Something Ain't Right ft. Kara Berry

Send me a text!!Kara Berry, host of Everyone's Business But Mine, joins me to talk about rage baiting, what it takes to get a show on TLC and dive deep into the foolishness that is Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality. We talk about messy JT, the similarities between Taylor and Emmy, Emmy’s Lindsay Hubbard-esque timeline for life, why Gaston is the real villain, Brad and Lake, TJ/Joe/Maddie and more!LA WILDFIRE DONATIONS/RESOURCESACCESS BONUS AND VIDEO EPISODES BY BECOMING A PATRON HEREFollow me on InstagramFollow Kara on Instagram and listen to her podcastSupport the show HERE