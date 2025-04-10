Brunch N’ Bible: “The Realities Of Walking With God Pt. 2” feat. Benedicta Ajah

Walking with God isn’t always easy, but it’s always worth it. In this episode, we have a real and unfiltered conversation with a special guest on what it means to truly follow Christ. From dealing with the “self-sufficiency” syndrome to feeling “ignored by God,” we talk about all the challenges and complexities of our faith walk. Tune in for an honest, encouraging, and sobering conversation that will remind you that God is invested in the start and end of your journey—but especially the middle. Catch Part 2 of the conversation now.