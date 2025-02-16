About The College Experience: Basketball

The College Experience: Basketball is the premiere college basketball betting podcast. Hosted by Colby Dant, Patty C & NC Nick, the guys talk college basketball year-round from National Signing Day to Midnight Madness all the way through March Madness. From blue bloods to mid-majors, we’ve got you covered with daily fantasy & college basketball picks. No program goes overlooked as the trio prepares you for a full-court press on your bookie. Join us for the full college experience with The College Experience: Basketball on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network.