Gabriele Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Spain's victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, as they are crowned World Cup champions. They dive into Argentina's performance and how they approached the match, and what is next for them in the wake of this loss. Also, a full recap of the most memorable moments of this summer's World Cup.



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