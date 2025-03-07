EP01 | Discerning the Cons, Cults and Counterfeits: The Two Prongs of Biblical Discernment

Unbiblical, harmful teachings and movements are on the rise, and spiritual discernment is at an all-time low. I started my new podcast to equip you to become more discerning so you can protect yourself and your loved ones from spiritual deception. In this first episode, I explain the two-pronged approach to biblical discernment, which you can use to evaluate sermons, books, podcasts, songs, memes, and more. Get equipped—join me as I dive into this crucial topic.