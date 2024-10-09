Powered by RND
Disgraced radio host Rick Egan (Tracy Letts) has finally found his chance at reinventing himself: by chronicling the cold-case disappearance of several Muslim t...
Fiction

Available Episodes

5 of 13
  12. OVER TO YOU
    As the horror pursues Noor home and strikes at her loved ones, Rick Egan's journey culminates in a brutal showdown in the Texas desert. Quiet Part Loud, created by Monkeypaw Productions, written by Mac Rogers and Clay McLeod Chapman. Directed by Mimi O'Donnell. Starring Tracy Letts, Nikohl Boosheri, Christina Hendricks, Milly Shapiro, Taran Killam, Krish Marwah, Alfredo Narcisco, Krysta Rodriguez, Harrison Chad, Chris Coffey, Benjamin James Carlson, Julianne Cross, Joseph Dalfonso, Jay DeYonker, Geoff Foster, Rosie Guerin, Stevie Lane, Michael Markham, Chris Plonka, and CJ Wilson
    25:10
  11. REBRANDING
    Rick's virulent ascension up the ranks of stardom is complete, and his army is eager to strike. Only Noor can stop him, if she can find the answer inside herself in time. Quiet Part Loud, created by Monkeypaw Productions, written by Mac Rogers and Clay McLeod Chapman. Directed by Mimi O'Donnell. Starring Tracy Letts, Nikohl Boosheri, Christina Hendricks, Milly Shapiro, Taran Killam, Krish Marwah, Alfredo Narcisco, Krysta Rodriguez, Daniel Brunelle, Benjamin James Carlson, Julianne Cross, Joseph Dalfonso, Jay DeYonker, Miles Jackson, Chris Plonka, Armando Serrano, Lauren Silverman, Aaron Weiner, and CJ Wilson.
    25:44
  10. BACK FROM THE DEAD
    Rick Egan is flying high again, but at a terrible cost. A visit from Noor and Khalil just might offer a way out... Quiet Part Loud, created by Monkeypaw Productions, written by Mac Rogers and Clay McLeod Chapman. Directed by Mimi O'Donnell. Starring Tracy Letts, Nikohl Boosheri, Christina Hendricks, Milly Shapiro, Taran Killam, Krish Marwah, Alfredo Narcisco, Krysta Rodriguez, Marwan Salama, and Heidi Armbruster, Jennifer O'Donnell, Julie Balefsky, Benjamin James Carlson, Julianne Cross, Joseph Dalfonso, Jay DeYonker, Rosie Guerin, Amy McLeish, Jennifer O'Donnell, Chris Plonka, Jonathon Roberts, Talia Rochmann, Joe Wegner, and CJ Wilson.
    21:11
  09. SONIC WEB
    Rick wakes up in a terrifying world in which none of the normal rules of reality apply... where The Blank is waiting to offer him a devil's bargain. Quiet Part Loud, created by Monkeypaw Productions, written by Mac Rogers and Clay McLeod Chapman. Directed by Mimi O'Donnell. Starring Tracy Letts, Nikohl Boosheri, Christina Hendricks, Milly Shapiro, Taran Killam, Krish Marwah, Alfredo Narcisco, Krysta Rodriguez, Ali Louis Bourzgoui, Marwan Salama, Pooya Mohseni, Benjamin James Carlson, Julianne Cross, Joseph Dalfonso, Jay DeYonker, Richard Ginnocchio, Chris Plonka, and Win Rosenfeld.
    28:44
  08. TAKE MY HAND
    Flashback to 2001, and the fateful night Noor and Khalil first encountered the malevolent force that would change their lives forever. Quiet Part Loud, created by Monkeypaw Productions, written by Mac Rogers and Clay McLeod Chapman. Directed by Mimi O'Donnell. Starring Tracy Letts, Nikohl Boosheri, Christina Hendricks, Milly Shapiro, Taran Killam, Krish Marwah, Alfredo Narcisco, Krysta Rodriguez, Ali Louis Bourzgoui, Marwan Salama, Harrison Chad, Charlie Hano, and Rasha Zamamiri
    24:22

Quiet Part Loud

Disgraced radio host Rick Egan (Tracy Letts) has finally found his chance at reinventing himself: by chronicling the cold-case disappearance of several Muslim teens from Staten Island—a group he himself disparaged—in the wake of 9/11. But Rick soon discovers this is no ordinary hate crime, as his ill-considered investigations bring him face-to-face with an ancient American evil that's ready to offer him a monstrous bargain. Quiet Part Loud, created by Monkeypaw Productions, written by Mac Rogers and Clay McLeod Chapman. Directed by Mimi O'Donnell.  Executive produced by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, and Mimi O'Donnell.

