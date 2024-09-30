The Surprising Rebirth Of Belief In God

30. Surprised by God: 3 ways to welcome the returning tide of faith
If the 'Sea Of Faith' is coming in again, how can the church lean in to the 'Surprising Rebirth' phenomenon?
In this Season 1 finale, Justin presents three ways to welcome the tide, drawing on lessons from the Jesus Revolution and the imaginative work of CS Lewis and JRR Tolkien.
Justin speaks to secular and Christian thinkers such as Tom Holland, Douglas Murray and Carol Tomlin about 'Keeping Christianity Weird'. Elizabeth Oldfield, Jo Frost and Glen Scrivener on a church community that counters cancel culture. And Nick Cave, Michael Ward and Holly Ordway explain why imagination, storytelling, mystery and music can help today's seekers find their way to Christ.
--------
2:13:14
29. The Problem with Church: Recovering from power, politics, scandal and abuse
A series of high-profile scandals have rocked the evangelical church. Politicisation and Christian nationalism are on the rise. How can the the church recover from abuse and leadership failures in order to meet the rising tide of meaning seekers?
Justin relives an infamous interview with Mark Driscoll, and hears from Mike Cosper, Karen Swallow Prior, John Dickson, Phil Cooke, Rasool Berry, Esau McCaulley and other leaders seeking to move beyond celebrity, power and politics.
--------
1:48:26
28. Is The Tide Turning? Gen Z and the Asbury Awakening
The next generation is remarkably open to spirituality according to recent data. Could the 'Asbury Awakening' be evidence of a renewal bubbling up among Gen Z?
Justin speaks to pastors, thinkers, statisticians and Gen Z leaders who have noticed a surprising surge of interest in faith, alongside stories of unusual growth in Catholic, Orthodox and evangelical churches. Rob Bethell also tells his story of surprising rebirth after walking into church for the first time.
--------
1:52:32
27. Guillaume Bignon: A french atheist's surprising conversion
After falling for a Christian woman while on vacation, atheist Guillaume Bignon set out to disprove her faith. However, his investigation turned up evidence that he could not easily dismiss. Then, when God 'reactivated' his conscience... everything changed.
In this bonus episode, Justin speaks to Guillaume Bignon author of 'Confessions of a French Atheist: How God Hijacked My Quest to Disprove the Christian Faith'. Glen Scrivener also tells Justin about the 321 Course.
Justin's Autumn speaking dates in USA & UK: https://justinbrierley.beehiiv.com/p/autumn-speaking-dates
--------
1:21:22
26. Psychedelics and the Search for God: Ashley Lande’s surprising journey to faith
Psychedelics are back in vogue as influencers promote hallucinogens as a gateway to spiritual enlightenment. The boom in mind-expanding drugs even seems to be opening up some people to the possibility of God. But what are the dangers of taking shortcuts to the transcendent?
Justin hears from those arguing for and against the psychedelic resurgence including Mikhaila Peterson, Alan Noble, Alex O'Connor, Shawn Ryan, Iain McGilchrist and Phil Cotnoir. Ashley Lande explains why her search for enlightenment through psilocybin, LSD and mushrooms led her to some dark places, and how she found her way back to Christ.
Why new atheism grew old and secular thinkers are considering Christianity again.
Get early access to new episodes and bonus content when you become a supporter.
This long-form documentary podcast presented by Justin Brierley, tells the story of why new atheism grew old and secular thinkers are considering Christianity again.
Featuring interviews with secular and Christian thinkers such as Jordan Peterson, Richard Dawkins, Alex O Connor, Louise Perry, Tom Holland, Dave Rubin, NT Wright, Alister Mcgrath, Douglas Murray, Bethel Mcgrew, William Lane Craig, Jana Harmon, Bishop Robert Barron, Jonathan Pageau, Ayaan Hirsi-Ali, Stephen Woodford, Sarah Irving-Stonebraker, Adam Coleman, Lisa Fields, Jon Mccray, Paul Kingsnorth and Francis Spufford, this series accompanies the book 'The Surprising Rebirth of Belief in God'.
Could the tide of faith be ready to come in again in our generation?