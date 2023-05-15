A part of the ESPN FC family, Gabriele Marcotti and Julien Laurens dive into the latest news and gossip, analyze matches with special guests, and give their uni... More
Gab & Juls Show: Vini & Real Madrid take fight to LaLiga
Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens praise Manchester City after they were confirmed as Premier League champions this weekend before inviting Alex Kirkland onto the show to break down the fallout in LaLiga after Vinicius Jr. was racially abused by Valencia fans during their 1-0 defeat on Sunday.
5/22/2023
1:20:12
Gab and Juls: Are Manchester City Inevitable?
Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss Manchester City’s 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League and ask whether their treble chase is on track. The guys also discuss Inter Milan’s 1-0 win over AC Milan and ask if they can repeat their 2010 success.
5/18/2023
1:07:02
Gab & Juls Show: Xavi DNA crucial to Barca turnaround?
Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss Barcelona’s LaLiga title victory and ask what impact Xavi has had on a club that has had plenty of drama to contend with off the pitch. The guys also discuss Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Everton, AC Milan’s Ultra intervention and praise Gael Clichy after his goal for Servette from the halfway line.
5/15/2023
1:00:43
Gab & Juls Show: Pep’s treble on track?
Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss the opening leg of the Champions League semi-finals and ask whether Manchester City actually have a chance to win the treble this season. The guys also discuss Lionel Messi's future at Paris Saint-Germain, Oliver Kahn's big Bayern revelations & ask why Gareth Bale would come out of retirement.
5/11/2023
1:01:56
Gab and Juls: Will Ancelotti leave Real Madrid on a high?
Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss Real Madrid's Copa del Rey victory and look ahead to their Champions League semifinal vs. Manchester City. The guys also discuss Arsenal's 2-0 win against Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund's emphatic victory over Wolfsburg and bid farewell to Jean-Michel Aulas after he stepped down as Lyon President.
