see if there is a different class to help where it’s more your child’s speed.It’s a compliment to you as a parent when your child has tantrums or expresses hard emotions. It indicates they feel comfortable at home to do this.When a child acts up at home and not at school, it’s usually because they know the structure there. They can’t get away with it.Think about your boundaries in your home. Are you setting them and holding them, or are you repeating yourself repeatedly?Is there an agreement on parenting styles with your partner? If not, your child can be lost on what to do.Kids need a predictable outcome from both parents, even if they don’t like it.How are you connecting with your child throughout the day? Are you on your phone or computer when answering them? Are you asking them questions, being curious, and paying your full attention to them?Make sure you are validating their feelings about the boundaries you are setting for them.Look at the structure and routine of your home structure. If you have hectic mornings daily, this is setting your day up that way. Too much scheduled, too much snacking before bedtime, need to adjust bedtimes. Look at all these routines to see what you can help adjust to make it easier.Every family’s situation is so different. You should not be overwhelmed every day. If you are, reach out for help; 1:1 coaching, check with your doctor, mom groups, or carve out time for yourself.Resources:I have 2 -  1: 1 coaching spots opening up at the end of April. You can book a free 15 min call to see if this would be a good fit for you and your family.https://stan.store/theparentingreframe/theparentingreframe_store/page/51536 I hope you found this episode helpful; for more parenting tips, check out my website and blog for more information.  https://theparentingreframe.com/Make sure to sign up for my weekly newsletter and get other free resources. https://theparentingreframe.com/free-resources/Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theparentingreframe/If you would like a personalized approach to help reframe how you parent, check out my coaching options https://theparentingreframe.com/parent-coaching-packages/
    4/12/2023
    23:34

About The Parenting Reframe

The Parenting Reframe podcast is a safe space for parents to feel seen, heard, and supported through this wild journey that is parenting. Hosted by educator and parent Albiona Rakipi, we explore some of the biggest parenting challenges: tantrums, potty training, challenging behaviors, neurodivergent learners, teenagers, bedtime, homework, expectations, and more. We'll chat with experts, parents, and even kids about what it means to parent and to be parented. Albiona's 20 years of experience working with children and families, has brought her insight as she learns from parents and kids alike - even her own. Her only ask is that you stay open and curious, as we reframe parenting together.
