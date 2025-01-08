29. Developing a Creative Practice with Tara Wright
In our latest episode, Marie sits down with artist and lover of beauty, Tara Wright. Marie and Tara talk about having the importance of having a creative outlet - be it writing, fine art, music, or knitting - as a Catholic woman. Tara talks about the intimate connection between the Catholic faith and creativity, how to find *your* creative outlet, even if you don’t think you have one! You don’t want to miss this inspiring finale of the 2024 season of the Catholic Woman Podcast!
Tara Wright - Website | Instagram | Youtube
Marie Hanson - Website | Instagram
28. The Power of the Rosary with Shannon Wendt
In this episode of the Catholic Woman Podcast, Marie is joined by Shannon Wendt, a wife, mother, and owner of ChewsLife. Marie and Shannon talk about the importance of the rosary and practical ways to include it in the busy lives of Catholic women. Shannon shares her journey from a lackluster spiritual life to now having several businesses dedicated to the Rosary, including The Way of the Rosary, Queen and Pearl, and Crux Invicta. Shannon credits her deep relationship with Our Lord and his mother to the rosary, and shares the inside scoop on how easy it is for you develop the same relationship!
Shannon Wendt - Website | Instagram
Marie Hanson - Website | Instagram
27. Common Childbirth Questions Answered with Caitlin Rodriguez
In this episode of the Catholic Woman Podcast, Marie is joined by Caitlin Rodriguez, a dedicated Childbirth Educator and Doula with a passion for supporting women on their journey through pregnancy and childbirth. Caitlin's experience spans over a decade, and she has assisted in more than 100 births, each with its own unique and precious story. Since 2012, she has been educating mothers and their partners through childbirth classes. In 2015, Caitlin settled in the DFW area with her husband and son and founded Blessed Mother Birth Services. Her mission is deeply rooted in empowering mothers with knowledge to cultivate peace during childbirth. When not immersed in birth support, she can be found passionately singing Broadway show tunes in her car. Tune in as Marie and Caitlin discuss common childbirth questions, the role of doulas, and Caitlin's journey of serving women in the Catholic community and beyond.
Caitlin Rodriguez - Website | Facebook
Marie Hanson - Website | Instagram
26. Helping a Loved one Overcome Addiction with Nicole McGivney
Welcome back to the Catholic Woman Podcast! Join Marie in an inspiring episode as she interviews Nicole McGivney about her journey supporting her husband, Joe, through a challenging alcohol addiction. Nicole candidly shares their heartfelt love story, the profound impact of Joe’s near-death experience due to alcoholism, and their collaborative journey towards healing their marriage. Discover how faith, love, and perseverance played crucial roles in their story of redemption. Tune in to gain insights into overcoming adversity within marriage and finding hope in the face of profound challenges. Don’t miss this powerful episode of the Catholic Woman Podcast!
Nicole McGivney - Website | Nicole & Joe’s Book
Marie Hanson - Website | Instagram
25. Connecting with Our Spouses in Difficult Seasons with Corinne Koumis
Welcome to the Catholic Woman Podcast! In today’s episode, Marie is joined by Corinne Koumis, a licensed professional counselor at Alpine Family Counseling. Corinne, a dedicated mother of two, specializes in family counseling, couples therapy, and individual counseling. In this insightful episode, we delve into essential topics for married Catholic women, including reconnecting with your spouse amidst challenging seasons, mastering effective communication during tough moments, and the journey of healing internal wounds that may impact both partners. Tune in as we explore practical strategies and heartfelt advice on nurturing relationships and personal growth within the Catholic faith.
Corinne Koumis - Website | Instagram
Marie Hanson - Website | Instagram
A podcast for Catholic women trying to navigate the modern world. Join us as we bring you practical tools to live out your vocation confidently, while empowering you to know the truths and teachings of the Catholic faith. Whether you’re needing advice, encouragement, or connection, you’re in the right place. Are you ready to embrace the woman God created you to be? Great, we’ll see you there!