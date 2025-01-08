25. Connecting with Our Spouses in Difficult Seasons with Corinne Koumis

Welcome to the Catholic Woman Podcast! In today's episode, Marie is joined by Corinne Koumis, a licensed professional counselor at Alpine Family Counseling. Corinne, a dedicated mother of two, specializes in family counseling, couples therapy, and individual counseling. In this insightful episode, we delve into essential topics for married Catholic women, including reconnecting with your spouse amidst challenging seasons, mastering effective communication during tough moments, and the journey of healing internal wounds that may impact both partners. Tune in as we explore practical strategies and heartfelt advice on nurturing relationships and personal growth within the Catholic faith. Corinne Koumis - Website | Instagram Marie Hanson - ⁠⁠Website⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠