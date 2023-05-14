#1 Geoff Thomas: the Gospel, the Asbury Revival, Personal Biography

Rev. Dr. Geoffrey Thomas was the minister of Alfred Place Baptist Church in Aberystwyth, Wales, for fifty years beginning in 1965. He has served as the chairman of the Grace Churches of England and Wales, as well as chairman of the Association of Evangelical Churches of Wales. He is a prolific author, and has published numerous articles and books, including The Holy Spirit, Daniel: Servant of God Under Four Kings, Philip and the Revival in Samaria, Ernest Reisinger: A Biography, Brownlow North: The All-Around Evangelist, The Sure Word of God, Everyone's Invited, and You Could Have It All, as well as collection of booklets: Reading the Bible, Satisfied with the Scriptures, How Do I Kill Remaining Sin, How Can I Please God in Everything, and What is True Religion. Geoff’s latter years have been largely spent in writing books, including his recently published memoir, In the Shadow of the Rock: An Autobiography. He is a member of Amyand Park Chapel where he occasionally preaches and he travels extensively to speak at different churches and conferences.