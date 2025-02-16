The College Experience: Basketball

The College Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) of the Sports Gambling Podcast Network give out their College Basketball Picks for Sunday, February 16th. On the show Colby Dant (@TheColbyD) and Ryan McIntyre (@Moneyline_Mac) give out their College Basketball best bets and break down every game on the slate. 00:00 Welcome to the Experience5:00 Saturday Games Recap1:45:00 Game Balls1:47:00 Saturday Game Picks
College Basketball Picks - Saturday, February 15th
The College Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) of the Sports Gambling Podcast Network give out their College Basketball Picks for Saturday, February 15th. On the show Colby Dant (@TheColbyD) and Ryan McIntyre (@Moneyline_Mac) give out their College Basketball best bets and break down every game on the slate. 00:00 Welcome to the Experience5:00 Friday Games Recap29:15 Game Balls35:45 Saturday Game Picks
College Basketball Picks - Friday, February 14th
The College Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) of the Sports Gambling Podcast Network give out their College Basketball Picks for Friday, February 14th. On the show Colby Dant (@TheColbyD), Ryan McIntyre (@Moneyline_Mac) and CJ Sullivan (@CJSullivan_) give out their College Basketball best bets and break down every game on the slate. 00:00 Welcome to the Experience5:00 Thursday Games Recap46:00 Game Balls51:45 Bottom Line Bombs Arrives56:15 Tuesday Game Picks
College Basketball Picks - Thursday, February 13th
The College Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) of the Sports Gambling Podcast Network give out their College Basketball Picks for Thursday, February 13th. On the show Colby Dant (@TheColbyD), Ryan McIntyre (@Moneyline_Mac) and Noah Bieniek (@NoahB77_) give out their College Basketball best bets and break down every game on the slate. 00:00 Welcome to the Experience5:00 Wednesday Games Recap55:00 Game Balls58:05 Tuesday Game Picks
College Basketball Picks - Wednesday, February 12th
The College Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) of the Sports Gambling Podcast Network give out their College Basketball Picks for Wednesday, February 12th. On the show Colby Dant (@TheColbyD), Ryan McIntyre (@Moneyline_Mac) and Noah Bieniek (@NoahB77_) give out their College Basketball best bets and break down every game on the slate. Can St John's avoid the letdown game in Philly against Villanova? Will Missouri bounce back off its 1st home loss against Oklahoma in an old Big 8 game? Could South Carolina be live to win their 1st SEC game against Ole Miss? Does Xavier get a split on the road and win at Providence? Can Drake continue to dominate the Missouri Valley at Illinois St? Can Rutgers start a potential streak into the Big Ten tourney with a win over Iowa at the RAC? Will Louisville continue to dominate teams in the ACC when they head to NC State? How will Arkansas bounce back off their Saturday home loss against LSU? Is this a sleepy spot for Texas Tech back in Lubbock agains Arizona St? Does Ohio State avoid the trap game before the big Michigan game againset Washington? 00:00 Welcome to the Experience7:05 Monday Games Recap1:20:57 Game Balls1:24:58 Tuesday Game Picks
The College Experience: Basketball is the premiere college basketball betting podcast. Hosted by Colby Dant, Patty C & NC Nick, the guys talk college basketball year-round from National Signing Day to Midnight Madness all the way through March Madness. From blue bloods to mid-majors, we've got you covered with daily fantasy & college basketball picks.