Send us Fan Mail He goes from “tingly toes” at 4 a.m. to a wheelchair in hours, then hears a doctor explain he may be facing Guillain-Barre syndrome and a fast-moving paralysis that can climb to the heart and lungs. That is the moment our guest, John Petrelli, has to decide what kind of mind he is going to bring into the ICU when his body is no longer available as his identity. We talk through John’s full arc, starting with the mistake he made at 18 that landed him in a jail cell waiting to find out if he would be charged with manslaughter, and how shame, anger, dyslexia, and a humiliating classroom moment shaped his choices. From there, he explains the deliberate rebuild: leaving his environment, becoming a fitness coach, and eventually training at a high level while learning that service and problem solving unlock opportunity. Then we go deep on his Guillain-Barre syndrome recovery story and the layered resilience tools he leans on alongside medical treatment like IVIG: music to stay out of a dark place, prayer, breathwork, visualization, and nutrition support with help from his wife, a functional nutritionist. We also unpack what “Built From Failure” really means, how he turns adversity into books and keynote speaking, and why gratitude is not fluff, it is a practice that can carry you through rehab one small win at a time. If you want a real conversation about mindset, resilience, failure, and healing, listen through and share it with someone who needs hope today. Subscribe, leave a review, and tell us what part of John’s story hit you hardest. About John: John Petrelli is a motivational speaker, 2x best-selling author, and performance coach with more than 30 years of experience helping individuals and organizations achieve their highest potential. Throughout his career, he has worked with professional athletes, Grammy Award-winning artists, A-list entertainers, and companies including Google, Amazon, and Whole Foods. After overcoming Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which left him completely paralyzed, John transformed his personal journey into a powerful message of resilience, leadership, and the power of a positive mindset. His engaging, story-driven presentations inspire audiences to embrace challenges, overcome adversity, and turn setbacks into opportunities for growth. John is the author of Confessions of a Hollywood Trainer and the creator of the Built From Failure keynote, empowering students, educators, healthcare professionals, and corporate teams to unlock their full potential and lead with purpose. ©2022-2026 Soul Healer17:77, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Any copying of this poetry and audio in whole or part is prohibited. *I do not own the rights to the royalty free music* Have a lovely day and stay blessed Support the show

Send us Fan Mail Survival mode can feel normal until you realize you’ve been living with an exhausted heart for far too long. We put words to that ache and turn it into a simple, honest prayer: God, I’m out of tune and I need You to bring me back into harmony. We also sit with the tension many people avoid saying out loud. Natural disasters can look terrifying and strangely beautiful at the same time, raising hard questions about wrath, warning, and prophecy. When the world feels loud, we admit how easy it is to “trust what’s wrong” and how hard it can be to believe what’s right, then we practice a different kind of focus: not just what we can see, but what God is doing spiritually beneath the surface. Scripture becomes the backbone of the episode, from Exodus 15’s challenge to stop only crying out and start moving forward, to Galatians 5:1’s clear promise that Christ sets us free. We talk about the real chains people carry, sin, fear, anxiety, toxicity, and the sense of being trapped even after hearing about grace, and we end with surrender, gratitude, and a decision to pick up the cross with trust. If you need Christian encouragement, a reset for your faith, or a short moment of peace and direction, press play now, then subscribe, share with a friend who feels overwhelmed, and leave a review that tells us what you’re choosing to release. Music info: Cinematic Documentary Neo Classic by Soothe Studio [No Copyright Music] / Last Horizon ©2022-2026 Soul Healer17:77, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Any copying of this poetry and audio in whole or part is prohibited. *I do not own the rights to the royalty free music* Support the show

Send us Fan Mail Feeling invisible can mess with your faith, your sense of self, and your ability to trust anyone, including God. We start with that raw reality: chasing what we thought we wanted, ending up wounded, and realizing how easily pain can make us feel used, empty, and unreal. Then we do something simple but brave, we pray. Not a polished prayer, but an honest one that says, “I’m hurting,” “read my tears,” “I don’t want to be lost,” and “rescue me.” From there, we anchor the heart in Scripture that speaks directly to anxiety, heartbreak, and spiritual exhaustion. We read Psalm 34 on God hearing our cries and drawing near to the brokenhearted, Romans 10:13 on calling on the Lord to be saved, and Isaiah 12:2 on choosing trust over fear because God becomes our strength and song. If you’ve been craving something real, these verses bring clarity and calm without pretending life is easy. We also get crystal clear on the gospel: salvation by grace is not something you earn or carry alone. Ephesians 2:8 and Titus 3:5 point to mercy, renewal, and God’s gift, while Acts 4:12 reminds us why Jesus matters so much, because He is the only way to God and the Savior we truly need. If you’re ready to stop performing and start resting, come listen, lay it down at His feet, and then share this with someone who needs hope. Subscribe, leave a review, and tell us what line hit you the hardest. Music info: Sad Cinematic Documentary by Soothe Studio [No Copyright Music] / Silent Memory ©2022-2026 Soul Healer17:77, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Any copying of this poetry and audio in whole or part is prohibited. *I do not own the rights to the royalty free music* Support the show

Send us Fan Mail Falling down can feel personal, like proof you are behind or disqualified. We open with Proverbs 24:16 and sit with its blunt comfort: the righteous fall and still rise again. That promise reframes setbacks as a chapter, not a verdict, and it gives language for anyone who keeps circling back to the same struggle and wonders if God is tired of them. We also talk about darkness, not as something to deny, but as a place where clarity can finally show up. “Without darkness, we never see the stars” becomes a window into spiritual growth, patience, and the kind of quiet strength that shows up when you stop forcing outcomes. We pray for help staying still, trusting that God clears a path no one can take away, and letting go of the fear that says you have to do everything on your own. From there, we move into release and surrender. We ask God to lift what is far too much to carry, to help us loosen our grip on people or patterns that are not good for us, and to guide our free will so we do not become our own worst enemy. With 2 Timothy 1:7, we push back on anxiety and spiritual intimidation with power, love, and a sound mind. With Jeremiah 1:5, we remember calling and identity: some of us are set apart, and that rarity is not a flaw, it is purpose. If you need a short, grounded Christian prayer for resilience, fear, and direction, listen through to the closing night prayer, then share this with someone who needs rest. Subscribe, leave a review, and tell us what you’re trusting God to carry for you. ©2022-2026 Soul Healer17:77, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Any copying of this poetry and audio in whole or part is prohibited. *I do not own the rights to the royalty free music* Music info: [FREE] Dark Piano Ballad Type Beat - "quiet ending" Vynez Beats Support the show

Send us Fan Mail When you’re doing “the right thing” and life still doesn’t reward you, it can feel like God forgot the deal you thought you made. We talk candidly about that tension and why a righteous life does not guarantee worldly success, recognition, or comfort. If you’ve ever caught yourself thinking, “I’ve been faithful long enough, so what now,” we unpack what that question reveals about expectations, motives, and the subtle ways faith can turn into a transaction. We also name the part many people hide: we’re human, so our shortcomings hurt, and sometimes faithfulness feels empty. Instead of pretending it doesn’t, we lean into endurance as a real spiritual practice. We explore how God’s love stretches our capacity to keep going, even when the outcome isn’t changing, and why perseverance can be an act of worship when emotions and momentum run out. From there we move into repentance and redemption with a simple, urgent hope: if there is still breath in your body, there is still time. We talk about confession, turning away from sin, and the call to practice what we preach, because accountability is for all of us. We touch on spiritual warfare too, how darkness can get in our heads through confusion and false realities, and why bringing your heavy heart to God matters when you don’t even have words. Anchored in Luke 19:10, this is a reminder that you’re not begging to be chosen, the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost. If this encouraged you, subscribe, share it with a friend who’s struggling, and leave a review telling us what part hit home. ©2022-2026 Soul Healer17:77, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Any copying of this poetry and audio in whole or part is prohibited. *I do not own the rights to the royalty free music* Music info: [FREE] Dark Piano Ballad Type Beat - "what we could've been" Vynez Beats Support the show

About It's All About Healing

About It's All About Healing

About It's All About Healing