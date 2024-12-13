'The Scavenger Hunt' by emeraldsinthedark | Chapters 14-16 | A Dramione Fanfiction

Hermione wants nothing more than to never see Hogwarts again but as she tries to move forward with her life, the mandatory return of all 8th-year students and the announcement of the year-long Unity Project, called the Scavenger Hunt, adds more weight to her already full mental load. To make matters worse, she's paired with her worst enemy, Draco Malfoy. As the year progresses, unlikely partners face challenges together in various Scavenger Hunts, testing their teamwork, resilience, and eventual understanding. Will the Wizarding World heal or will these Gryffindor/ Slytherin duos tear each other apart? Originally posted on AO3: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://archiveofourown.org/works/53417059