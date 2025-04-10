Brunch N’ Bible: “Christ On Campus” feat. Faith Fasoore
College can be a place of growth, discovery, and new opportunities—but it can also be the enemy’s playground. In this episode, we discuss the realities of campus life. From the false freedom the enemy tries to offer to the power of voices and influence, we unpack the challenges students face in both high school and college. With relatable experiences, lighthearted moments, and deep spiritual insight, this conversation is a must-listen for anyone navigating faith on campus.
--------
43:39
Brunch N’ Bible: “The Realities Of Walking With God Pt. 2” feat. Benedicta Ajah
Walking with God isn’t always easy, but it’s always worth it. In this episode, we have a real and unfiltered conversation with a special guest on what it means to truly follow Christ. From dealing with the “self-sufficiency” syndrome to feeling “ignored by God,” we talk about all the challenges and complexities of our faith walk. Tune in for an honest, encouraging, and sobering conversation that will remind you that God is invested in the start and end of your journey—but especially the middle. Catch Part 2 of the conversation now.
--------
42:36
Brunch N’ Bible: “The Realities Of Walking With God Pt. 1” feat. Benedicta Ajah
Walking with God isn’t always easy, but it’s always worth it. In this episode, we have a real and unfiltered conversation with a special guest on what it means to truly follow Christ. From dealing with the “self-sufficiency” syndrome to feeling “ignored by God,” we talk about all the challenges and complexities of our faith walk. Tune in for an honest, encouraging, and sobering conversation that will remind you that God is invested in the start and end of your journey—but especially the middle.
--------
31:27
Brunch N’ Bible: “Purpose In The Process”
Finding your purpose isn’t only about the destination but about trusting God through the journey. In this episode, we talk about what it means to walk in purpose and why God sometimes waits to reveal it. We also dive into the story of Esther and how her life shows us that nothing is wasted, even the hardest seasons. If you’ve ever found yourself asking, “God what am I supposed to be doing?” , this conversation is for you.
--------
32:42
Brunch N' Bible: "Build Your House (Faulty Foundations Pt. 2”) feat. Olamide Ogundele
What have you been building your life on? Relationships? Social Media? Personal accolades and accomplishments? In this episode, we are uncovering the beliefs and patterns that may be keeping us from a firm, unshakable foundation in Christ. Tune in to listen to a transformative conversation and receive insight on ways to live a life rooted and built on the truth.