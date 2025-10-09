Introducing The Honest Homeschool Podcast!

The Honest Homeschool Podcast features a roundtable of seven homeschooling moms discussing their diverse experiences, philosophies, and the challenges of homeschooling. Each host shares their unique journey, from initial skepticism to embracing homeschooling, and the podcast aims to provide encouragement and honest conversations for fellow homeschoolers.Our podcast aims to create a supportive community for homeschoolers. Encouragement and honest discussions are central to our mission. Diversity of voices is important to reflect different homeschooling experiences. Listeners can expect relatable content and practical advice. We hope to inspire and empower fellow homeschooling families.Today's Hosts:Kristen- https://arrowsandapplesauce.com/SaraRuth- https://kindletogetherness.com/Shanda- https://thisdevotedlife.com/Beth- https://www.littleworldwanderers.com/Additional Roundtable Hosts:Jess- https://siloandsage.com/Katie- https://littlehouselearningco.com/Carla- https://everydaylearnandplay.com/Follow The Honest Homeschool Podcast on Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/thehonesthomeschoolpodcast/Chapters:00:00 Introduction to Honest Homeschool Podcast01:20 Meet the Hosts: Diverse Homeschooling Styles06:43 Shanda's Journey: From Skeptic to Homeschool Advocate11:45 Beth's Homeschool Philosophy: Blending Adoption and Education15:54 Kristen's Eclectic Approach: A Journey of Discovery23:42 Podcast Goals: Encouragement and Honest Conversations27:35 Diversity of Voices: Different Perspectives in Homeschooling