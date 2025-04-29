It’s Underestimated Launch Day! How to Quit Playing Small, Name the Fear… and Move Forward ANYWAY with special guest host Elizabeth Evans

What if the thing holding you back the most isn’t the fear of failure, but the fear of actually being seen and succeeding? In this special launch day episode, Mary Marantz is the guest on her own show as she is interviewed by her producer, Elizabeth Evans, on the release of her third book, "Underestimated." The duo explore how embracing your pivots, facing your fears, and redefining your identity can propel you past self-sabotage and closer to your biggest dreams. Tune in to be inspired to move forward from the current season you’re in, owning your story, and stepping into your calling with newfound urgency and integrity. The pair chat about: The secret costs of delaying your dreams and how to keep your promises to yourself Embracing vulnerability, reparenting your inner child, and the freedom of showing up authentically The paradox of feeling both inadequate and called to greatness (and why this is common in many successful people) Real talk on procrastination, urgency, and why your best work may happen under pressure Navigating career pivots and rewriting your identity, even when others don’t see your vision If you’re ready to break through self-doubt and claim the bigger life you’ve always sensed was waiting for you, this episode will be the catalyst to help you take that next bold step. Purchase Mary’s book here + snag your free AUDIO version of the book! https://marymarantz.com/underestimated Follow Mary here: https://www.instagram.com/marymarantz/ Follow Elizabeth here: https://www.instagram.com/elizabethevans.co/