#149 The Blue Jay's $300 Million Renovation & Connor Bedard's $5.2 Million Impact
Today's podcast breaks down two topics: (1) The economics and details behind the Toronto Blue Jay's $300 million stadium renovation and (2) Connor Bedard's $5.2 million Impact on the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks. Enjoy!
5/10/2023
23:41
#148 How Formula 1 Became The World's Fastest Growing Sport
Joe starts today's episode by providing a behind-the-scenes look at the second running of the Miami Grand Prix. He then breaks down the business behind Formula 1, including how Liberty Media grew the sport and made billions of dollars. Enjoy!
5/8/2023
26:08
#147 How The Kentucky Derby Became A $500 Million Business
The Kentucky Derby is one of the biggest events in sports. So today's podcast breaks down the history, money, and business behind the legendary event, including its unique gambling structure, six-figure stud fees, $400 million economic impact, and more. Enjoy!
5/6/2023
21:03
#146 Lionel Messi's $400M Deal, Mike Trout's Golf Course, Stephen Curry's TV Impact, Oakland A's Attendance, And More
Today's podcast breaks down the most interesting topics in sports business, including Lionel Messi's potential $400 million deal, Mike Trout's golf course project with Tiger Woods, the Florida Panthers ticket sales strategy, Stephen Curry's TV impact, and more. Enjoy!
5/4/2023
26:10
#145 The BIG Business Behind Winning A Championship
Today's podcast explores the financial benefit of a professional sports team winning a league championship. Joe runs through the revenue-sharing agreements for each of the major US professional sports leagues and then provides examples as evidence. Enjoy!