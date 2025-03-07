Powered by RND
The Holly Pivec Podcast

Holly Pivec
Deception is everywhere, even in the church. So, how can we spot today's cons, cults, and counterfeits? Welcome to The Holly Pivec Podcast, where I teach how to...
Religion & Spirituality

  EP01 | Discerning the Cons, Cults and Counterfeits: The Two Prongs of Biblical Discernment
    Unbiblical, harmful teachings and movements are on the rise, and spiritual discernment is at an all-time low. I started my new podcast to equip you to become more discerning so you can protect yourself and your loved ones from spiritual deception. In this first episode, I explain the two-pronged approach to biblical discernment, which you can use to evaluate sermons, books, podcasts, songs, memes, and more. Get equipped—join me as I dive into this crucial topic.
    22:21
  Trailer | First episode available on March 6th!
    Don't miss the first episode, released on March 6th!
    0:17

About The Holly Pivec Podcast

Deception is everywhere, even in the church. So, how can we spot today's cons, cults, and counterfeits? Welcome to The Holly Pivec Podcast, where I teach how to detect and debunk deception and be a careful thinker.
