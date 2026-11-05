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307 episodes
- We’re sharing EC’s recent talk at Affiliate Con, where she showed how applying the CrossFit framework to nutrition can cut through diet-fad noise and give you a clear, actionable plan.
GET STARTED WITH THE THREE PILLARS METHOD
· Read A Good Nutrition Book
· DIY with the app
· 10-Week Accelerator with EC
· Apply for 1:1 Coaching
· Coaches Masterclass
ABOUT THE SHOW
The Consistency Project aims to simplify nutrition, health, and well-being by breaking down the concepts and actions we can all take to live fuller, more functional lives.
ABOUT US
📍 EC Synkowski is a Certified Nutrition Specialist® (CNS), a Licensed-Dietitian Nutritionist (LDN), and Certified CrossFit Level 4 Coach (CF-L4). She's the founder of OptimizeMe Nutrition and the creator of the #800gChallenge®. Find her on social media.
📍 Patrick Cummings is a long-time CrossFitter, kid's book writer, and podcaster. Find him on social media.
Full Disclaimer
- We're talking with Dr Nick Tiller about how to spot wellness grifters—ever wondered why the industry keeps selling you junk?
We unpack the red flags, logical fallacies, and absurd products flooding the market so you will learn to protect yourself, make smarter health choices, and avoid costly scams.
🔗 Read The Health & Wellness Lie
GET STARTED WITH THE THREE PILLARS METHOD
· Read A Good Nutrition Book
· DIY with the app
· 10-Week Accelerator with EC
· Apply for 1:1 Coaching
· Coaches Masterclass
ABOUT THE SHOW
The Consistency Project aims to simplify nutrition, health, and well-being by breaking down the concepts and actions we can all take to live fuller, more functional lives.
ABOUT US
📍 EC Synkowski is a Certified Nutrition Specialist® (CNS), a Licensed-Dietitian Nutritionist (LDN), and Certified CrossFit Level 4 Coach (CF-L4). She's the founder of OptimizeMe Nutrition and the creator of the #800gChallenge®. Find her on social media.
📍 Patrick Cummings is a long-time CrossFitter, kid's book writer, and podcaster. Find him on social media.
Full Disclaimer
Five Minute Answers: Washing Produce, Functional Nutritionists, & Vibration Plates10/21/2026 | 30 mins.We answer your questions about training while in a calorie deficit, safe produce washing techniques, and the realistic benefits of niche nutrition products. We also discuss the role of functional nutrition during serious illness and evaluate the usefulness of vibration plates.
🔗 Get full show notes
GET STARTED WITH THE THREE PILLARS METHOD
· Read A Good Nutrition Book
· DIY with the app
· 10-Week Accelerator with EC
· Apply for 1:1 Coaching
· Coaches Masterclass
ABOUT THE SHOW
The Consistency Project aims to simplify nutrition, health, and well-being by breaking down the concepts and actions we can all take to live fuller, more functional lives.
ABOUT US
📍 EC Synkowski is a Certified Nutrition Specialist® (CNS), a Licensed-Dietitian Nutritionist (LDN), and Certified CrossFit Level 4 Coach (CF-L4). She's the founder of OptimizeMe Nutrition and the creator of the #800gChallenge®. Find her on social media.
📍 Patrick Cummings is a long-time CrossFitter, kid's book writer, and podcaster. Find him on social media.
Full Disclaimer
- A viral clip claims "calories in, calories out" is false because your metabolism drops to match any deficit you create. We walk through the clip piece by piece, covering what it gets right about metabolic adaptation, where its insulin argument falls apart, and why yo-yo dieting doesn't prove a damaged metabolism.
🔗 Get full show notes
GET STARTED WITH THE THREE PILLARS METHOD
· Read A Good Nutrition Book
· DIY with the app
· 10-Week Accelerator with EC
· Apply for 1:1 Coaching
· Coaches Masterclass
ABOUT THE SHOW
The Consistency Project aims to simplify nutrition, health, and well-being by breaking down the concepts and actions we can all take to live fuller, more functional lives.
ABOUT US
📍 EC Synkowski is a Certified Nutrition Specialist® (CNS), a Licensed-Dietitian Nutritionist (LDN), and Certified CrossFit Level 4 Coach (CF-L4). She's the founder of OptimizeMe Nutrition and the creator of the #800gChallenge®. Find her on social media.
📍 Patrick Cummings is a long-time CrossFitter, kids' book writer, and podcaster. Find him on social media.
Full Disclaimer
- We’re discussing the updated 2026 ASH guidelines that raise the ferritin cutoff for iron deficiency and how this impacts diagnosis and treatment. We also cover practical steps for testing, supplementation, and lifestyle adjustments.
🔗 Get full show notes
GET STARTED WITH THE THREE PILLARS METHOD
· Read A Good Nutrition Book
· DIY with the app
· 10-Week Accelerator with EC
· Apply for 1:1 Coaching
· Coaches Masterclass
ABOUT THE SHOW
The Consistency Project aims to simplify nutrition, health, and well-being by breaking down the concepts and actions we can all take to live fuller, more functional lives.
ABOUT US
📍 EC Synkowski is a Certified Nutrition Specialist® (CNS), a Licensed-Dietitian Nutritionist (LDN), and Certified CrossFit Level 4 Coach (CF-L4). She's the founder of OptimizeMe Nutrition and the creator of the #800gChallenge®. Find her on social media.
📍 Patrick Cummings is a long-time CrossFitter, kid's book writer, and podcaster. Find him on social media.
Full Disclaimer
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About The Consistency Project
Simplifying nutrition, health, and wellbeing by breaking down the concepts and actions we can all take to live fuller, more functional lives. From EC Synkowski, founder of the #800gChallenge® and OptimizeMe Nutrition.Podcast website
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