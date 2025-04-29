It’s Underestimated Launch Day! How to Quit Playing Small, Name the Fear… and Move Forward ANYWAY with special guest host Elizabeth Evans
What if the thing holding you back the most isn’t the fear of failure, but the fear of actually being seen and succeeding? In this special launch day episode, Mary Marantz is the guest on her own show as she is interviewed by her producer, Elizabeth Evans, on the release of her third book, "Underestimated." The duo explore how embracing your pivots, facing your fears, and redefining your identity can propel you past self-sabotage and closer to your biggest dreams. Tune in to be inspired to move forward from the current season you’re in, owning your story, and stepping into your calling with newfound urgency and integrity. The pair chat about: The secret costs of delaying your dreams and how to keep your promises to yourself Embracing vulnerability, reparenting your inner child, and the freedom of showing up authentically The paradox of feeling both inadequate and called to greatness (and why this is common in many successful people) Real talk on procrastination, urgency, and why your best work may happen under pressure Navigating career pivots and rewriting your identity, even when others don’t see your vision If you’re ready to break through self-doubt and claim the bigger life you’ve always sensed was waiting for you, this episode will be the catalyst to help you take that next bold step. Purchase Mary’s book here + snag your free AUDIO version of the book! https://marymarantz.com/underestimated Follow Mary here: https://www.instagram.com/marymarantz/ Follow Elizabeth here: https://www.instagram.com/elizabethevans.co/
1:09:28
You’re Not Too Late: Trusting God’s Timing When You Feel like You Missed Your Window with Rebecca George
What if the most persistent lie fear tells you—the "you're already too late" lie —is actually the dullest, most common trick holding you back from your calling? In this episode, Mary welcomes author and podcaster, Rebecca George, to dive deep into the themes of waiting, longing, and naming your fears, all inspired by Rebecca’s new book, "You’re Not Too Late," and Mary’s own journey explored in "Underestimated." After tuning in, you’ll feel empowered to rethink seasons of waiting, find purpose in your longings, and trade self-doubt for proactive hope, learning to see setbacks and delays as essential steps in your growth and spiritual journey. Get ready to recognize your own underdog story and step forward in faith, knowing you’re right on time for the life you’re meant to live. In this episode, the duo is chatting: Why the fear of "being too late" is a boring liar and how to name the scripts keeping you stuck The role of waiting and longing in shaping who you become—including the “ugly” side of not waiting well How faith, neuroscience, and intentional prayer can rewire disappointment and defeat Balancing hustle and prayer without falling for prosperity gospel clichés Tools for celebrating others’ wins while navigating your own seasons of delay and discouragement Let this conversation ignite new hope in you that your dreams are still within reach and your story is far from over. Follow Rebecca Here: https://www.instagram.com/rebeccageorgeauthor Grab her book, You’re Not Too Late, here: https://www.radicalradiance.live/books
59:38
What If It’s Already Too Late: How Time Anxiety Keeps Us Playing Small with Chris Guillebeau
Have you ever felt like time is slipping through your fingers, leaving you anxious and overwhelmed? In this episode of the Mary Marantz Show, New York Times best-selling author Chris Guillebeau joins Mary to discuss his latest book, Time Anxiety, and how it addresses the ubiquitous feeling of time scarcity in our lives. By diving into Chris's insights about balancing existential fears with daily routines, you will discover practical solutions to transform time anxiety into a more productive and fulfilling life. They are chatting: The universal nature of time anxiety and how it affects people of all ages. The concept of demand avoidance and how it contributes to procrastination in daily tasks. Strategies for identifying and letting go of non-urgent tasks to make room for meaningful pursuits. How understanding and overcoming cognitive distortions can create positive change. The importance of not striving for perfection in every aspect of life. Embrace the newfound freedom of prioritizing what truly matters, and watch as your days become richer and more purposeful. Check out Chris's new book, Time Anxiety and follow him on Instagram at @chrisguillebeau.
43:19
What if it Doesn’t Work Out? Navigating Fear and Failure with Heather Thompson Day
Have you ever considered that the very act of chasing your passion might equally be the pathway to your greatest fulfillment AND profound suffering? In this episode of the Mary Marantz Show, guest Heather Thompson Day, author of "What If I'm Wrong? Navigating the Waves of Fear and Failure," joins Mary to explore the fine line between faith and delusion. By embracing the tension between hope and setback, you’ll learn to discover how to live more authentically, finding peace and purpose in every step of their journey, regardless of external circumstances. Prepare for a transformative exploration of how to live fully despite the fear of failure, as Heather encourages us to open our hands and let go of what doesn't serve us. Tune in to hear: Embracing passion as a path to profound growth and personal fulfillment. The difference between faith and delusion in pursuing one's dreams. Transforming fear of failure into an opportunity for genuine life experiences. The impact of growing up with financial instability and how it shapes our definition of success. Letting go of perfectionism and learning to live by faith rather than by worldly measures of achievement. After listening to this episode, you'll be inspired to take bold steps towards your dreams and hold the courage to embrace your authentic self along the way. Follow Heather here: https://www.instagram.com/heatherthompsonday/?hl=en Purchase her book here: https://www.heatherthompsonday.com/books
1:04:33
I Thought It Would Be Better Than This: How the Fear of Disappointment Keeps Us From Moving Forward with Jessica Turner
What would it take for you to rise from disappointment and rebuild a life you love? In this episode of the Mary Marantz Show, author and content creator, Jessica Turner shares her journey of starting over after a public divorce and finding beauty in unexpected places. As you listen, you'll find inspiration to view setbacks not as endings but as opportunities for transformation and renewed empowerment. Enticing topics from this episode include: The concept of regaining control and the power of agency in your life. How the vulnerability of sharing personal stories sparks empathy and connection. Practical tools for navigating grief and transforming it into growth. The significance of making the best, imperfect choices and embracing life's uncertainties. Jessica's personal journey through divorce, healing, and newfound love. Follow Jessica here: https://www.instagram.com/jessicanturner Purchase her latest book, I Thought It Would Be Better Than This, here: https://jessicanturner.com/i-thought-it-would-be-better-than-this
How do I overcome the FEAR that it’s too late to chase a dream? How do I get out of being STUCK in perfectionism, worrying that people will judge me, and being caught up in comparison and self doubt? How do I stay motivated and stop procrastinating out of fear of failure, always feeling unprepared and unqualified before I even begin? How do I prioritize and start making consistent progress on my goals and dreams with highly successful habits, discipline, and focus? And the biggest question of all, how do I OWN my muddy story with bravery, courage, conviction and faith?
If you have ever asked yourself these questions, take a deep breath, because you’re in the right place.
Welcome to the Mary Marantz Show. Where we answer ALL those questions and more! A space to own the muddy parts of your story, build things that matter, and where slow growth always equals strong roots.
Listen in each week as host, Mary Marantz, brings you honest conversations and her best tips about business, relationships, faith, goals & more... where we feel the fear and move forward anyway.
Along with serving her best business and life tips, you’ll also hear motivating interviews from some of the best in the industry - authors, speakers, leaders, and entrepreneurs like Natalie Franke, Jess Connolly, Jessica Honegger and more– to bring you one step closer to your goals.
You’ll learn business strategies to more effectively serve your audience, receive inspiration to dig deeper and find freedom in relationships, and learn how to build a legacy that lasts.
You’re here and you have scars. You’re here and you have dirt in your story. You’re here and you’re afraid both of those disqualify you before you even start.
But you have a place here. Your story already matters.
Because one day, when we get to where it is we’re going, it won’t be despite these scars we bear. It will always be because of them.
Slow growth equals Strong roots.