The Duffer’s Literary Companion
The Duffer’s Literary Companion
Jim Hartsell & Stephen Proctor
A podcast exploring the rich literary tradition of the game of golf, hosted by authors Stephen Proctor and Jim Hartsell. More
A podcast exploring the rich literary tradition of the game of golf, hosted by authors Stephen Proctor and Jim Hartsell. More
More Sports podcasts
Sports, Baseball, News, Sports News
Leisure, Health & Fitness, Sports
In The Patch With Cabbage
Sports, Music, Music Interviews
The Get Your Happy On Hour w/ Ricky C. Simmons
Sports, Football, Education, Self-Improvement
Sports Card Lessons Podcast
Sports
About The Duffer’s Literary Companion
A podcast exploring the rich literary tradition of the game of golf, hosted by authors Stephen Proctor and Jim Hartsell.Podcast website
Listen to The Duffer’s Literary Companion, AngelsWin Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
The Duffer’s Literary Companion
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
The Duffer’s Literary Companion: Podcasts in Family
Fiction, Drama, Society & Culture
Religion & Spirituality, Arts
Education, Self-Improvement
Rehgan Hartsell- Practitioner Interview
Business, Careers
Business, Marketing, Management, News, Business News
Kids & Family, Education for Kids
Education, Self-Improvement
Education, Self-Improvement
The Selfish Circle Audio Experience
Education