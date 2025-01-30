Send me a text!!I explain why I’ve been so anxious and crashing out so much lately. I talk about Kandi Burruss’ latest project, Molly Mae’s new show and what she and Paige Desorbo have in common, why Spencer Pratt is annoying me, Traitors, Making it in Manhattan rumors, Kim & Kroy drama, what I’m watching and more!LA WILDFIRE DONATIONS/RESOURCESACCESS BONUS AND VIDEO EPISODES BY BECOMING A PATRON HEREFollow me on InstagramSupport the show HERE
26:10
Something Ain't Right ft. Kara Berry
Kara Berry, host of Everyone's Business But Mine, joins me to talk about rage baiting, what it takes to get a show on TLC and dive deep into the foolishness that is Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality. We talk about messy JT, the similarities between Taylor and Emmy, Emmy's Lindsay Hubbard-esque timeline for life, why Gaston is the real villain, Brad and Lake, TJ/Joe/Maddie and more!
1:01:52
Unreliable Narrators ft. Noor of The Reality Is
This week I'm joined by Noor, host of The Reality Is podcast, and we get into the things!! We talk about who owes what on Married to Medicine, Toya's Birkin party, a Married to Medicine couples retreat vs a Real housewives cruise, the dark Real Housewives of New York season finale, Kyle getting caught redhanded and more!
1:13:40
Ranting & Raven
This is truly just an episode of me ranting about things that have been bugging me over the past couple of days and some positive things as well. I touch on Nick Cannon, Jenna Lyons, Ashley and Tyler (Love Is Blind), Traitors, Love Island All Stars, Caitlyn Jenner, Snoop Dogg, Paige Desorbo, inauguration adjacent things and more!
26:06
Hateration & Holleration ft. Selle Brooks
Selle joins me to chat about the incredible season finale of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, more Kim & Kroy drama, Love Island All Stars, being blindsided by breakups, what we think really happened between TJ and Joe Bradley and why Will won't break up with Emmy (Southern Hospitality), Taylor vs Sally, Venita vs JT (Southern Charm) and more!
There’s nothing like receiving a text from your friend that says “Can I be a bitch for a second?” The answer is obviously and always “YES.” Join Raven James, your perpetually annoyed and bitchy bestie, every week as she gets into your favorite reality tv shows, celebrity gossip and a sprinkle of personal stories. Think of this show as a little gossip sesh between friends. Gossip is good for the soul!