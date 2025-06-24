Powered by RND
The Daily Jaws

The Daily Jaws
TV & Film
The Daily Jaws
  The Daily Jaws 50th Anniversary Interview Series - trailer
    To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s screen adaptation of Peter Benchley’s JAWS, Ross Williams (founder of The Daily Jaws) has recorded a series of interviews with famous fans, filmmakers, shark experts and those involved in making the movie. The definitive series of conversations about the greatest movie ever made, this is TDJ’s most ambitious project to date and we thank everyone for their time, energy and most of all for keeping it secret. Enjoy! Guests include: Simon Pegg Slash Ian Shaw Jack QuaidChris Jericho Joe Lo Truglio Greg NicoteroDermot O'Leary Fat Boy SlimJoe HillCharlie BenanteLucrezia Millarini Tim Vine......and many more!!
    --------  
    0:56
  Joe Lo Truglio - Jaws 50th Anniversary Interview Series
    Actor, writer, and director Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superbad, Outpost) joins The Daily Jaws Podcast to talk about the film that made him pick up a camera for the first time.Joe speaks with Ross about watching Jaws 2 before the original, the moment he finally saw Ben Gardner’s head, and the way Spielberg’s work sparked his imagination. They explore how Jaws taught him about tone, character dynamics, and building tension without ever cheating the audience. Joe also opens up about his work as a filmmaker, his favourite shark geek trivia, and the emotional resonance of Brody’s arc as a man trying to do the right thing in a world of red tape and fear.And just when he thinks it’s safe to sit down for a podcast, a surprise guest crashes the interview to lay down the law.Brought to you by Stern Pinball, creators of the official Jaws pinball machine.In proud support of:Minorities in Shark Sciences (MISS)Tourettes Foundation of America
    --------  
    1:03:12
  Dermot O'Leary - Jaws 50th Anniversary Interview Series
    In this 50th anniversary edition of The Daily Jaws Podcast, we’re joined by one of Britain’s best-loved broadcasters, Dermot O’Leary, for a wide-ranging and passionate conversation about the film that’s shaped his life for decades.Dermot is best known as the host of This Morning on ITV, The X Factor, and his BBC Radio 2 Saturday breakfast show. He’s spent years in front of the camera and behind the mic, but this episode gives us something different: a deep dive into one man’s lifelong relationship with Jaws—and how it continues to evolve.Dermot sits down with The Daily Jaws founder Ross to recount his first viewing of Jaws as a child, terrified and transfixed by the Ben Gardner jump scare, with his Irish grandfather valiantly beating the television with a walking stick to protect the grandkids. That moment sparked a lifelong fascination not only with the shark, but with the film’s story, structure, and soul.They explore how Jaws has changed meaning over time—from childhood thrill ride, to a story about courage, community, and doing the right thing when it’s hardest. Dermot reflects on the power of Chief Brody as a cinematic hero, the complexity of the trio’s dynamic, the impact of strong female characters like Ellen Brody, and the surprising emotional weight of scenes that continue to resonate.He also shares how often Jaws quotes show up in his everyday life (spoiler: often), how close he came to making a Jaws50th documentary of his own, and what he believes the shark truly represents.And just when he thinks it’s safe to sit down for a podcast, a surprise guest crashes the interview to lay down the law.This episode is a celebration of storytelling, fandom, family, and the kind of movie that grows with you—year after year, viewing after viewing.Brought to you by our friends at Stern Pinball, creators of the official Jaws pinball machine.In proud support of:Minorities in Shark Sciences (MISS)Tourettes Foundation of America
    --------  
    48:16
  Greg Nicotero - Jaws 50th Anniversary Interview Series
    To celebrate 50 years of Jaws, The Daily Jaws Podcast welcomes legendary filmmaker and effects wizard Greg Nicotero—co-founder of KNB EFX, executive producer of The Walking Dead and Creepshow, and a lifelong Jaws superfan.Greg first saw Jaws on opening weekend in 1975, and it changed everything. In this episode, he talks with Ross about how that single experience sparked a career spanning hundreds of iconic films and series. They discuss the genius of Spielberg’s restraint, the tactile magic of practical effects, and the emotional power of crafting monsters you believe in.Greg also reveals behind-the-scenes stories from restoring one of the original sharks for the Academy Museum and working on the upcoming Jaws at 50 documentary with Laurent Bouzereau.And just when he thinks it’s safe to sit down for a podcast, a surprise guest crashes the interview to lay down the law.Brought to you by Stern Pinball, creators of the official Jaws pinball machine.In proud support of:Minorities in Shark Sciences (MISS)Tourettes Foundation of America
    --------  
    1:09:51
  Jack Quaid - Jaws 50th Anniversary Interview Series
    To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Jaws, The Daily Jaws Podcast welcomes actor, writer, and devoted fan Jack Quaid for a lively conversation about the film that sparked his love of cinema.Jack is best known for his breakout role in The Boys, as well as appearances in Oppenheimer, Scream (2022), The Hunger Games, and Star Trek: Lower Decks. The son of actors Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, Jack has carved out his own creative path—rooted in sincerity, humour, and deep respect for the craft. And like many of us, that path begins with a great white shark off the coast of Amity.Jack speaks with The Daily Jaws founder Ross about his deep affection for Spielberg’s 1975 masterpiece, calling it his “favourite of all time.” They discuss the power of suggestion in filmmaking, the brilliance of practical effects, and how Jaws shaped Jack’s own creative instincts. He shares what it was like seeing the film on the big screen, nerds out over camera moves, and explains why the story continues to haunt and inspire.And just when he thinks it’s safe to sit down for a podcast, a surprise guest crashes the interview to lay down the law.Brought to you by Stern Pinball, creators of the official Jaws pinball machine.In proud support of:Minorities in Shark Sciences (MISS)Tourettes Foundation of America
    --------  
    40:51

About The Daily Jaws

Welcome to The Daily Jaws, the podcast dedicated to the movie Jaws. Here you'll learn about Jaws, the latest news and products, sharks and filmmaking. Subscribing as you know Amity means friendship.
