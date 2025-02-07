Powered by RND
The Hookup

FictionComedy Fiction

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Episode 2: Midnight Oil
    Upon spotting a doppelganger of Santi on Meddle, Damian orchestrates a “study date” in hopes of discovering a connection to Santi. But, as so often they do, Damian’s neuroses prove this to be a challenge.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    34:29
  • Episode 1: Snap, Crackle, and Cry
    When his boyfriend (Ray Santiago) goes missing, dysfunctionally plucky college student Damian Basil Hearst (Noah Feinberg) takes it upon himself to solve the mystery. But for Damian, “solving a mystery” means hooking up with all the men in his vanished beau’s orbit, beginning with a bold (awkward) rendezvous with a cranky chiropractor (Scott Evans).See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    31:14
  • Introducing: The Hookup
    From Blumhouse and iHeartPodcasts, this is THE HOOKUP. Listen to the first two episodes on Valentine's Day 2025. **CONTENT WARNING: This podcast contains sexually explicit themes and scenarios. Some content may not be suitable for all ages. Listener discretion advised.**See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:33

About The Hookup

What do you do when your boyfriend goes missing? Engage in a series of strategic hookups to solve the mystery, of course. THE HOOKUP is a risqué mystery-thriller following a college student who thinks he’s funnier than he is, driven by the hunger to locate his missing beau. But-- as our hero will soon learn, no amount of showering can wash your hands of a bad hookup.   **CONTENT WARNING:  This podcast contains sexually explicit themes and scenarios. Some content may not be suitable for all ages. Listener discretion advised.**
