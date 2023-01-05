The Collective Podcast explores personal and practical lessons from Charlotte Gambill to empower you in your leadership. Unpacking all things from challenges, t... More
Available Episodes
From Chaos to Clarity
Do you have dreams that aren’t realized because you lack the discipline to walk them out?
In this episode, Charlotte discusses the importance of discipline, and how it can be our greatest asset as we walk out our calling with God. Through unpacking her own journey of discovering discipline, as well as the journey of those throughout the Bible, she shows us how to move from feeling drowned & drained, to having a disciplined life.
You’ll be encouraged to begin daily disciplines, so that the goals and dreams you have can be realized.
5/3/2023
From Frustration to Fulfillment
How often do you handle frustration the world’s way instead of God’s way?
In this episode, Charlotte will talk about the process of walking through frustration and show us how to recognize when it’s holding us back from what God has called us to be. Through looking at scripture, she gives some practical tips on how to not feed the frustration we feel in our lives.
You’ll be motivated to learn how to shift your perspective and turn your frustration into fulfillment.
5/1/2023
Introduction to The Collective Podcast with Charlotte Gambill
The Collective Podcast explores personal and practical lessons from Charlotte Gambill to empower you in your leadership. Unpacking all things from challenges, to changes, to the choices you have to make in-between. Welcome to this space where we can journey the terrain of leadership together.
About The Collective Podcast with Charlotte Gambill
