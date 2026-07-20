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The Gab & Juls Show

ESPN, Gabriele Marcotti, Julien Laurens
SoccerSports
The Gab & Juls Show
Latest episode

312 episodes

  • The Gab & Juls Show

    Gab and Juls: Spain Strike Gold!

    07/20/2026 | 33 mins.
    Gabriele Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Spain's victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, as they are crowned World Cup champions. They dive into Argentina's performance and how they approached the match, and what is next for them in the wake of this loss. Also, a full recap of the most memorable moments of this summer's World Cup.

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  • The Gab & Juls Show

    Gab and Juls Show: The World Cup Final is Set!

    07/16/2026 | 56 mins.
    Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens break down Argentina's unbelievable comeback, scoring 2 goals in 7 minutes late to seal a 2-1 win & send England packing. Plus, the guys breakdown Spain's dominant 2-0 win over World Cup favorites France, how did Spain contain the fierce French attack? And, quick hits are back including talk of the FIFA World Cup Final halftime show.

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  • The Gab & Juls Show

    Gab and Juls Show: Argentina survive another scare against Egypt

    07/09/2026 | 52 mins.
    Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens break down Argentina's dramatic and controversial Round of 16 win over Egypt.
    They then go on to discuss some of the biggest stories in World Football.

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  • The Gab & Juls Show

    Gab and Juls Show: Norway sends Brazil packing

    07/06/2026 | 56 mins.
    Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens break down Norway's incredible 2-1 win over Brazil on Sunday, eliminating the five-time World Cup Champions. They then go on to discuss some of the biggest stories in World Football, including England's win over Mexico and FIFA's decision to suspend Folarin Balogun's red card.

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  • The Gab & Juls Show

    Gab and Juls Show: Portugal Survive, Croatia Heartbreak

    07/03/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens break down Portugal's dramatic 2-1 win over Croatia in the Round of 32. They then go on to discuss some of the biggest stories in World Football.

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About The Gab & Juls Show
A part of the ESPN FC family, Gabriele Marcotti and Julien Laurens dive into the latest news and gossip, analyze matches with special guests, and give their unique perspective on the world of football.
Podcast website
SoccerSports

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