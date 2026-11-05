A viral clip claims "calories in, calories out" is false because your metabolism drops to match any deficit you create. We walk through the clip piece by piece, covering what it gets right about metabolic adaptation, where its insulin argument falls apart, and why yo-yo dieting doesn't prove a damaged metabolism.

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ABOUT THE SHOW

The Consistency Project aims to simplify nutrition, health, and well-being by breaking down the concepts and actions we can all take to live fuller, more functional lives.

ABOUT US

📍 EC Synkowski is a Certified Nutrition Specialist® (CNS), a Licensed-Dietitian Nutritionist (LDN), and Certified CrossFit Level 4 Coach (CF-L4). She's the founder of OptimizeMe Nutrition and the creator of the #800gChallenge®. Find her on social media.

📍 Patrick Cummings is a long-time CrossFitter, kids' book writer, and podcaster. Find him on social media.

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