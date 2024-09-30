The Surprising Rebirth Of Belief In God

30. Surprised by God: 3 ways to welcome the returning tide of faith

If the 'Sea Of Faith' is coming in again, how can the church lean in to the 'Surprising Rebirth' phenomenon? In this Season 1 finale, Justin presents three ways to welcome the tide, drawing on lessons from the Jesus Revolution and the imaginative work of CS Lewis and JRR Tolkien. Justin speaks to secular and Christian thinkers such as Tom Holland, Douglas Murray and Carol Tomlin about 'Keeping Christianity Weird'. Elizabeth Oldfield, Jo Frost and Glen Scrivener on a church community that counters cancel culture. And Nick Cave, Michael Ward and Holly Ordway explain why imagination, storytelling, mystery and music can help today's seekers find their way to Christ.