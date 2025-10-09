Powered by RND
The Honest Homeschool Podcast
The Honest Homeschool Podcast
  • Introducing The Honest Homeschool Podcast!
    The Honest Homeschool Podcast features a roundtable of seven homeschooling moms discussing their diverse experiences, philosophies, and the challenges of homeschooling. Each host shares their unique journey, from initial skepticism to embracing homeschooling, and the podcast aims to provide encouragement and honest conversations for fellow homeschoolers.Our podcast aims to create a supportive community for homeschoolers. Encouragement and honest discussions are central to our mission. Diversity of voices is important to reflect different homeschooling experiences. Listeners can expect relatable content and practical advice. We hope to inspire and empower fellow homeschooling families.Today's Hosts:Kristen- https://arrowsandapplesauce.com/SaraRuth- https://kindletogetherness.com/Shanda- https://thisdevotedlife.com/Beth- https://www.littleworldwanderers.com/Additional Roundtable Hosts:Jess- https://siloandsage.com/Katie- https://littlehouselearningco.com/Carla- https://everydaylearnandplay.com/Follow The Honest Homeschool Podcast on Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/thehonesthomeschoolpodcast/Chapters:00:00 Introduction to Honest Homeschool Podcast01:20 Meet the Hosts: Diverse Homeschooling Styles06:43 Shanda's Journey: From Skeptic to Homeschool Advocate11:45 Beth's Homeschool Philosophy: Blending Adoption and Education15:54 Kristen's Eclectic Approach: A Journey of Discovery23:42 Podcast Goals: Encouragement and Honest Conversations27:35 Diversity of Voices: Different Perspectives in Homeschooling
About The Honest Homeschool Podcast

The Honest Homeschool Podcast is a rotating roundtable of seven homeschooling moms with different backgrounds, philosophies, and kids. We share our real-life experiences, favorite resources, unpopular opinions, and plenty of laughs. Whether you're unschooling in the woods, thriving with classical curriculum, or wondering if you're even doing it right… you're in good company here. We believe in truth over trends and community over comparison.
