The first episode of the Judd Lienhard Podcast will air on Tuesday, January 21, at 5a CST. A new episode will be released every week. Hit the Follow button to receive each show as soon as it drops. Please share your suggestions for topics or guests you would like to see featured on the show in the comments section below.Thank you for being here!

About The Judd Lienhard Podcast

The Judd Lienhard Podcast is hosted by Judd Lienhard, a former Army Ranger and college linebacker who founded the MASS Method training program. Judd has worked as a Strength and Performance Coach in Austin, Texas, for the past fifteen years. In this show, he engages in open conversations with high performers, athletes, authors, veterans, and coaches about the life challenges they’ve overcome that paved the way for future success. Judd discusses the watershed moments that changed the trajectory of his guests’ journeys, the role fitness has played in their lives, and what it looks like for them today, as well as targeted strategies to enhance both physical and mental health. You’ll find inspiration and insights in these candid discussions with exemplary individuals.