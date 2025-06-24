Dermot O'Leary - Jaws 50th Anniversary Interview Series

In this 50th anniversary edition of The Daily Jaws Podcast, we’re joined by one of Britain’s best-loved broadcasters, Dermot O’Leary, for a wide-ranging and passionate conversation about the film that’s shaped his life for decades.Dermot is best known as the host of This Morning on ITV, The X Factor, and his BBC Radio 2 Saturday breakfast show. He’s spent years in front of the camera and behind the mic, but this episode gives us something different: a deep dive into one man’s lifelong relationship with Jaws—and how it continues to evolve.Dermot sits down with The Daily Jaws founder Ross to recount his first viewing of Jaws as a child, terrified and transfixed by the Ben Gardner jump scare, with his Irish grandfather valiantly beating the television with a walking stick to protect the grandkids. That moment sparked a lifelong fascination not only with the shark, but with the film’s story, structure, and soul.They explore how Jaws has changed meaning over time—from childhood thrill ride, to a story about courage, community, and doing the right thing when it’s hardest. Dermot reflects on the power of Chief Brody as a cinematic hero, the complexity of the trio’s dynamic, the impact of strong female characters like Ellen Brody, and the surprising emotional weight of scenes that continue to resonate.He also shares how often Jaws quotes show up in his everyday life (spoiler: often), how close he came to making a Jaws50th documentary of his own, and what he believes the shark truly represents.And just when he thinks it’s safe to sit down for a podcast, a surprise guest crashes the interview to lay down the law.This episode is a celebration of storytelling, fandom, family, and the kind of movie that grows with you—year after year, viewing after viewing.Brought to you by our friends at Stern Pinball, creators of the official Jaws pinball machine.In proud support of:Minorities in Shark Sciences (MISS)Tourettes Foundation of America